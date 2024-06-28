June 28, 2024

Real Estate Investment Trust

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (Security Code: 8967)

Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd.

Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, President & CEO

Contact: Shintaro Miyata, Finance & IR Dept.

TEL +81-3-3238-7171

Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Real Estate Asset

(Settsu Logistics Center)

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "JLF"), announces today that JLF has completed the acquisition of the asset below as described "Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Asset (Settsu Logistics Center)" (hereafter referred to as the "Notice") announced on April 22, 2024.

Outline of the Acquisition

Property number T-15 Name of the property Settsu Logistics Center Acquisition Date June 28, 2024 Acquisition price 862 million yen Appraisal value 1,710 million yen Discount from appraisal value (Note 1) 49.6% Appraisal NOI yield 10.9% (based on acquisition price) (Note 2)

(Note 1) Discount from appraisal value = (Appraisal value - acquisition price) ÷ Appraisal value X 100

(Note 2) Appraisal NOI yield (based on acquisition price) = Appraisal NOI ÷ acquisition price X 100 (rounded to the first decimal point)

Appraisal NOI is the amount of net operating income that serves as the basis for pricing using the direct capitalization approach as stated in the appraisal report.

Furthermore, after the acquisition, JLF plans to carry out repair work, etc. to ensure the building's legal compliance. The asset management company of JLF estimates the amount of the repair work, etc. to be 73 million yen, and the adjusted appraisal NOI yield calculated using the following formula considering these amounts is 10.0%.

Adjusted appraisal NOI yield = Appraisal NOI ÷ (acquisition price + the amount of the repair work, etc.) X 100

For further details of the property above, please refer to the Notice announced on April 22, 2024.

