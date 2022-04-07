Log in
    7320   JP3755100009

JAPAN LIVING WARRANTY INC.

(7320)
  Report
Japan Living Warranty : Announcement of the Acquisition of the Fixed Assets (Income Property)

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
April 07, 2022

Dear All:

Company name Name of representative personJapan Living Warranty Inc. Yoshitaka Adachi

Representative director and president

(Code: 7320 TSE Growth) Atsushi Yoshikawa

Contact

Director and General Manager of the Administrative Division

(TEL0362760401)

Announcement of the Acquisition of the Fixed Assets (Income Property)

Japan Living Warranty Inc. would like to announce that pursuant to the provisions of Article 370 of the Companies Act, the Board of Directors, effective today, adopted a resolution in writing on the acquisition of the fixed assets (income property) as follows.

Notice

1. Reason for the acquisition

The Company has decided to acquire the income property as one of the measures to make appropriate use of its own funds and obtain a stable flow of investment income.

The ownership and continuous management of the income property will have a synergetic effect on the development of comprehensive solutions with respect to the "Total Home Management," the Company's principal business areas of housing equipment warranty, periodic inspections and minor repairs

2Overview of the fixed assets to be acquired

1Fukuoka

Location

Name

Land (acreage)

Building

Total floor area

Building year

Structure

Minami-ku, Fukuoka

Apartment building

330.57㎡

799.06㎡

Sep. 2022(plan）

Ferroconcrete structure 5-story floor

Acquisition priceAcquisition fundsTransaction agreement date

Property delivery date

385million yenOwn funds& borrowings from financial institution

Apr. 15,2022

End-Sep. 2022

(plan)

(plan)

2Sapporo

Location

Name

Land (acreage)

Building

Total floor area

Building year

Structure

Chuo-ku, Sapporo

Apartment building

375.60㎡

1,159.38㎡

Mar. 2011

Ferroconcrete structure

Flat-roofed 9-story floor

Transaction

Acquisition price Acquisition funds agreement date

Property delivery date

335million yenOwn funds& borrowings from financial institution

End-Apr. 2022

July. 2022

(plan)

(plan)

  • 3. Overview of the seller

    Due to contractual confidentiality obligations and other reasons, we have refrained from disclosing a summary of the counterparties (domestic corporations) in each case.

    There are no capital, personal, or business relationships between the Company and the counterparties, nor are there any matters requiring special mention as related parties.

  • 4. Overview of the borrowing of funds

    The Company plans to borrow funds from financial institutions in order to cover part of the funds to acquire the each income properties.

    The amount of borrowings is expected to be less than 30% of the consolidated net assets for the business year ended in June 2021.

  • 5. Outlook

    The acquisition of such fixed assets will not have a material impact on the Group's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, as the proceeds will not be realized until July 2022 or later.

Disclaimer

Japan Living Warranty Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
