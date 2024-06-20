Japan Logistics Fund Inc. Semiannual Report For the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 June 2024

Management Discussion and Analysis Background of JLF Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (JLF) is Japan's first dedicated logistics REIT, founded with the aim of contributing to the Japanese economy by converging the flow of money (finance) with the flow of goods (logistics), which is the lifeblood of the economy. To that end, we leverage the history and experience of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., which as a general trading company has worked in logistics operations for long time globally. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951; including revisions enforced thereafter) (AITIC), JLF was founded on February 22, 2005 by Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (MLP) as the asset manager, and was listed on the REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 9 of the same year (security code: 8967). Since JLF's initial public offering, we have applied a discerning eye for logistics sites, building specifications, tenant needs and other factors to investment decisions that are tied to real demand. In the process, we have built a portfolio that can be expected to deliver solid earnings over the medium- to long-term. As Japan's first dedicated logistics REIT entering a market of REITs invested mainly in office and residential assets, JLF became a pioneer and has since demonstrated to the market a track record of the logistics sector's ability to deliver solid cash distributions to its investors. Basic Policy As the pioneer dedicated to logistics properties, JLF aspires to provide "stability" and "growth" of dividends in the medium- to long-term by leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in logistics business and in financial markets. Logistics is a series of economic activities, such as transportation, storage, loading/unloading, packaging, labeling, sorting, or information integration, which connect manufacturers and consumers directly. We believe logistics is a vital function supporting the foundations of industry and people's life in Japan. As a consequence, demand for logistics properties is likely to be solid in the long term. These days, supply chain management which optimizes the entire logistics process is becoming widespread. It is imperative to construct logistics systems that can be flexibly adjusted based on consumers' various needs. Therefore, logistics business providers now actively seek highly versatile logistics facilities in order to build elastic logistics systems. Furthermore, consolidation of logistics functions to improve efficiency, as well as separation of ownership and use of logistics facilities to reinforce balance sheets, are growing trends in the logistics business. Given the current environment, we see great investment opportunities in this area. Investment Policy Acquisition of new properties Compared with other asset types, logistics properties tend to have less liquidity in the acquisition market. We believe, therefore, that collecting a broad range of information and making precise investment decisions based on the information gathered is the only way to achieve high quality property acquisitions. In order to avoid unnecessary price competition, we strive to gain early access to property information and promote negotiated transactions by leveraging our sponsors' extensive networks and the information sourcing channels of MLP. When acquiring properties, we make investment decisions focusing on the location and versatility of properties, which are essential factors in pursuing long-term stability in managing logistics properties. As a general rule, we avoid acquiring properties with unique structural features that suit only certain types of tenants in certain industries. Instead, we prefer properties with specifications that meet broad logistical demand. To minimize fluctuations in revenue arising from factors such as rent reduction requests from tenants or unexpected tenants' departure, we acquire properties that will help reduce the risk of over-concentration of tenants by avoiding excessive dependency on a single tenant

or industry, and will help diversify lease period expirations. Portfolio Management In renewing existing lease contracts, we prefer generating solid revenue flows, such as by urging the existing tenant to renew the lease with a longer term. At the same time, we aim to increase rent revenues thorough strategic negotiations. In case that a tenant decides to move out, we conduct leasing activities based on this policy so that leases are maintained without any discontinuity and that revenues are secured, by leveraging our sponsor network, intermediary companies well versed in logistics properties and tenant information, and the network of the asset manager. We promote the improvement of the overall satisfaction level of tenants by maintaining close contact with them. Specifically, we respond to tenants' needs with respect to expanding rental space, making functional improvements in line with tenant and industry needs, and implementing renewal of the properties. We conduct repairs and renovations of properties by keeping related costs below a certain level. In addition, we strive to maintain an optimal level of maintenance management for the properties by selecting appropriate property management companies that can provide efficient management in line with the characteristics of each property, by improving the quality of the property management control at the asset manager, and by standardizing various procedures. Furthermore, we will make additional investments in properties with locational advantage in terms of leasing and properties with OBR (Own Book Redevelopment) potential, taking into consideration tenant requests, the leasing needs of facilities, floor area ratios and other factors. Financial strategy We set the highest priority on stability and growth of dividends while maintaining relatively conservative LTV (Loan to Value) in financing. In public offerings, our policy is to consider the growth of unitholder value, including the growth of distributions per unit and NAV per unit. When pursuing debt financing, we diversify funding sources and repayment due dates. In addition, with regard to tenant leasehold and security deposits, we may use such deposits to partially fund property acquisitions for efficient cash management purpose. Strategic and Financial Review of the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period from August 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024) In the six-month period under review, Japan's economy recovered modestly. Exports and industrial production held steady in the face of slowing economic recoveries overseas. Corporate earnings improved, thanks to progress in raising prices, a recovery in the flow of people driven by economic recovery, and a rebound in automotive production as supply constraints eased. These factors drove strong demand for capital goods related to digitalization and automation as capital expenditures gained momentum. Consumer prices (excluding fresh foods) grew in the low 2% range compared to last year, driven by the lingering effects of price increases to cover higher import prices and a moderate increase in service prices. Looking at the financial environment, the Bank of Japan continued flexible operations on short- and long-term interest rates (yield curve control) while the rise in long-term interest rates in Japan paused. Meanwhile, the TSE REIT index fluctuated given uncertainties in the outlook for monetary policy. In the logistics leasing market, demand driven mainly by logistics companies was confirmed in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. Although demand has softened somewhat in the outskirts along the Metropolitan Central Expressway, there has been rent growth in properties in good locations with high specifications and submarkets with limited vacancy. In Osaka, demand was driven by logistics companies as well as manufacturers looking to consolidate space and improve logistics. In Fukuoka, logistics companies handling general consumer goods such as food products and sundries drove demand for new and additional space. In both markets, pre-leasing in buildings coming online by December 2024 look strong. In Nagoya, the rise

