Japan Living Warranty : Announcement of the Acquisition of the Fixed Assets (Income Property)

Announcement of the Acquisition of the Fixed Assets (Income Property)

Japan Living Warranty Inc. would like to announce that pursuant to the provisions of Article 370 of the Companies Act, the Board of Directors, effective today, adopted a resolution in writing on the acquisition of the fixed assets (income property) as follows.

1. Reason for the acquisition

The Company has decided to acquire the income property as one of the measures to make appropriate use of its own funds and obtain a stable flow of investment income.

The ownership and continuous management of the income property will have a synergetic effect on the development of comprehensive solutions with respect to the "Total Home Management," the Company's principal business areas of housing equipment warranty, periodic inspections and minor repairs

2．Overview of the fixed assets to be acquired

（1）Fukuoka

Location Name Land (acreage) Building Total floor area Building year Structure Minami-ku, Fukuoka Apartment building 330.57㎡ 799.06㎡ Sep. 2022(plan） Ferroconcrete structure 5-story floor Acquisition priceAcquisition fundsTransaction agreement date Property delivery date 385million yenOwn funds& borrowings from financial institution Apr. 15,2022 End-Sep. 2022 (plan) (plan)

（2）Sapporo

Location Name Land (acreage) Building Total floor area Building year Structure Chuo-ku, Sapporo Apartment building 375.60㎡ 1,159.38㎡ Mar. 2011 Ferroconcrete structure Flat-roofed 9-story floor Transaction Acquisition price Acquisition funds agreement date Property delivery date 335million yenOwn funds& borrowings from financial institution End-Apr. 2022 July. 2022 (plan) (plan)