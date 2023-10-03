GRESB is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was founded in 2009 by a group of major European pension funds who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "JLF") hereby announces that it has received the highest rank "five Stars" in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

2. Assessment Result

In the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, JLF received the highest rank "five Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It also received a Green Star for the sixth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

JLF also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assess the width of ESG disclosure.

3. Future Measures

JLF and the asset manager of JLF, Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MLP") are conscious of fulfilling their social responsibilities such as consciousness to the environment and contribution to society, and will continue to implement sustainability practices, such as environmental and energy-saving measures for logistics properties held by JLF. JLF and MLP identify materiality related to ESG and formulate climate change framework. For more information on the ESG initiatives of JLF and MLP, please refer to the following website or Sustainability Report released in August 2023.

*JLF's ESG initiative website: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.htmlSustainability Report 2023:

https://8967.jp/file/en-esg-d3f4da347591014a8d5f13e1e454e8a41ed4a0fd.pdf

(End)

*JLF's website:https://8967.jp/en/

This notice is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese on our website. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2