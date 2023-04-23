Japan Logistics Fund : Principal adverse impact statement pursuant to SFDR

PRINCIPAL ADVERSE IMPACT STATEMENT

The following is the adverse sustainability impact statement of Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. ("JLF") pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("SFDR"). JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan and relies on Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to manage and operate the properties in our portfolio. JLF and the Asset Manager are hereinafter referred to collectively as "we", "us" or "our". References to "fiscal year" or "FY" are to the 12 months began or beginning April 1 of the year specified in line with the fiscal year of the Asset Manager, unless noted otherwise.

1. Summary

We consider principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors. The present statement is our consolidated statement on the principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors ("PAI"). This statement on PAI covers the reference period from February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022. The statement will be reviewed at least once every year.

We believe that our sustainability initiatives are essential for our sustainable growth. We improve long-term returns of investors and contribute to the realization of sustainable society and urban development by implementing initiatives that address social issues. Under our sustainability policies and framework, we, in collaboration with the Asset Manager, take actions on climate change, including energy conservation, use of renewable energy, and being resilient in times of disasters.

We use the definition of PAI as described in Recital 20 of SFDR being "those impacts of investment decisions and advice that result in negative effects on sustainability factors", with sustainability factors referring to environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, anti‐corruption and anti‐bribery matters as defined in article 2 (24) of SFDR.

We believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for our unitholders. To this end, we consider PAI of our investment decisions throughout all major steps of the investment decision and property management process throughout the lifecycle of the properties in our portfolio.

Please note that SFDR requirements, including the scope of their application to issuers outside the European Economic Area, continue to evolve. We are therefore taking a principles-based approach to compliance with the SFDR disclosure standards, which are subject to change.

2. Description of principal adverse sustainability impacts

Nearly all types of economic activity have the potential to impact various PAI indicators, both positively and adversely. We aim to manage the risk connected to PAI from our investment decisions in several ways, including general screening criteria, due diligence and our ESG initiatives. Some of the PAI indicators listed below are currently already being monitored and reported. As the availability of data improves, it is our intention that more indicators will be added.

