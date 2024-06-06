Note that, for this general meeting of shareholders, paper-based documents stating items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, excluding the above items, will be delivered to all shareholders regardless of whether they have made a request for delivery of such documents.

(Note) Figures presented in the financial statements are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Methods for valuation of inventories are as follows.

Securities other than shares with no market price, etc.

[Notes on Significant Matters Forming the Basis for Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements]

The methods of reporting for reserves are as follows.

The depreciation or amortization methods for fixed assets are as follows.

Other important matters forming the basis for the preparation of consolidated financial statements

treated as gains or losses. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are converted to yen at the spot market exchange rate on the consolidated financial closing date, while revenues and expenses are converted to yen at the average rate for the period, with the amounts of conversion differences recorded within foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.

[Notes to Change in Accounting Policies]

(Changes in Accounting Policies that are difficult to distinguish from changes in accounting estimates) (Changes in depreciation method for property, plant, and equipment)

In the fiscal year under review, the Company adopted the straight-line method for calculating the depreciation of Property, plant, and equipment (excluding leased assets). Previously, the Company used the declining balance method (However, buildings (excluding Facilities attached to buildings) acquired after April 1, 1998, and buildings and structures acquired after April 1, 2016 are depreciated using the straight-line method), and the overseas consolidated subsidiary has mainly adopted the straight-line method.

With the termination of the intervention business, the Group's business structure and manufacturing system changed significantly, and the formulation of the new mid-term plan based on these changes led us to reconsider the depreciation method with consideration of the actual use of fixed assets. As a result, it was judged that changing to the straight-line method of calculating depreciation would more appropriately reflect the consumption pattern of the Property, plant, and equipment, as they are expected to operate stably over a long period of time, rapid technological obsolescence is not expected, and future investments are expected to have an average effect.

Therefore, operating profit increased by 175 million yen, ordinary profit and profit before income taxes each increased by 172 million yen, compared to the existing methods.

[Notes on Accounting Estimates]

The items in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year under review for which an amount has been recorded due to accounting estimates and that could have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements for the following fiscal year are as follows.

1. Assessment of recoverability of investment securities and loans to product developers, business partners, etc.

(1) Amounts recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year under review

Investment securities 1,480 million yen Long-term loans receivable 2,652 million yen Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,274) million yen

The Group makes an overall determination of investment securities and loans to product developers and business partners, etc. and determines impairment losses and recoverability.

Information about the contents of significant accounting estimates related to the identified items