Japan Lifeline : Announcement on Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

May 25, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Announcement on Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, it has resolved to submit a proposal for "Announcement on Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation" at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021, in order to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.

In addition, at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 7, 2021, the company resolved to shift from a company with Board of Corporate Auditors to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and to appoint officers after the shift. The information is separately disclosed in the "Notice of Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee" and "Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee" dated the same day.

Purpose of the Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Japan Lifeline intends to further enhance the corporate governance system and increase the transparency and objectivity of management. To that end, it will make necessary changes, including the establishment of new provisions concerning the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, and the deletion of provisions concerning the Board of Corporate Auditors and Corporate Auditors, in order to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee for the purpose of strengthening the auditing and supervisory functions for business execution. In order to enable directors to fully play their expected roles, a part of Article 28 of the current Articles of Incorporation will be amended to provide that Directors may be exempted from liability to the extent provided for in laws and regulations by a resolution of the Board of Directors. Details of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The details of the amendments are shown in the attachment. Schedule