Japan Lifeline : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

May 25, 2021
To whom it may concern,
Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)
Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)
Notice of Dividends of Surplus
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced today that the following resolution concerning dividends of surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was passed at the board of directors meeting held on May 25, 2021. The resolution will be submitted to the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2021.
1. Details for Dividends
|
|
Amount determined
|
Latest dividend forecast
|
Results of Previous term
|
|
(announced on Jan. 29, 2021)
|
(FYE March 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of record
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividend
|
49.00 yen
|
49.00 yen
|
29.00 yen
|
(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)
|
(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)
|
per share
|
(Ordinary dividend: 29.00)
|
(Commemorative dividend: 20.00)
|
(Commemorative dividend: 20.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
of cash
|
3,945 million yen
|
-
|
2,335 million yen
|
dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
June 28, 2021
|
-
|
June 26, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
Retained earnings
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
resource
|
|
|
2. Rationale for the determination of dividends of surplus
Japan Lifeline maintains a stable dividend policy in which it implements measures to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner while it can secure necessary internal reserves. To achieve this goal, the company believes it is necessary to take into account the business results for the fiscal year and demand for funds for future business development. Based on the above policy, Japan Lifeline decided to pay a year-end dividend of 49.00 yen per share (ordinary dividend 29.00 yen and commemorative dividend 20.00 yen).
Disclaimer
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.