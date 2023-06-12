Advanced search
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
1064.00 JPY   +1.43%
Japan Lifeline : Investors Guide (Jun. 2023 Edition)(3078KB)

06/12/2023 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors Guide

June 2023 Edition

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

TSE Prime Market /Ticker Symbol 7575

Unauthorized copying prohibited.

Copyright © Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Index

2 . 0 cm

  1. Who We Are
  2. Our Business Model
  3. Business Highlights
  4. Mid-TermPlan
  1. Capital Strategy
  2. Sustainability
  3. Fact Sheet
  4. Supplementary Information

2 . 0 cm

マージン指定1.5cm2

Index

2 . 0 cm

  1. Who We Are
  2. Our Business Model
  3. Business Highlights
  4. Mid-TermPlan
  1. Capital Strategy
  2. Sustainability
  3. Fact Sheet
  4. Supplementary Information

2 . 0 cm

マージン指定1.5cm3

Our Mission

2 . 0 cm

Contributing to the realization of

a healthy society through the latest optimal medical device technologies

2 . 0 cm

マージン指定1.5cm4

Japan Lifeline in Figures

2 . 0 cm

Consolidated Net Sales

(FYE March 2023)

¥51.7bln

Growth Rate*1 of AF Ablation Cases

CAGR +6%

Operating Profit Margin

(FYE March 2023)

20.9%

Sales Offices in Japan

(At the end of FYE March 2023)

48 offices

In-house Products

Sales Ratio

(FYE March 2023)

54.9%

Number of Employees

(At the end of FYE March 2023)

1,166

2 . 0 cm

*1 Our estimate of the growth rate of the number of ablation cases from FYE March 2023.

マージン指定1.5cm5

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 51 307 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2023 7 499 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net cash 2023 11 776 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 81 426 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 049,00 JPY
Average target price 1 072,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yumiko Hoshiba Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Yamada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Fumihiro Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.14.52%585
STRYKER CORPORATION14.79%106 533
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC7.62%13 100
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.69%12 944
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.21.88%8 956
GLAUKOS CORPORATION54.19%3 245
