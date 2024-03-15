REIT Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) March 15, 2024 Name of REIT issuer: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Security code: 8967 URL:https://8967.jp/en/ Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, Executive Director Name of asset management company: Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. Representative: Seiichi Suzuki, President & CEO Contact: Shintaro Miyata, Finance & IR Dept. TEL: +81-(0)3-3238-7171 Scheduled date for submission of Securities Report: April 26, 2024 Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: April 8, 2024 IR Material: Will be posted on the website IR Meeting: Will be held for institutional investors and security analysts (Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1．Performance for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period from August 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024) (1) Operating Results ( % represents change from the previous period) Operating Revenue Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Period ended Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % January 31, 2024 10,147 0.1 5,301 1.2 4,862 1.0 4,861 1.0 July 31, 2023 10,139 -0.2 5,238 -1.6 4,811 -1.6 4,810 -1.6 Net Income per Unit Net Income to Ordinary Income to Ordinary Income to Net Assets Total Assets Operating Revenue Period ended Yen % % % January 31, 2024 5,209 3.4 1.8 47.9 July 31, 2023 5,150 3.4 1.8 47.5 (2) Dividends Dividends per Total Dividends Distributions Total Unit (excluding (excluding in excess of Distributions in Payout Distributions Distributions in Distributions in earnings per excess of Ratio to Net Assets excess of excess of Unit earnings earnings) earnings) Period ended Yen Millions of yen Yen Millions of yen % % January 31, 2024 5,223 4,861 - - 99.9 3.4 July 31, 2023 5,151 4,811 - - 100.0 3.4 (Note) Payout Ratio = Total Dividends/Net Income x 100 (figures are rounded down to the nearest decimal place) (3) Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Net Assets to Total Assets Net Assets per Unit Period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen January 31, 2024 273,680 142,401 52.0 153,004 July 31, 2023 274,933 143,294 52.1 153,419 (4) Cash Flows Net Cash Provided by Net Cash Provided by Net Cash Provided by Cash and Cash (Used in) Operating (Used in) Investing (Used in) Financing Equivalents at End of Activities Activities Activities Period Period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen January 31, 2024 6,600 -518 -5,746 15,089 July 31, 2023 7,405 -565 -4,889 14,753 1

2．Forecasts for the six-month period ending July 2024 (the 38th Period from February 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024) and the six- month period ending January 2025 (the 39th Period from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025) (% represents change from the previous period) Dividends per Unit Distributions Operating Operating Ordinary Net (excluding in Excess of Revenue Income Income Income distribution Earnings per s in excess Unit of earnings) Period ending Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen July 31, 2024 10,758 6.0 5,743 8.3 5,309 9.2 5,308 9.2 5,300 - January 31, 2025 10,231 -4.9 5,267 -8.3 4,830 -9.0 4,829 -9.0 5,300 - (Reference) Forecast for net income per unit July 31, 2024: 5,703 yen January 31, 2025: 5,188 yen (Note 1) Dividends per Unit for the period ending July 31, 2024 is based on the assumption that 376 million yen will be retained from unappropriated retained earnings of 5,308 million yen for the period by utilizing the advanced depreciation method, etc. stipulated in the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. (Note 2) Dividends per Unit for the period ending January 31, 2025 is based on the assumption that unappropriated retained earnings of 4,829 million yen for the period plus a portion of internal reserves (104 million yen) will be reversed as a source of payment. * Other Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards None (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates None (iv) Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections None (2) Number of investment units issued and outstanding (i) Number of investment units (including treasury investment units) issued and outstanding at the end of each period January 31, 2024: 930,700 units July 31, 2023: 934,000 units (ii) Number of treasury investment units issued and outstanding at end of period January 31, 2024: 0 unit July 31, 2023: 0 unit (Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of calculation of net income per unit, please refer to "Per Unit Information" on page28. This Financial Report is outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Remarks: (Note to forward-looking statements) This document contains forecasts and other forward-looking statements based on the information currently available and on certain assumptions judged as rational by Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "JLF"), and the actual operating results, etc. may differ significantly from that anticipated by JLF due to various factors. Moreover, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any amount of dividend distribution and distribution in excess of earnings. For notes regarding assumptions underlying these forecasts, please refer to "1. Management Discussions and Analysis (1) Asset Management Status (ii) Outlook for the Next Six-month Period D. Forecasts" on page 5. 2

