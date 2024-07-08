STATEMENT ON PRINCIPAL ADVERSE IMPACTS OF INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON SUSTAINABILITY FACTORS

Product name: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc.

Legal entity identifier: 3538004KZWISCQO70151

The following is the adverse sustainability impact statement of Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. ("JLF") pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("SFDR"). JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan and relies on Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. JLF and the Asset Manager are hereinafter referred to collectively as "we", "us" or "our". References to "fiscal year" or "FY" are to the 12 months began or beginning April 1 of the year specified in line with the fiscal year of the Asset Manager, unless noted otherwise.

Please note that SFDR requirements, including the scope of their application to issuers outside the European Economic Area, continue to evolve. We are therefore taking a principles-based approach to compliance with the SFDR disclosure standards, which are subject to change.

1. Summary

Pursuant to Article 4 of the Delegated Regulation C(2022)1931 supplementing SFDR (the "SFDR Delegated Regulation"), JLF is required to publish on its website the information referred to therein covering the period of one calendar year. JLF is a Japanese real estate investment trust, commonly known as J-REIT, and has no employees, relying on the Asset Manager for the management and operation of its properties. The Asset Manager does not operate based on a calendar year, but operates based on fiscal year ending in March of ever year. A recalculation and translation of the data into the reference period of one calendar year would most likely lead to inaccuracies and would therefore provide a potentially less accurate overview of the required information than using the approved and validated data for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. This reference period is sufficiently compatible with, and shows results that do not materially differ from, those that would be produced using the calendar year-based reference period noted in the SFDR Delegated Regulation.

We consider principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors. The present statement is our consolidated statement on the principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors ("PAI"). This statement on PAI covers the reference period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The statement will be reviewed at least once during every twelve-month period ending on March 31 of each year.

We believe that our sustainability initiatives are essential for our sustainable growth. We improve long-term returns of investors and contribute to the realization of sustainable society and urban development by implementing initiatives that address social issues. Under our sustainability policies and framework, we, in collaboration with the Asset Manager, take actions on climate change, including energy conservation, use of renewable energy, and being resilient in times of disasters.

We use the definition of PAI as described in Recital 20 of SFDR being "those impacts of investment decisions and advice that result in negative effects on sustainability factors", with sustainability factors referring to environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, anti‐corruption and anti‐bribery matters as defined in Article 2(24) of SFDR.

We believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for JLF's unitholders. To this end, we consider PAI of our investment decisions throughout all major steps of the investment decision and property management process throughout the lifecycle of the properties in JLF's portfolio.

2. Description of principal adverse sustainability impacts

Nearly all types of economic activity have the potential to impact various PAI indicators, both positively and adversely. We aim to manage the risk connected to PAI from our investment decisions in several ways, including general screening criteria, due diligence and our ESG initiatives. Some of the PAI indicators listed below are currently already being monitored and reported. As the availability of data improves, it is our intention that more indicators will be added.

Table 1

Principal adverse sustainability impacts statement

JLF does not invest in investee companies, but invests in real estate. As adverse sustainability indicators 1-16 as contained in Table 1

of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which

pertains to real estate investments.

Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets

Adverse

Metric

Impact in

Impact in

Impact in

Explanation

Actions taken,

sustainability

FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

and actions planned and targets set

indicator

for the next reference period

Fossil

17.

Share of

N/A

N/A

N/A

JLF does not

N/A

fuels

Exposure

investments in

invest in real

to fossil

real estate assets

estate assets

fuels

involved in the

involved in the

through

extraction,

extraction,

real estate

storage,

storage,

assets

transport or

transport or

manufacture of

manufacture of

fossil fuels

fossil fuels.

Energy

18.

Share of

As of March 31,

As of March 31,

As of March 31,

To track the

We adopt environmental measures

efficiency

Exposure

investments in

2024, 11.7% of

2023, 21.3% of

2022, 31.1% of

environmental

such as LED installation and solar

to energy-

energy-

JLF's properties

JLF's properties

JLF's properties

performance of

panel installation, and aim to

inefficient

inefficient real

did not qualify

did not qualify

did not qualify

JLF's

acquire more certifications

real estate

estate assets

as Eligible

as Eligible

as Eligible

properties, we

accordingly. We aim to increase the

assets

Green Assets

Green Assets

Green Assets

use

percentage of JLF's properties with

(as defined to

(as defined to

(as defined to

certifications

environmental certifications based

the right) based

the right) based

the right) based

issued by third-

on leasable area to 90% by the end

on leasable area.

on leasable area.

on leasable area.

party

of FY2025.

We consider

We consider

We consider

organizations

properties other

properties other

properties other

such as the

than Green

than Green

than Green

Development

Eligible Assets

Eligible Assets

Eligible Assets

Bank of Japan's

to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".

to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".

to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".

Green Building Certification ("DBJ Certification"), Building Energy- efficiency Labeling System certification ("BELS Certification"),

SMBC Sustainable Building Assessment Loan Program, Certification for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate and Certification for CASBEE for New Construction. With respect to

DBJ Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star

ranking or higher out of

DBJ certification's 5- star ranking system. With respect to BELS Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star ranking or higher out of

BELS Certification's 5-star ranking system. With respect to CASBEE, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a Rank B+ or higher out of the CASBEE ranking system for Real Estate or New Construction featuring Rank

  1. (excellent), Rank A (very good), Rank B+ (good), Rank B-

(slightly inferior) and Rank C (inferior). We consider JLF's properties that receive any such sufficient environmental certifications or equivalent level of environmental certifications, or have energy reduction rate of 30% or higher as "Green Eligible Assets".

