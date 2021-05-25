Japan Lifeline : Announcement on Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

|
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendment
Article 25 (text omitted)
(Delegation to Directors)
Article 26 Pursuant to the provisions of Article 399-
13, Paragraph 6 of the Companies Act,
the Company may, by a resolution of
the Board of Directors, delegate all or
part of the decisions on the execution
of important business (excluding the
matters listed in the items of Paragraph
5 of the same Article) to the Directors.
Article 26(text omitted)
Article 27(same as current)
(Remuneration, etc.)
(Remuneration, etc.)
Article 27Remuneration, bonuses and other
Article 28Remuneration, bonuses and other
property benefits received from the
property benefits received from the
Company as compensation for the
Company as compensation for the
execution of duties by Directors
execution of duties by Directors
(hereinafter referred to as
(hereinafter referred to as
"Remuneration, etc.") shall be
"Remuneration, etc.") shall be
determined by a resolution of the
determined by a resolution of the
General Meeting of Shareholders.
General Meeting of Shareholders
separately for Directors who are Audit
and Supervisory Committee Members
and for Directors who are not Audit
and Supervisory Committee Members.
(Directors' liability limitation agreement)
(Exemption fromliability of directors)
Article 28(newly Established)
Article 29 The Company may, pursuant to the
provisions of Article 426, Paragraph 1
of the Companies Act, exempt
Directors (including those who were
previously Directors) from liability for
damages due to negligence of their
duties by a resolution of the Board of
Directors to the extent permitted by
law.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article
(ii) The Company may enter into an
427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies
agreement with Directors (excluding
Act, the Company may enter into an
|
those who are Executive Directors,
agreement with Directors (excluding
|
etc.) to limit their liability for damages
those who are Executive Directors,
|
due to negligence of their duties
etc.) to limit their liability for damages
|
pursuant to the provisions of Article
arising from negligence of their duties.
|
427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies
However, the maximum amount of
|
Act. However, the maximum amount
liability under such contracts shall be
|
4
