Japan Lifeline : Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to
a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced that at a board of directors meeting held today, it has resolved to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021. At the same time, Japan Lifeline has informally decided on the appointment of officers after the transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee as follows.
The transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee has also been disclosed separately in the "Notice of Transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee" dated today.
1. Candidates for directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) (to be proposed at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021)
Name
New Title
Current Title
Keisuke Suzuki
President and CEO
Same as on the left
Senior Executive Vice President and COO,
Officer in charge of Corporate Planning Office,
Corporate Administration Headquarters, R&D
Atsuhiro Suzuki
and Manufacturing Headquarters, Arrhythmia
Same as on the left
Business Unit, CVG Business Unit, Regulatory
Affairs Headquarters and Marketing and
Communications Division
Senior Vice President,
Shogo Takahashi
Executive Manager of R&D and Manufacturing
Same as on the left
Headquarters
General Manager of Technical Division
Kazuhiko Nogami
Senior Vice President,
Same as on the left
Executive Manager of Arrhythmia Business Unit
Name
New Title
Current Title
Senior Vice President,
Kenji Yamada
Executive Manager of Corporate Administration
Same as on the left
Headquarters,
Office in charge of Corporate Planning Office
Toru Takamiya
Vice President,
Same as on the left
Executive Manager of CVG Business Unit
Vice President,
Tadashi Idei
Executive Manager of Regulatory Affairs
Same as on the left
Headquarters,
General Manager of Quality Assurance Division
Vice President,
General Manager of Human Resources &
Yumiko Hoshiba
General Affairs Department,
Same as on the left
Office in charge of Logistics and Sales
Administration Department
Fumihiro Sasaki
External Director
Same as on the left
Yoshiaki Ikei
External Director
Same as on the left
Yusuke Naiki
External Director
(Newly appointed)
Name and brief personal history of candidates for new directors
Name (Birth date)
Brief History
Apr. 1984
Joined Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. (currently Olympus Corporation)
Mar. 1996
Joined Boston Scientific Japan K.K.
Feb. 2006
Executive Officer, Boston Scientific Japan K.K.
Yusuke Naiki
Aug. 2008
Senior Executive Officer of Boston Scientific Japan K.K.
Sep. 2011
President and Representative Director of Boston Scientific Japan
（May 20, 1960）
K.K.
Jul. 2019
Chairman and Representative Director, Boston Scientific Japan K.K.
Jul. 2020
Advisor to Boston Scientific Japan K.K. (to be retired in May 2021)
Current Title
Vice President,
Officer in charge of Arrhythmia Sales Department
2. Candidates for directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
(to be proposed at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021)
Name
New Title
Current Title
Yasunori Kamiya
Vice President (Full-time Audit and
Corporate Auditor
Supervisory Committee Member)
Masahiko Nakamura
External Director (Audit and
External Auditor
Supervisory Committee Member)
Daizo Asari
External Director (Audit and
External Auditor
Supervisory Committee Member)
Yutaka Karigome
External Director (Audit and
(Newly appointed)
Supervisory Committee Member)
Name and brief personal history of candidates for newly appointed Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Board of Directors (excluding those who are currently Corporate Auditor or External Auditors)
Name (Birth date)
Brief History
Sep. 1987
Joined Ohara Bookkeeping School, Ohara Gakuen
Sep. 1990
Deputy Director of Shoichiro Migiyama Certified Public Tax
Accountant Office (currently Migiyama Certified Public Tax
Accountant Office)
Oct. 1992
Registered as a certified tax accountant
Yutaka Karigome
Jun. 2003
Director of Yutaka Karigome Certified Public Tax Accountant Office
Jun. 2006
Auditor of Japan Lifeline
（April 12, 1963）
Jul. 2015
National Tax Tribunal Judge of Kanto-Shinetsu National Tax Tribunal
Jul. 2018
Director of Yutaka Karigome Certified Public Tax Accountant Office
(present post)
Jun. 2019
External Corporate Auditor of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
(present post)
3. Retirement of appointed officers (to be effective on June 25, 2021)
Directors
Name
Osamu Watanabe
*Mr. Osamu Watanabe is scheduled to be appointed as an advisor on the same day.