Table of Contents 1. Management Discussions and Analysis …………………………………………………… 4 Asset Management Status …………………………………………………………………. 4 Summary of Results for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) … 4 (ii) Outlook for the Next Six-month Period …………….….….………………………….. 5 Investment risks …………………………………………………………………………. 11 2. Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………. 12 Balance Sheet …………………………………………………………………………… 12 (2) Statement of Income and Retained Earnings ……………………………………………. 14 (3) Statement of Changes in Net Assets …………………………………………………….. 15 Distribution Information …………………………………………………………………... 17 Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………… 18 Notes on Assumption of Going Concern ………………………………………………….. 19 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies ……………………………………………... 19 Notes to Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………... 20 Changes in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding…………………. 29 3. Reference Information ……………………………………………………………………... 31 Asset composition of JLF ………………………………………………………………….. 31 (2) Investment Securities ……………………………………………………………………… 32 (i) Major investment securities ……………………………………………………………. 32 (ii) List of portfolio properties …………………………………………………………….. 33 (iii) Diversification of portfolio …………………………………………………………… 39 (iv) Performance of portfolio properties …………………………………………………... 40 (3) Capital expenditure for assets under management ………………………………………… 52 (i) Scheduled capital expenditure ………………………………………………………… 52 (ii) Capital expenditure during the six-month period………...……………………………… 52 (iii) Reserve for long-term repair plan (reserve for repairs) ………………………………. 52 (4) Overview of tenants and major real estate and other properties ………………………… 53 3

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) 1. Management Discussions and Analysis Asset Management Status Summary of Results for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) Background of JLF

JLF is the first J- REIT dedicated to "logistics properties" with real estate and other assets used for logistic facilities primarily in the Tokyo Metropolitan, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka areas as investment targets. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951; including revisions enforced thereafter) (hereinafter, "the Investment TrustAct"), JLF was founded on February 22, 2005 with Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. as the founding planner, and was listed on the REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "Tokyo Stock Exchange") on May 9 of the same year (security code: 8967).

As of January 31, 2024 (the end of The 37th Period), JLF owns 52 properties under management with a total acquisition price of 290,590 million yen and total assets of 273,680 million yen. Investment Environment and Management Performance

In the six-month period under review, Japan's economy recovered modestly. Exports and industrial production held steady in the face of slowing economic recoveries overseas. Corporate earnings improved, thanks to progress in raising prices, a recovery in the flow of people driven by economic recovery, and a rebound in automotive production as supply constraints eased. These factors drove strong demand for capital goods related to digitalization and automation as capital expenditures gained momentum. Consumer prices (excluding fresh foods) grew in the low 2% range compared to last year, driven by the lingering effects of price increases to cover higher import prices and a moderate increase in service prices. Looking at the financial environment, the Bank of Japan continued flexible operations on short- and long-term interest rates (yield curve control) while the rise in long-term interest rates in Japan paused. Meanwhile, the TSE REIT index fluctuated given uncertainties in the outlook for monetary policy.

In the logistics leasing market, demand driven mainly by logistics companies was confirmed in the Tokyo MetropolitanArea.Although demand has softened somewhat in the outskirts along the Metropolitan Central Expressway, there has been rent growth in properties in good locations with high specifications and submarkets with limited vacancy. In Osaka, demand was driven by logistics companies as well as manufacturers looking to consolidate space and improve logistics. In Fukuoka, logistics companies handling general consumer goods such as food products and sundries drove demand for new and additional space. In both markets, pre-leasing in buildings coming online by December 2024 look strong. In Nagoya, the rise in new supply catalyzed demand from automotive, machinery and other segments of the manufacturing industry and led to record-high levels of new demand. In other parts of Japan, strong demand outstripped new supply, driven by demand to newly occupy or consolidate space for producing or storing semiconductors and general consumer goods and to establish a footprint outside Tokyo to comply with stricter environmental and labor-force requirements.