in new supply catalyzed demand from automotive, machinery and other segments of the manufacturing industry and led to record-high levels of new demand. In other parts of Japan, strong demand outstripped new supply, driven by demand to newly occupy or consolidate space for producing or storing semiconductors and general consumer goods and to establish a footprint outside Tokyo to comply with stricter environmental and labor-force requirements. Amid this environment, JLF continues to strive to achieve stability and sustainable growth in DPU and NAVPU. We made progress in securing an external growth pipeline that is mindful of our capital cost by leveraging our know-how related to logistics redevelopment from our track record in Own Book Redevelopment (OBR) (Note 1) to pursue cooperative development projects with business partners (Note 2). We also continue to achieve strong internal growth, signing multiple lease renewals at higher rent prices. (Note 1) "OBR" (Own Book Redevelopment) is the redevelopment of properties owned by JLF itself. "Redevelopment" refers to the act of JLF building a new building on land that JLF owns after the existing building has been demolished. JLF collaborates with players such as construction companies, who build the new building on land JLF owns. After the building is complete, JLF acquires said building at a timing of its discretion. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 2) "Cooperative developments with business partners" refers to initiatives where JLF is involved from the initial phases of the development of a logistics facility and thereby aims to acquire the property at a discounted price compared to bidding in the real estate acquisition market. Results of Operations The following table illustrates the financial results of the six-month period January 31, 2024 (The 37th Period from August 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024) and the six-month period ended July 31, 2023 (The 36th Period from February 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023): Period ended January 31, Period ended July 31, 2023 2024 Operating revenue ¥10,147 million ¥10,139 million Operating expenses ¥4,846 million ¥4,900 million Operating income ¥5,301 million ¥5,238 million Ordinary income ¥4,862 million ¥4,811 million Net income ¥4,861 million ¥4,810 million Earnings per unit ¥5,209 ¥5,150 Distributions in excess of earnings per unit ¥0 ¥0 Dividends per unit ¥5,223 ¥5,151 In the 37th Period from August 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, net income increased 50 million yen from the previous period to 4,861 million yen. Major factors for the change in net income were as follows. Increase in rent revenue and facility charges + 22 million yen Decrease in leasing fees, etc. + 20 million yen Existing properties, Others (lower depreciation costs, lower repair and maintenance costs, etc.) + 25 million yen G&A expenses (Hold a general unitholders' meeting) - 6 million yen Non-operating P/L (increase in interest expenses and others) - 12 million yen As a result of the above, JLF posted operating revenue of 10,147 million yen, operating income of 5,301 million yen, ordinary income of 4,862 million yen and net income of 4,861 million yen. Distributions are subject to special taxation provisions (Special Taxation Measures Law (Act No. 26 of 1957,including subsequent amendments, hereinafter referred to as "Special Taxation Measures Law"), and JLF decided to distribute the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period, excluding fractions of less than one yen per unit, in an

