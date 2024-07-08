STATEMENT ON PRINCIPAL ADVERSE IMPACTS OF INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON SUSTAINABILITY FACTORS Product name: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. Legal entity identifier: 3538004KZWISCQO70151 The following is the adverse sustainability impact statement of Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. ("JLF") pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("SFDR"). JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan and relies on Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. JLF and the Asset Manager are hereinafter referred to collectively as "we", "us" or "our". References to "fiscal year" or "FY" are to the 12 months began or beginning April 1 of the year specified in line with the fiscal year of the Asset Manager, unless noted otherwise. Please note that SFDR requirements, including the scope of their application to issuers outside the European Economic Area, continue to evolve. We are therefore taking a principles-based approach to compliance with the SFDR disclosure standards, which are subject to change. 1. Summary Pursuant to Article 4 of the Delegated Regulation C(2022)1931 supplementing SFDR (the "SFDR Delegated Regulation"), JLF is required to publish on its website the information referred to therein covering the period of one calendar year. JLF is a Japanese real estate investment trust, commonly known as J-REIT, and has no employees, relying on the Asset Manager for the management and operation of its properties. The Asset Manager does not operate based on a calendar year, but operates based on fiscal year ending in March of ever year. A recalculation and translation of the data into the reference period of one calendar year would most likely lead to inaccuracies and would therefore provide a potentially less accurate overview of the required information than using the approved and validated data for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. This reference period is sufficiently compatible with, and shows results that do not materially differ from, those that would be produced using the calendar year-based reference period noted in the SFDR Delegated Regulation. We consider principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors. The present statement is our consolidated statement on the principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors ("PAI"). This statement on PAI covers the reference period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The statement will be reviewed at least once during every twelve-month period ending on March 31 of each year. We believe that our sustainability initiatives are essential for our sustainable growth. We improve long-term returns of investors and contribute to the realization of sustainable society and urban development by implementing initiatives that address social issues. Under our sustainability policies and framework, we, in collaboration with the Asset Manager, take actions on climate change, including energy conservation, use of renewable energy, and being resilient in times of disasters.

We use the definition of PAI as described in Recital 20 of SFDR being "those impacts of investment decisions and advice that result in negative effects on sustainability factors", with sustainability factors referring to environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, anti‐corruption and anti‐bribery matters as defined in Article 2(24) of SFDR. We believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for JLF's unitholders. To this end, we consider PAI of our investment decisions throughout all major steps of the investment decision and property management process throughout the lifecycle of the properties in JLF's portfolio. 2. Description of principal adverse sustainability impacts Nearly all types of economic activity have the potential to impact various PAI indicators, both positively and adversely. We aim to manage the risk connected to PAI from our investment decisions in several ways, including general screening criteria, due diligence and our ESG initiatives. Some of the PAI indicators listed below are currently already being monitored and reported. As the availability of data improves, it is our intention that more indicators will be added.

Table 1 Principal adverse sustainability impacts statement JLF does not invest in investee companies, but invests in real estate. As adverse sustainability indicators 1-16 as contained in Table 1 of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which pertains to real estate investments. Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets Adverse Metric Impact in Impact in Impact in Explanation Actions taken, sustainability FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 and actions planned and targets set indicator for the next reference period Fossil 17. Share of N/A N/A N/A JLF does not N/A fuels Exposure investments in invest in real to fossil real estate assets estate assets fuels involved in the involved in the through extraction, extraction, real estate storage, storage, assets transport or transport or manufacture of manufacture of fossil fuels fossil fuels. Energy 18. Share of As of March 31, As of March 31, As of March 31, To track the We adopt environmental measures efficiency Exposure investments in 2024, 11.7% of 2023, 21.3% of 2022, 31.1% of environmental such as LED installation and solar to energy- energy- JLF's properties JLF's properties JLF's properties performance of panel installation, and aim to inefficient inefficient real did not qualify did not qualify did not qualify JLF's acquire more certifications real estate estate assets as Eligible as Eligible as Eligible properties, we accordingly. We aim to increase the assets Green Assets Green Assets Green Assets use percentage of JLF's properties with (as defined to (as defined to (as defined to certifications environmental certifications based the right) based the right) based the right) based issued by third- on leasable area to 90% by the end on leasable area. on leasable area. on leasable area. party of FY2025. We consider We consider We consider organizations properties other properties other properties other such as the than Green than Green than Green Development Eligible Assets Eligible Assets Eligible Assets Bank of Japan's

to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets". to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets". to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets". Green Building Certification ("DBJ Certification"), Building Energy- efficiency Labeling System certification ("BELS Certification"), SMBC Sustainable Building Assessment Loan Program, Certification for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate and Certification for CASBEE for New Construction. With respect to DBJ Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star

ranking or higher out of DBJ certification's 5- star ranking system. With respect to BELS Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star ranking or higher out of BELS Certification's 5-star ranking system. With respect to CASBEE, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a Rank B+ or higher out of the CASBEE ranking system for Real Estate or New Construction featuring Rank (excellent), Rank A (very good), Rank B+ (good), Rank B-

