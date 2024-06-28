June 28, 2024
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust
Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967)
Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd.
Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, President & CEO
Contact: Shintaro Miyata, Finance & IR Dept.
TEL +81-3-3238-7171
Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Real Estate Asset
(Settsu Logistics Center)
Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "JLF"), announces today that JLF has completed the acquisition of the asset below as described "Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Asset (Settsu Logistics Center)" (hereafter referred to as the "Notice") announced on April 22, 2024.
Outline of the Acquisition
Property number
T-15
Name of the property
Settsu Logistics Center
Acquisition Date
June 28, 2024
Acquisition price
862 million yen
Appraisal value
1,710 million yen
Discount from appraisal value (Note 1)
49.6%
Appraisal NOI yield
10.9%
(based on acquisition price) (Note 2)
(Note 1) Discount from appraisal value = (Appraisal value - acquisition price) ÷ Appraisal value X 100
(Note 2) Appraisal NOI yield (based on acquisition price) = Appraisal NOI ÷ acquisition price X 100 (rounded to the first decimal point)
Appraisal NOI is the amount of net operating income that serves as the basis for pricing using the direct capitalization approach as stated in the appraisal report.
Furthermore, after the acquisition, JLF plans to carry out repair work, etc. to ensure the building's legal compliance. The asset management company of JLF estimates the amount of the repair work, etc. to be 73 million yen, and the adjusted appraisal NOI yield calculated using the following formula considering these amounts is 10.0%.
Adjusted appraisal NOI yield = Appraisal NOI ÷ (acquisition price + the amount of the repair work, etc.) X 100
For further details of the property above, please refer to the Notice announced on April 22, 2024.