attempt to make the maximum amount of profit distribution deductible for tax purposes, resulting in a distribution per unit of 5,223 yen. Business Outlook Recognition of the Environment For some time to come, the Japanese economy is expected to undergo downward pressure from the slowing recoveries in economies overseas. Nevertheless, pent-up demand is expected to surface, and a moderate recovery should continue. Thereafter, a positive cycle of income to expenditures should strengthen and lead to growth outstripping the potential growth rate. The main scenario is for inflation rates in countries to gradually decline while economies around the globe continue to grow, albeit with some disparity by nation or region. That said, the risk remains that wage growth could lead to sustained inflation mainly in developed nations. It remains prudent to keep a watchful eye on increasing uncertainties about the impact from the rapid rate hikes implemented on financial and foreign-exchange markets as well as economies and the prices of goods. In the logistics leasing market, new supply should settle down to historical average levels in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area in 2024 and 2025. Nevertheless, absorption of vacancies in the outskirts of Tokyo may take time, and the slack in supply and demand is expected to remain for some time. Meanwhile, there will continue to be significant amounts of supply coming online in Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, but vacancy rates are expected to stabilize near or fall from 2023 levels, due to efforts in the logistics industry to comply with stricter environmental and labor-force requirements and manufacturers bolstering supply chains. Acquisition yields in the logistics acquisition market should remain compressed, given the relatively large yield gap compared to global markets and investor demand for the defensive nature of logistics cash flows. Amid this environment, JLF announced its Develop the Value strategy in March 2022. The strategy aims to achieve further stability and growth in DPU and NAVPU through the evolution and deeper development of our various operational strategies, with a target DPU between 5,600 and 5,700 yen. Moving forward, we will continue to mitigate risk assuming a variety of business environments, maintain stability, and leverage our unique competitive edge to generate growth opportunities and pursue an increase in unitholder value.

Strategies & Challenges Since first listing publicly, JLF has striven to achieve stability and sustainable growth in DPU and NAVPU. The DPU result for the fiscal period ended January 2024 was JPY 5,223, beating estimate by JPY 53 due to rent hikes and other internal growth factors combined with unit buybacks. Since IPO, the DPU has grown an average annual 4.5%. As of our previous earnings release in September 2023, steady growth has brought the run-rate DPU to JPY 5,180. JLF continues to achieve internal growth on rent hikes that outstrip headwinds such as cost inflation and interest, which have been partially mitigated by flexible action taken by the asset manager. The run-rate DPU is growing steadily in the fiscal period ended January 2024 and beyond on unit buybacks and property reshuffling. Looking forward, in the fiscal period ending July 2024, we forecast the DPU to rise above run-rate DPU to JPY 5,300 on growth from asset reshuffling and returns from capital gains. Furthermore, in the fiscal period ending January 2025 and beyond, we forecast a DPU of JPY 5,300 on the reversal of internal reserves. We plan to reverse internal reserves to boost cash distributions and return profits to unitholders until the DPU is elevated higher by external growth. In the future, we target a DPU of JPY 5,600 to JPY 5,700 on continued strength in internal growth, measures to improve capital costs, and capital policies such as follow-on offerings paired with property acquisitions. After the property reshuffling is complete, NAV per unit will grow to JPY 312,361, which represents 5.8% CAGR since IPO

and an unrealized gain equivalent to 59.5% of the portfolio. Moving forward, we aim to continue solid growth through the acquisition of properties with unrealized gains and value appreciation of existing properties.

Since 2022, we have promoted a Develop the Value strategy at JLF that aims to strengthen our independence, secure a differentiated and competitive edge, and build resilience against changes in the external environment that enables JLF to respond appropriately with flexibility to achieve stability and growth in unitholder value by measures such as DPU and NAVPU. Our independence provides JLF with an edge by drawing deeply from various operational strategies we have developed over time. Meanwhile, the business environment is changing under the impact of factors such as inflation and interest rate increases. We are promoting a strategy that prepares for those changes. By deploying operational strategies that balance independence with resilience against the external environment, we aim to maintain stability and generate growth opportunities. Under our portfolio strategy for asset management, we promote internal growth leveraging a portfolio in favorable locations and the asset manager's negotiating strength rooted in analytical capabilities in rent gaps and submarket conditions. We also control lease durations in response to changes in leasing market conditions and aim to grow rents in pace with inflation by introducing CPI escalator clauses and negotiating rents aligned with lease durations to bake in market rent growth into negotiated rent levels. We have bolstered the portfolio against future cost increases by reviewing lease terms related to utilities and maintenance and repairs costs. Under our portfolio strategy for debt management, JLF's strong credit gives us negotiating power versus financial institutions. Meanwhile, we have mitigated the risk of higher borrowing costs in the face of rising interest rates by diversifying debt maturities and maintaining a large portion of the debt portfolio in fixed interest rates.

Under our investment strategy, we boast a long track record of redevelopment (OBR) of portfolio assets and a diverse range of property sourcing methods. Recently, we have focused on cooperative development projects that can secure structurally advantageous yields. Amid fierce competition for property acquisitions, we select independent acquisition methods in response to the external environment. Meanwhile, amid instability in the financial market environment, we have built up an acquisition pipeline while remaining cognizant of capital costs. JLF has strong credit and industry-leading unrealized gain as a percentage of portfolio value. JLF does not pay out distributions in excess of profits, providing an operational strength in the form of structurally enhanced liquidity on hand. We will study leveraging these strengths and implementing appropriate capital policies in consideration of unit price, capital cost and the like. We have made progress in our ESG strategy in recent years, becoming a leader among J-REITs and receiving such high marks from third-party evaluators. Moving forward, we will continue to promote initiatives based on an appropriate recognition of ESG-related risks and opportunities.