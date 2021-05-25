Japan Lifeline : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

May 25, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Notice of Dividends of Surplus

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced today that the following resolution concerning dividends of surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was passed at the board of directors meeting held on May 25, 2021. The resolution will be submitted to the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2021.

1. Details for Dividends

Amount determined Latest dividend forecast Results of Previous term (announced on Jan. 29, 2021) (FYE March 2020) Date of record March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash dividend 49.00 yen 49.00 yen 29.00 yen (Ordinary dividend: 29.00) (Ordinary dividend: 29.00) per share (Ordinary dividend: 29.00) (Commemorative dividend: 20.00) (Commemorative dividend: 20.00) Total amount of cash 3,945 million yen - 2,335 million yen dividend Effective date June 28, 2021 - June 26, 2020 Dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings resource

2. Rationale for the determination of dividends of surplus

Japan Lifeline maintains a stable dividend policy in which it implements measures to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner while it can secure necessary internal reserves. To achieve this goal, the company believes it is necessary to take into account the business results for the fiscal year and demand for funds for future business development. Based on the above policy, Japan Lifeline decided to pay a year-end dividend of 49.00 yen per share (ordinary dividend 29.00 yen and commemorative dividend 20.00 yen).