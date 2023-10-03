Japan Logistics Fund : Notice Concerning Acquisition of the highest rank “five Stars”in GRESB Real Estate Assessment
October 03, 2023 at 02:09 am EDT
October 3, 2023
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust
Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967)
Representative: Ryota Sekiguchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd.
Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, President & CEO
Contact: Shintaro Miyata, Finance & IR Dept.
TEL +81-3-3238-7171
Notice Concerning Acquisition of the highest rank "five Stars"
in GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "JLF") hereby announces that it has received the highest rank "five Stars" in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.
1. GRESB Assessment
GRESB is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was founded in 2009 by a group of major European pension funds who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).
Please refer to GRESB's website for more details (https://gresb.com/).
2. Assessment Result
In the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, JLF received the highest rank "five Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also received a Green Star for the sixth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.
JLF also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assess the width of ESG disclosure.
3. Future Measures
JLF and the asset manager of JLF, Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MLP") are conscious of fulfilling their social responsibilities such as consciousness to the environment and contribution to society, and will continue to implement sustainability practices, such as environmental and energy-saving measures for logistics properties held by JLF. JLF and MLP identify materiality related to ESG and formulate climate change framework. For more information on the ESG initiatives of JLF and MLP, please refer to the following website or Sustainability Report released in August 2023.
This notice is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese on our website. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
Japan Logistics Fund Inc is real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Company mainly invests in real estate assets in Tokyo area, Kinki area, Chubu area and Kyushu area. Its property portfolio includes Kiyosu Logistics Center, Kadoma Logistics Center, Komaki Logistics Center, Urayasu Chidori Logistics Center II, Ichikawa Logistics Center, Komaki Logistics Center II, Kasugai Logistics Center and Chiba Kita Logistics Center. The asset manager of the Fund is Mitsui & Co Logistics Partners Ltd.