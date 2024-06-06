These questions are always at the center of our focus, and we are constantly striving to provide excellent medical devices.

"Is it appropriate for the patient? Is it valuable for the patient?"

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code 7575)

June 10, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keisuke Suzuki

President and CEO

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

2-2-20, Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa- ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 44TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)