Japan Lifeline : Investors Guide (Jun. 2023 Edition)(3078KB)

Who We Are
Our Business Model
Business Highlights
Mid-TermPlan
Capital Strategy
Sustainability
Fact Sheet
Supplementary Information
Contributing to the realization of
a healthy society through the latest optimal medical device technologies
Japan Lifeline in Figures
Consolidated Net Sales
(FYE March 2023)
¥51.7bln
Growth Rate
*1 of AF Ablation Cases
CAGR +6
%
Operating Profit Margin
(FYE March 2023)
20.9
%
Sales Offices in Japan
(At the end of FYE March 2023)
48 offices
In-house Products
Sales Ratio
(FYE March 2023)
54.9
%
Number of Employees
(At the end of FYE March 2023)
1,166
*1 Our estimate of the growth rate of the number of ablation cases from FYE March 2023.
Sales 2023
51 307 M
368 M
368 M
Net income 2023
7 499 M
53,8 M
53,8 M
Net cash 2023
11 776 M
84,5 M
84,5 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,0x
Yield 2023
3,50%
Capitalization
81 426 M
585 M
585 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,36x
EV / Sales 2024
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
1 205
Free-Float
64,3%
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1 049,00 JPY
Average target price
1 072,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target
2,24%
