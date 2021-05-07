Japan Lifeline : Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

May 7, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Notice of Personnel Changes of Directors after Transition to

a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. announced that at a board of directors meeting held today, it has resolved to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021. At the same time, Japan Lifeline has informally decided on the appointment of officers after the transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee as follows.

The transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee has also been disclosed separately in the "Notice of Transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee" dated today.

1. Candidates for directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) (to be proposed at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 25, 2021)

Name New Title Current Title Keisuke Suzuki President and CEO Same as on the left Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Officer in charge of Corporate Planning Office, Corporate Administration Headquarters, R&D Atsuhiro Suzuki and Manufacturing Headquarters, Arrhythmia Same as on the left Business Unit, CVG Business Unit, Regulatory Affairs Headquarters and Marketing and Communications Division Senior Vice President, Shogo Takahashi Executive Manager of R&D and Manufacturing Same as on the left Headquarters General Manager of Technical Division Kazuhiko Nogami Senior Vice President, Same as on the left Executive Manager of Arrhythmia Business Unit

1