Amid this environment, JLF continues to strive to achieve stability and sustainable growth in DPU and NAVPU. We made progress in securing an external growth pipeline that is mindful of our capital cost by leveraging our know-how related to logistics redevelopment from our track record in Own Book Redevelopment (OBR) (Note 1) to pursue cooperative development projects with business partners (Note 2). We also continue to achieve strong internal growth, signing multiple lease renewals at higher rent prices. (Note 1) "OBR" (Own Book Redevelopment) is the redevelopment of properties owned by JLF itself. "Redevelopment" refers to the act of JLF building a new building on land that JLF owns after the existing building has been demolished. JLF collaborates with players such as construction companies, who build the new building on land JLF owns. After the building is complete, JLF acquires said building at a timing of its discretion. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 2) "Cooperative developments with business partners" refers to initiatives where JLF is involved from the initial phases of the development of a logistics facility and thereby aims to acquire the property at a discounted price compared to bidding in the real estate acquisition market. C. Overview of Financial Strategy During the six-month period under review, JLF refinanced 1,000 million yen of long-term borrowings that matured in September 2023, 2,000 million yen in long-term loans that matured in November 2023, and 6,000 million yen in long-term loans that matured in December 2023. Through these efforts, JLF has increased its resistance to rising interest rate fluctuations by fixing interest rates and diversifying repayment dates and has also reduced funding costs and diversified its sources of funding. Furthermore, during the six-month period under review, based on the judgment that JLF's investment unit price was undervalued compared to NAVPU, in November 2023 we decided to implement an investment unit buyback program to improve capital cost and 4

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) increase unitholder value over the medium to long term. The investment unit buyback program was executed from November through January 2024 under a purchase agreement entered into with a securities brokerage, where the broker purchased shares from the market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. All investment units acquired through the buyback program were canceled in January 2024. A total of 3,300 investment units (equivalent to 0.35% of the total number of investment units issued and outstanding before the acquisition and cancellation) were acquired and canceled through the buyback program during the six-month period under review for a total acquisition amount of 936 million yen. As a result, as of the end of the period under review, total interest-bearing liabilities stood at 119,700 million yen, and LTV (loan to value) was 43.7% based on total assets (Note1) and 29.1% based on appraisal value (Note2), maintaining stable financial operations. (Note 1) Total assets-based LTV (%) = Interest-bearing debt / total assets x 100 (figures are rounded off to one decimal place) (Note 2) Appraisal value-based LTV (%) = Interest-bearing debt / appraisal value at the end of the six-month period x 100 (figures are rounded off to one decimal place) Credit rating of JLF as of July 31, 2023 Credit Rating Agency Rating Issuer rating AA- (Outlook: Stable) Rating and Investment Information, #2nd unsecured investment corporation bonds Inc. (R&I) Long-term bond rating #3rd unsecured investment corporation bonds #5th unsecured investment corporation bonds AA- Long-term Issuer rating AA (Outlook: Stable) Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. #6th unsecured investment corporation bonds AA (JCR) Bond rating #7th unsecured investment corporation bonds (Green Bonds) AA D. Performance and Distributions As a result of the above, JLF posted operating revenue of 10,147 million yen, operating income of 5,301 million yen, ordinary income of 4,862 million yen and net income of 4,861 million yen. Distributions are subject to special taxation provisions (Special Taxation Measures Law (Act No. 26 of 1957,including subsequent amendments, hereinafter referred to as "Special Taxation Measures Law"), JLF decided to distribute the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period, excluding fractions of less than one yen per unit, in an attempt to make the maximum amount of profit distribution deductible for tax purposes, resulting in a distribution per unit of 5,223 yen. (ii) Outlook for the Next Six-month Period A. Recognition of the Environment For some time to come, the Japanese economy is expected to undergo downward pressure from the slowing recoveries in economies overseas. Nevertheless, pent-up demand is expected to surface, and a moderate recovery should continue. Thereafter, a positive cycle of income to expenditures should strengthen and lead to growth outstripping the potential growth rate. The main scenario is for inflation rates in countries to gradually decline while economies around the globe continue to grow, albeit with some disparity by nation or region. That said, the risk remains that wage growth could lead to sustained inflation mainly in developed nations. It remains prudent to keep a watchful eye on increasing uncertainties about the impact from the rapid rate hikes implemented on financial and foreign-exchange markets as well as economies and the prices of goods. In the logistics leasing market, new supply should settle down to historical average levels in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area in 2024 and 2025. Nevertheless, absorption of vacancies in the outskirts of Tokyo may take time, and the slack in supply and demand is expected to remain for some time. Meanwhile, there will continue to be significant amounts of supply coming online in Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, but vacancy rates are expected to stabilize near or fall from 2023 levels, due to efforts in the logistics industry to comply with stricter environmental and labor-force requirements and manufacturers bolstering supply chains. Acquisition yields in the logistics acquisition market should remain compressed, given the relatively large yield gap compared to 5