Table 2

Additional climate and other environment-related indicators

JLF does not invest in investee companies but in real estate. As additional climate and other environment-related indicators 1-17 as contained in Table 2 of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which pertains to real estate investments.

CLIMATE AND OTHER ENVIRONMENT-RELATED INDICATORS

Adverse sustainability impact

Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or

quantitative)

Metric

Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets

Greenhouse gas emissions

18. GHG emissions

We monitor and track GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio by estimating GHG emissions based on the energy consumption (including fuel and electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties that were sold or acquired during the relevant period) and the adjusted emissions coefficients published by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan, which we regularly check for updates. In addition, we started purchasing non-fossil fuel certificates in FY2022 in order to offset the estimated GHG emissions of JLF's properties.

Based on this method, Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3 and total GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio during FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were:

GHG

Unit

FY20231

FY20221

FY2021

emissions

Scope 1

(t-CO2)

0

0

0

Scope 2

(t-CO2)

623

753

792

Scope 3

(t-CO2)

24,360

27,205

28,400

Total

(t-CO2)

24,983

27,958

29,192

(Note)

  1. As noted above, we have purchased non-fossil fuel certificates to offset GHG emissions starting in FY2022. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2022, Scope 2 and
    Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2022 were 0 t-CO2 and 27,195 t- CO2, respectively. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2023, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2023 were 0 t-CO2 and 24,359 t-CO2, respectively.

Our key performance indicator ("KPI") target is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 compared to the levels in FY2021 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050.

Scope 1 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets

Scope 2 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets

Scope 3 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets

Total GHG emissions generated by real estate assets

Energy

19. Energy consumption intensity

Energy consumption in

consumption

MWh of owned real

We monitor and track energy consumption (including fuel and

estate assets per square

electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties

meter

that were sold or acquired during the relevant period). We also

monitor and track energy consumption intensity based on gross

floor area of JLF's properties by factoring in the annual average

occupancy rate.

Based on this method, energy consumption and energy

consumption intensity of the properties in JLF's portfolio during

FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were:

Item

Unit

FY2023

FY2022

FY2021

Total energy

(MWh)

62,610

64,231

68,894

consumption

Energy

(MWh/m2)

0.041

0.043

0.046

consumption

intensity

Table 3

Additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-

bribery matters

JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan, and relies on the Asset Manager to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. Accordingly, additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-bribery matters in this PAI statement pertain to the Asset Manager and the tenants of the properties in JLF's portfolio, to the extent available.

SOCIAL AND EMPLOYEE, RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, ANTI-CORRUPTION AND ANTI-

BRIBERY MATTERS

Adverse

Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or

Metric

sustainability

quantitative)

impact

Indicators applicable to the Asset Manager or tenants

Social and

5. Lack of grievance/complaints handling mechanism related to

Share of investments in

employee

employee matters

investee companies

matters

without any

The Asset Manager has a grievance/complains handling

grievance/complaints

mechanism for all employees.

handling mechanism

related to employee

The Asset Manager has established a hotline for employees which

matters

allows them to consult not only with a compliance officer, but also

anonymously with outside counsel. All employees of the Asset

Manager can report through the hotline a range of matters such as

legal violation, violation of human rights, corruption, bribery and

harassment through the hotline. Reported matters are promptly

addressed and measures are taken to prevent recurrence under the

CEO's supervision.

At our all of our properties, a grievance/complaints handling

system has been established to allow tenants to report their

complaints to the Asset Manager through the property manager.

More Specifically, under consignment contract made between the

Asset Manager and the property manager, the property manager is

responsible for acting as a contact point for daily complaints from

tenants and reporting such complaints to the Asset Manager, and is

obliged to submit a monthly report regarding tenant management to

the Asset Manager.

For descriptions of actions which JLF takes and will take with respect to the PAI indicators, please refer to our ESG website with respect to JLF: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.html

3. Description of policies to identify and prioritize principal adverse sustainability impacts

Subject to data availability, we monitor the selected PAI indicators for the existing properties in JLF's portfolio.

Prior to our investment in a property, we conduct due diligence review of the property, including ESG due diligence, which includes selected PAI indicators. The due diligence findings related to selected PAI indicators are reported and reviewed prior to the investment decision.

The Asset Manager tracks and monitors on an ongoing basis consumption of energy, greenhouse gas emission and water consumption at our portfolio properties. The Asset Manager's Sustainability Promotion Liaison Meeting uses the data to assess progress made on against targets, discuss with President, Representative Director and CEO and the Board of Directors of the Asset Manager, and deliberate on necessary action plans every year.

For further information, please refer to our ESG website: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.html

4. Engagement policies

Due diligence and screening

The Asset Manager considers principal adverse impacts of its investment decisions on sustainability factors, including those listed above. JLF and the Asset Manager believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for our unitholders. To this end, JLF and the Asset Manager consider the principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors throughout all major steps of the investment decision and management process throughout the lifecycle of our portfolio properties.

At the properties we operate, we set numerical targets and monitor the amount of greenhouse gas emissions within the property in order to reduce our environmental burden.

Engagement

We have entered into "green leases" with some tenants, which require tenants to cooperate with us on taking environmentally-friendly actions. 69.5% of JLF's properties (by leasable area) were subject to green leases as of March 31, 2024. We aim to increase the proportion of JLF's properties covered by green leases, based on leasable area, to 70% by FY2024 as the short-term target KPI and FY2025 as the mid-term target KPI.

We have established requirements for property managers in areas such as corporate ethics, human rights, and industrial health and safety, and we monitor their compliance with these requirements.

5. References to international standards

The Asset Manager has adopted the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which was established by the Financial Stability Board.

