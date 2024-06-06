Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Corporate Identity
... for patient comfort.
To support the zest for living
Our corporate identity is
"Contributing to the realization of a healthy society through the latest optimal medical device technologies."
"Is it appropriate for the patient? Is it valuable for the patient?"
These questions are always at the center of our focus, and we are constantly striving to provide excellent medical devices.
- 1 -
(Securities Code 7575)
June 10, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Keisuke Suzuki
President and CEO
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
2-2-20, Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa- ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE 44TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 44th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.
The Company's website: https://www.jll.co.jp/investors/event/agm.html (in Japanese)
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/7575/teiji/ (in Japanese)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Japan Lifeline" in "Issue name (company name)" or "7575" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
In addition, for shareholders who exercise their voting rights in advance via the Internet, 500 people will be selected by lottery to receive an electronic gift (equivalent to 500 yen), regardless of whether they approve or disapprove of the proposals. For information on how to apply, please click here ⇒ https://youtu.be/UUeO-dBG2cw (in Japanese)
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Tennoz Central Tower 6F, The Company's Education Center (Tennoz
Accademia)
2-2-24, Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
- 2 -
3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 44th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits concerning the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 44th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
- When attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
-
For this General Meeting of Shareholders, paper-based documents containing the items subject to measures for electronic provision will be provided to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not delivery of paper-based documents was requested.
However, of the items subject to measures for electronic provision, based on laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, the paper-based documents do not contain the following items: the consolidated statement of changes in equity, notes to the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated statement of changes in equity, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including matters not described above.
- If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the websites above.
- 3 -
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
Voting rights in ordinary general meeting are important rights for all shareholders.
We ask you to exercise your voting rights after you look through the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
There are three ways of exercising your voting rights.
Shareholders exercising voting rights by internet
Please input your vote for or against the proposals in accordance with following instructions.
Voting Deadline
5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time
Shareholders exercising voting rights by mail
Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it by mail without a postage stamp.
Voting Deadline
5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time
Shareholders attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
When attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Voting Deadline
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
How to fill out the Voting Rights Exercise Form
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal. Proposal No. 1
To mark your approval → Circle "Approve."
To mark your disapproval → Circle "Disapprove." Proposal No. 2
To mark your approval for all candidates → Circle "Approve."
To mark your disapproval for all candidates → Circle "Disapprove."
To mark your disapproval for certain candidates → Circle "Approve" and write the number of the candidate(s) you wish to disapprove.
- If there is no indication of being for or against a proposal in the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the Company shall respond by deeming there to have been an indication of being for the proposal.
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and by mailing Voting Rights Exercise Form, your vote via the Internet shall be deemed valid.
- And, if you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last vote shall be deemed valid.
- 4 -
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
How to scan the QR code
You can log-in the website for exercise of voting rights without entering log-in ID and temporary password written in the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
1. Please scan the QR code on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
Note: QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
2. Then, follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.
How to enter log-in ID and temporary password
Website for exercise of voting rights
https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/
- Please access the website for exercise of voting rights.
-
Enter the "log-in ID and temporary password" printed on your Voting Rights Exercise Form and click a button.
Enter "log-in ID and temporary password" Click "log-in"
- Then, follow the instructions on the screen and enter your vote for or against the proposal.
For inquiries regarding how to use your personal computer or smartphone to exercise voting rights on the website, please contact the Help Desk:
Help Desk, Stock Transfer Agency Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 0120-173-027
(Toll-free, Service hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Institutional investors can use the Electronic Voting System Platform operated by ICJ, Inc.
- 5 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Items Related to the Year-end Dividend
The Company proposes a year-end dividend for the 44th fiscal year as follows, taking into consideration business performance in the fiscal year under review, funding demands for future business development, and other factors.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Items related to the allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount The Company proposes a dividend of 42.00 yen per common share.
Furthermore, the total dividend amount in this case will be 3,154,153,044 yen.
- Date the distribution of surplus comes into effect June 27, 2024.
- 6 -
Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all eleven (11) directors (excluding directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Therefore, in order to strengthen the management structure, the Company proposes to increase the number of Directors by one (1) and to elect twelve (12) Directors (excluding Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee).
The candidates for director (excluding director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee member) are as follows:
Attendance
No.