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) global markets and investor demand for the defensive nature of logistics cash flows. Amid this environment, JLF announced its Develop the Value strategy in March 2022. The strategy aims to achieve further stability and growth in DPU and NAVPU through the evolution and deeper development of our various operational strategies, with a target DPU between 5,600 and 5,700 yen. Moving forward, we will continue to mitigate risk assuming a variety of business environments, maintain stability, and leverage our unique competitive edge to generate growth opportunities and pursue an increase in unitholder value. B. Future Asset Management Policies and Issues to be Addressed In such an investment environment, JLF will pursue asset management aimed at achieving stable earnings over the medium to long term based on the following policies. Operational management of portfolio properties Leasing management When renewing leases, we strive to stabilize and grow revenues. We advance long-term leases to stabilize revenues and conduct rent negotiations with an eye on the market environment and tenant circumstances to grow revenues. When a tenant decides to move out, JLF will perform leasing activities based on this policy so that leases are maintained without any discontinuity and revenues are secured by leveraging its sponsor network, intermediary companies well versed in logistics properties and in tenant information for respective regions, as well as the network of the asset management company. The properties currently held by JLF have an average leasing period of 4.3 years when calculated on a weighted average basis using annual rent, indicating that JLF will continue to earn stable income. Strengthening of tenant relations

JLF will promote the improvement of the overall satisfaction level of tenants by maintaining close contact with existing tenants. Specifically, JLF responds to tenant's needs for expanding rental space and improving the property conditions of existing logistics facilities, making functional improvements in line with the needs of tenants and the industry and implementing renewals.

JLF conducts repairs and renovations of properties owned by keeping related costs at a certain level. In addition, JLF strives to maintain an optimal level of maintenance management of its properties by selecting appropriate property management companies that can provide efficient management in line with the characteristics of each property, improving the management quality of the asset management company, and standardizing various procedures.

Furthermore, JLF considers OBR , disposition, and asset reshuffle if necessary, taking into consideration tenant requests, the leasing needs of facilities, floor area ratios, and other factors in determining portfolio properties that have locational advantages in the leasing market and those that can gain higher competitiveness through building/facility renewal while identifying properties that no longer offer economic benefits due to the increased maintenance cost burden caused by deterioration over time. Acquisition of new properties Sourcing of property information

Unlike other asset types, logistics properties have limited transaction volumes in the market. Therefore, JLF believes that collecting a broad range of information and making precise investment decisions based on the information gathered lead to achieve high competitiveness. In order to avoid unnecessary price competition, JLF will work to obtain early access to property information and promote negotiated transactions by leveraging the extensive networks of sponsors and the information sourcing channels of the asset management company.

When acquiring properties, JLF will make investment decisions with a focus on the location and versatility of properties which are essential factors in pursuing stable and long-term management of logistics properties. As a general rule, JLF avoids acquiring, in particular, properties with unique structural and facility features that suit only certain types of tenants in certain industries. Rather, JLF's most important criterion for making investment decisions is versatility of specifications that can satisfy broad logistical demand. 6

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) Diversification of portfolio To minimize fluctuations in revenue arising from factors such as a tenant's request to lower rent or a tenant moving out of a property, JLF acquires properties that will help reduce risk of over-concentration of tenants by avoiding excessive dependency on single tenant or industry of tenants and diversifying lease period expirations. Financial strategy JLF sets its highest priority on the stability and growth of dividends per unit while making sure to maintain a conservative interest- bearing debt ratio in pursuing financial activities, including raising funds through bank borrowings and increasing capital through public offerings. In public offerings, the policy is to consider the growth of unitholder value, including the growth of distributions per unit and NAV per unit. When pursuing interest-bearing debt financing, JLF will diversify funding sources and repayment due dates. Furthermore, with regard to tenant leasehold and security deposits, JLF will use such deposits to partially fund property acquisitions to exercise efficient cash management.

