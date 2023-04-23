Japan Logistics Fund : Promotion of environmental and/or social characteristics (Summary of SFDR article 8 Pre-contractual disclosure)

Responding to transitional risks - improving facilities to save energy and conducting ESG efforts with tenants

. We are prepared to address what we call the "transitional risks", the policy, regulatory, market and reputational risks associated with climate change. In order to save energy, we have replaced old lighting equipment with LED lighting equipment (which covered 80.1% of JLF's properties by gross floor area as of January 31, 2023), and the estimated yearly reduction of electronic power consumption from LED conversion carried out from February 2022 to January 2023 is 600,863kWh. We have also renewed

air-conditioning

equipment (11 units were renewed during the period from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023)and installed photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of some of JLF's properties (11 properties as of March 31, 2022, which generated 5,926,902 kWh of electricity in FY2021). In addition, we cooperate with tenants on environmental efforts, including by providing ESG training sessions for tenants. We have entered into "green leases" with some tenants, which require tenants to cooperate with us on implementing

environmentally-friendly

initiatives; 64.1% of JLF's properties (by leasable area) were subject to green leases as of March 31, 2023, exceeding our

short-term

target KPI of 50% by FY2022.

【

We have also implemented "greening", the process of selection and planting of plants, initiatives at JLF's properties such as installing green roofs, greening of walls, setting up of green zones and protection of native species, which we believe would help suppress temperature rise at the properties caused by

heat-island

phenomena and improve visual aesthetics. We contribute to biodiversity conservation by planting indigenous plant species. As of March 31, 2023, we have implemented the greening initiatives at 15.4% of JLF's properties by land area.