(slightly inferior) and Rank C (inferior). We consider JLF's properties that receive any such sufficient environmental certifications or equivalent level of environmental certifications, or have energy reduction rate of 30% or higher as "Green Eligible Assets".

Table 2 Additional climate and other environment-related indicators JLF does not invest in investee companies but in real estate. As additional climate and other environment-related indicators 1-17 as contained in Table 2 of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which pertains to real estate investments. CLIMATE AND OTHER ENVIRONMENT-RELATED INDICATORS Adverse sustainability impact Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or quantitative) Metric Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets Greenhouse gas emissions 18. GHG emissions We monitor and track GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio by estimating GHG emissions based on the energy consumption (including fuel and electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties that were sold or acquired during the relevant period) and the adjusted emissions coefficients published by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan, which we regularly check for updates. In addition, we started purchasing non-fossil fuel certificates in FY2022 in order to offset the estimated GHG emissions of JLF's properties. Based on this method, Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3 and total GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio during FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were: GHG Unit FY20231 FY20221 FY2021 emissions Scope 1 (t-CO2) 0 0 0 Scope 2 (t-CO2) 623 753 792 Scope 3 (t-CO2) 24,360 27,205 28,400 Total (t-CO2) 24,983 27,958 29,192 (Note) As noted above, we have purchased non-fossil fuel certificates to offset GHG emissions starting in FY2022. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2022, Scope 2 and

Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2022 were 0 t-CO 2 and 27,195 t- CO 2 , respectively. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2023, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2023 were 0 t-CO 2 and 24,359 t-CO 2 , respectively. Our key performance indicator ("KPI") target is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 compared to the levels in FY2021 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050. Scope 1 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets Scope 2 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets Scope 3 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets Total GHG emissions generated by real estate assets

Energy 19. Energy consumption intensity Energy consumption in consumption MWh of owned real We monitor and track energy consumption (including fuel and estate assets per square electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties meter that were sold or acquired during the relevant period). We also monitor and track energy consumption intensity based on gross floor area of JLF's properties by factoring in the annual average occupancy rate. Based on this method, energy consumption and energy consumption intensity of the properties in JLF's portfolio during FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were: Item Unit FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 Total energy (MWh) 62,610 64,231 68,894 consumption Energy (MWh/m2) 0.041 0.043 0.046 consumption intensity

Table 3 Additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti- bribery matters JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan, and relies on the Asset Manager to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. Accordingly, additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-bribery matters in this PAI statement pertain to the Asset Manager and the tenants of the properties in JLF's portfolio, to the extent available. SOCIAL AND EMPLOYEE, RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, ANTI-CORRUPTION AND ANTI- BRIBERY MATTERS Adverse Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or Metric sustainability quantitative) impact Indicators applicable to the Asset Manager or tenants Social and 5. Lack of grievance/complaints handling mechanism related to Share of investments in employee employee matters investee companies matters without any The Asset Manager has a grievance/complains handling grievance/complaints mechanism for all employees. handling mechanism related to employee The Asset Manager has established a hotline for employees which matters allows them to consult not only with a compliance officer, but also anonymously with outside counsel. All employees of the Asset Manager can report through the hotline a range of matters such as legal violation, violation of human rights, corruption, bribery and harassment through the hotline. Reported matters are promptly addressed and measures are taken to prevent recurrence under the CEO's supervision. At our all of our properties, a grievance/complaints handling system has been established to allow tenants to report their complaints to the Asset Manager through the property manager. More Specifically, under consignment contract made between the Asset Manager and the property manager, the property manager is responsible for acting as a contact point for daily complaints from tenants and reporting such complaints to the Asset Manager, and is obliged to submit a monthly report regarding tenant management to the Asset Manager. For descriptions of actions which JLF takes and will take with respect to the PAI indicators, please refer to our ESG website with respect to JLF: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.html