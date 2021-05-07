Log in
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
Japan Lifeline : Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

05/07/2021
May 7, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to

a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced that at a board of directors meeting held today, it has resolved to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021. At the same time, Japan Lifeline has informally decided on the appointment of officers after the transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee as follows.

The transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee has also been disclosed separately in the "Notice of Transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee" dated today.

1. Candidates for directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) (to be proposed at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Keisuke Suzuki

President and CEO

Same as on the left

Senior Executive Vice President and COO,

Officer in charge of Corporate Planning Office,

Corporate Administration Headquarters, R&D

Atsuhiro Suzuki

and Manufacturing Headquarters, Arrhythmia

Same as on the left

Business Unit, CVG Business Unit, Regulatory

Affairs Headquarters and Marketing and

Communications Division

Senior Vice President,

Shogo Takahashi

Executive Manager of R&D and Manufacturing

Same as on the left

Headquarters

General Manager of Technical Division

Kazuhiko Nogami

Senior Vice President,

Same as on the left

Executive Manager of Arrhythmia Business Unit

1

Name

New Title

Current Title

Senior Vice President,

Kenji Yamada

Executive Manager of Corporate Administration

Same as on the left

Headquarters,

Office in charge of Corporate Planning Office

Toru Takamiya

Vice President,

Same as on the left

Executive Manager of CVG Business Unit

Vice President,

Tadashi Idei

Executive Manager of Regulatory Affairs

Same as on the left

Headquarters,

General Manager of Quality Assurance Division

Vice President,

General Manager of Human Resources &

Yumiko Hoshiba

General Affairs Department,

Same as on the left

Office in charge of Logistics and Sales

Administration Department

Fumihiro Sasaki

External Director

Same as on the left

Yoshiaki Ikei

External Director

Same as on the left

Yusuke Naiki

External Director

(Newly appointed)

Name and brief personal history of candidates for new directors

Name (Birth date)

Brief History

Apr. 1984

Joined Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. (currently Olympus Corporation)

Mar. 1996

Joined Boston Scientific Japan K.K.

Feb. 2006

Executive Officer, Boston Scientific Japan K.K.

Yusuke Naiki

Aug. 2008

Senior Executive Officer of Boston Scientific Japan K.K.

Sep. 2011

President and Representative Director of Boston Scientific Japan

May 20, 1960

K.K.

Jul. 2019

Chairman and Representative Director, Boston Scientific Japan K.K.

Jul. 2020

Advisor to Boston Scientific Japan K.K. (to be retired in May 2021)

2

Current Title
Vice President,
Officer in charge of Arrhythmia Sales Department

2. Candidates for directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

(to be proposed at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Yasunori Kamiya

Vice President (Full-time Audit and

Corporate Auditor

Supervisory Committee Member)

Masahiko Nakamura

External Director (Audit and

External Auditor

Supervisory Committee Member)

Daizo Asari

External Director (Audit and

External Auditor

Supervisory Committee Member)

Yutaka Karigome

External Director (Audit and

(Newly appointed)

Supervisory Committee Member)

Name and brief personal history of candidates for newly appointed Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are currently Corporate Auditor or External Auditors)

Name (Birth date)

Brief History

Sep. 1987

Joined Ohara Bookkeeping School, Ohara Gakuen

Sep. 1990

Deputy Director of Shoichiro Migiyama Certified Public Tax

Accountant Office (currently Migiyama Certified Public Tax

Accountant Office)

Oct. 1992

Registered as a certified tax accountant

Yutaka Karigome

Jun. 2003

Director of Yutaka Karigome Certified Public Tax Accountant Office

Jun. 2006

Auditor of Japan Lifeline

April 12, 1963

Jul. 2015

National Tax Tribunal Judge of Kanto-Shinetsu National Tax Tribunal

Jul. 2018

Director of Yutaka Karigome Certified Public Tax Accountant Office

(present post)

Jun. 2019

External Corporate Auditor of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

(present post)

3. Retirement of appointed officers (to be effective on June 25, 2021)

  1. Directors

Name

Osamu Watanabe

*Mr. Osamu Watanabe is scheduled to be appointed as an advisor on the same day.

3

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