Name
Current position and responsibility in the Company
Candidate attributes
at Board of
Directors
meetings
1
Keisuke Suzuki
President and CEO (Representative Director)
100%
Reelection
(12/12)
2
Atsuhiro Suzuki
Senior Executive Vice President & COO
100%
Reelection
(Representative Director)
(12/12)
3
Tatsuya Murase
Senior Vice President and Executive Manager of
100%
Reelection
General Business Headquarters
(12/12)
Senior Vice President and Executive Manager of
100%
4
Kenji Yamada
Reelection
Corporate Administration Headquarters
(12/12)
Vice President and Executive Manager of R&D and
100%
5
Toru Takamiya
Reelection
Manufacturing Headquarters
(12/12)
Vice President and Executive Manager of
100%
6
Tadashi Idei
Reelection
Regulatory Affairs Headquarters
(12/12)
Vice President and Senior Manager of General
100%
7
Yumiko Hoshiba
Reelection
Affairs Department
(12/12)
Vice President and Senior Manager of Business
100%
8
Takeyoshi Egawa
Administration Department of Corporate
Reelection
(10/10)
Administration Headquarters
9
Takashi Ito
Senior Operating Officer and Executive Manager of
-
New election
Arrhythmia Business Unit
10
Fumihiro Sasaki
Outside Director
Reelection
100%
Outside
(12/12)
Independent
11
Yoshiaki Ikei
Outside Director
Reelection
100%
Outside
(12/12)
Independent
12
Naoko Kawahara
-
New election
-
Outside
Independent
- 7 -
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Company held
Feb. 1981
Vice President of the Company
Keisuke Suzuki
Apr. 1987
Senior Executive Vice President
Nov. 1992
Retired from Vice President
(September 9, 1953)
Jan. 1994
Consultant
2,325,016
(age 70)
Reelection
June 1997
Senior Executive Vice President
June 2005
President and CEO (Representative Director)
1
Term of office at the
(to the present)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for director:
conclusion of this General
Meeting of Shareholders:
Keisuke Suzuki is responsible for the management of the Company since its
27 years
foundation, and has led the Company's growth by demonstrating excellent
Attendance at Board of
leadership and responding quickly to changes in the business environment. As
he possesses abundant experience and advanced insight in overall management
Directors meetings:
and the medical equipment business as described above, the Company has
100% (12/12)
judged that he is an appropriate person to realize the sustainable improvement
of corporate value, and has therefore nominated him again as a candidate for
director.
- 8 -
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Company held
Sept. 1984
Joined the Company
Jan. 1992
Senior Sales Branch Manager of Tokai
Branch
Apr. 2000
Deputy Executive Manager of Sales
Headquarters
June 2005
Vice President and Executive Manager of
Sales Headquarters
Atsuhiro Suzuki
Apr. 2007
Vice President and Executive Manager of
Business Headquarters
(June 5, 1958)
June 2007
Senior Vice President and Executive
358,280
(age 66)
Manager of Business Headquarters
Reelection
June 2011
Executive Vice President and Executive
Term of office at the
Manager of Business Headquarters
2
June 2013
Senior Executive Vice President and
conclusion of this General
Executive Manager of Business
Meeting of Shareholders:
Headquarters
19 years
Apr. 2015
Senior Executive Vice President
Attendance at Board of
June 2015
Senior Executive Vice President & COO
Directors meetings:
(Representative Director) (to the present)
100% (12/12)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for director:
Atsuhiro Suzuki has accumulated experience and a track record as manager of
the sales and business departments, etc., and has contributed to the growth of
the Company by leading the execution of company-wide operations. As he
possesses abundant experience and advanced insight in overall management
and the medical equipment business as described above, the Company has
judged that he is an appropriate person to realize the sustainable improvement
of corporate value, and has therefore nominated him again as a candidate for
director.
- 9 -
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Company held
Oct. 2009
Joined the Company
Apr. 2015
General Manager of EG Business Promotion
Department, CVE Department
Apr. 2016
General Manager of AST Department
Tatsuya Murase
Apr. 2018
General Manager of CVE Department
July 2020
Operating Officer and General Manager of
(November 12, 1973)
CVE Department
5,100
(age 50)
Apr. 2022
Senior Operating Officer and Executive
Reelection
Manager of CVG Business Unit
June 2022
Vice President and Executive Manager of
3
Term of office at the
CVG Business Unit
conclusion of this General
Jan. 2024
Senior Vice President and Executive
Meeting of Shareholders:
Manager of General Business Headquarters
2 years
(to the present)
Attendance at Board of
Reasons for nomination as candidate for director:
Tatsuya Murase possesses many years of experience and a track record in the
Directors meetings:
100% (12/12)
medical device industry. He has contributed to the growth of the Company's
Cardiovascular Surgery business. He is currently in charge of the
Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Gastrointestinal and Arrhythmia businesses. As
he possesses abundant experience and advanced insight in these areas, the
Company has judged that he is an appropriate person to realize the sustainable
improvement of corporate value of the Company, and has therefore nominated
him again as a candidate for director.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 00:07:02 UTC.