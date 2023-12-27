Japan Logistics Fund Inc is real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Company mainly invests in real estate assets in Tokyo area, Kinki area, Chubu area and Kyushu area. Its property portfolio includes Kiyosu Logistics Center, Kadoma Logistics Center, Komaki Logistics Center, Urayasu Chidori Logistics Center II, Ichikawa Logistics Center, Komaki Logistics Center II, Kasugai Logistics Center and Chiba Kita Logistics Center. The asset manager of the Fund is Mitsui & Co Logistics Partners Ltd.

Sector Commercial REITs