In addition, JLF will consider the buyback and cancellation of its own investment units as required as part of its capital policy in order to improve capital efficiency and the return to unitholders. Significant Subsequent Events JLF has decided the disposition of the following asset on March 15, 2024. [M-14 Urayasu Logistics Center II] Asset disposed Real estate Planned disposition price 2,060 million yen Date of contracts March 15, 2024 Planned date of delivery March 27, 2024 Buyer Not disclosed (Note) Effect on profit and loss In the six-month period ending July 31, 2024 (February 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024), JLF plans to record a gain on sales of real estate in the amount of 682 million yen, of which 376 million yen will be reserved in the reserve for reduction entry. (Note ) The buyer is a domestic investment corporation that remains undisclosed because consent has not been obtained from the buyer. The buyer is not an interested party or the like under the Investment Trust Act. 7

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) [Reference Information] JLF borrowed the following borrowings after the end of the period up until the date of this report. Development Bank of Nippon Life Insurance Mitsui Sumitomo Lender Company Insurance Japan Inc. （Green Loan） Company, Limited Amount borrowed 2,000 million yen 2,500 million yen 1,000 million yen Interest rate 1.39250% 1.23000 % 0.83625 % Date of borrowing February 29, 2024 Repayment date February 28, 2034 August 31, 2033 February 28, 2029 Borrowing method/security Unsecured/non-guaranteed Repayment method Lump-sum repayment on due date Use of funds To pay existing loans Misato Logistics Center Assets to be appropriated - Fukuoka Kashiihama - Logistics Center JLF has decided the acquisition of the following asset on March 15, 2024. [O-6 Ishikari Logistics Center] Asset acquired Real estate trust beneficiary right (quasi-co-ownership interest 55%) Acquisition price 1,311 million yen Acquisition timing March 29, 2024 Location 2-782-6,Shinko-nishi, Ishikari City, Hokkaido, and others Asset type Warehouse Site 28,817.47 m2 (Note) Gross floor area 21,844.93 m2 (Note) Structure 4-story reinforced concrete structure with a flat-topped roof, and others Built in: March 3, 1992 and others Form of ownership Land: ownership rights Building: ownership rights (Note) Information provided for 100% of the Property as a whole 8

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (8967) Financial Report for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period) D. Forecasts Forecasts for the six-month period ending July 2024 (from February 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024) and the six-month period ending January 2025 (from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025) are as follows. Please refer to "Assumptions Underlying the Forecasts for the six- month period ending July 31, 2024 and the six-month period ending January 31, 2025" for the assumptions underlying these forecasts. (% represents change from the previous period) Dividends per Unit Distributions Operating Operating Ordinary Net (excluding in Excess of Revenue Income Income Income distributions Earnings per in excess of Unit earnings) Period Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen Yen ended of yen of yen of yen of yen July 31, 10,758 6.0 5,743 8.3 5,309 9.2 5,308 9.2 5,300 - 2024 January 31, 10,231 -4.9 5,267 -8.3 4,830 -9.0 4,829 -9.0 5,300 - 2025 (Note1) The figures above were computed under certain assumptions, and the actual net income, dividends, etc. may differ depending on various factors. In addition, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any amount of dividends per unit. (Note2) Dividends per Unit for the period ending July 31, 2024 is based on the assumption that 376 million yen will be retained from unappropriated retained earnings of 5,308 million yen for the period by utilizing the advanced depreciation method, etc. stipulated in the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. (Note3) Dividends per Unit for the period ending January 31, 2025 is based on the assumption that unappropriated retained earnings of 4,829 million yen for the period plus a portion of internal reserves (104 million yen) will be reversed as a source of payment. 9