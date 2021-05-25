Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

05/25/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 25, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Notice of Dividends of Surplus

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced today that the following resolution concerning dividends of surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was passed at the board of directors meeting held on May 25, 2021. The resolution will be submitted to the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2021.

1. Details for Dividends

Amount determined

Latest dividend forecast

Results of Previous term

(announced on Jan. 29, 2021)

(FYE March 2020)

Date of record

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Cash dividend

49.00 yen

49.00 yen

29.00 yen

(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)

(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)

per share

(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)

(Commemorative dividend: 20.00)

(Commemorative dividend: 20.00)

Total amount

of cash

3,945 million yen

-

2,335 million yen

dividend

Effective date

June 28, 2021

-

June 26, 2020

Dividend

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

resource

2. Rationale for the determination of dividends of surplus

Japan Lifeline maintains a stable dividend policy in which it implements measures to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner while it can secure necessary internal reserves. To achieve this goal, the company believes it is necessary to take into account the business results for the fiscal year and demand for funds for future business development. Based on the above policy, Japan Lifeline decided to pay a year-end dividend of 49.00 yen per share (ordinary dividend 29.00 yen and commemorative dividend 20.00 yen).

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
03:03aJAPAN LIFELINE  : Notice of Dividends of Surplus
PU
03:03aJAPAN LIFELINE  : Announcement on Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/21Japan Lifeline Gets Regulatory Approval to Market US-Made Stent Graft System
MT
05/20JAPAN LIFELINE  : Receives Regulatory Approva for Abdominal Stent Graft Alto
PU
05/12JAPAN LIFELINE  : Finalizes Supply Agreement for Pulsed Electric Field Ablation ..
PU
05/07JAPAN LIFELINE  : Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to a..
PU
05/07JAPAN LIFELINE  : Notice of Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory C..
PU
05/07JAPAN LIFELINE  : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ..
PU
04/26INSPIRE MEDICAL  : Signs Distribution Deal for Sleep Apnea Implants in Japan
MT
04/26JAPAN LIFELINE  : Closes Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Implantable Treatm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 805 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2021 3 157 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net cash 2021 1 163 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,4x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 121 B 1 114 M 1 114 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 68,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 705,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 508,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Shogo Takahashi MD, GM-Development Production & Manager-Technology
Yumiko Hoshiba Director & Senior Manager-Personnel
Kenji Yamada MD, GM-Administration & Head-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.0.00%1 114
STRYKER CORPORATION4.94%96 316
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC3.51%19 326
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-3.30%4 845
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.48.79%4 050
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-11.45%3 970