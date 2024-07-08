STATEMENT ON PRINCIPAL ADVERSE IMPACTS OF INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON SUSTAINABILITY FACTORS
Product name: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc.
Legal entity identifier: 3538004KZWISCQO70151
The following is the adverse sustainability impact statement of Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. ("JLF") pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("SFDR"). JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan and relies on Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. JLF and the Asset Manager are hereinafter referred to collectively as "we", "us" or "our". References to "fiscal year" or "FY" are to the 12 months began or beginning April 1 of the year specified in line with the fiscal year of the Asset Manager, unless noted otherwise.
Please note that SFDR requirements, including the scope of their application to issuers outside the European Economic Area, continue to evolve. We are therefore taking a principles-based approach to compliance with the SFDR disclosure standards, which are subject to change.
1. Summary
Pursuant to Article 4 of the Delegated Regulation C(2022)1931 supplementing SFDR (the "SFDR Delegated Regulation"), JLF is required to publish on its website the information referred to therein covering the period of one calendar year. JLF is a Japanese real estate investment trust, commonly known as J-REIT, and has no employees, relying on the Asset Manager for the management and operation of its properties. The Asset Manager does not operate based on a calendar year, but operates based on fiscal year ending in March of ever year. A recalculation and translation of the data into the reference period of one calendar year would most likely lead to inaccuracies and would therefore provide a potentially less accurate overview of the required information than using the approved and validated data for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. This reference period is sufficiently compatible with, and shows results that do not materially differ from, those that would be produced using the calendar year-based reference period noted in the SFDR Delegated Regulation.
We consider principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors. The present statement is our consolidated statement on the principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors ("PAI"). This statement on PAI covers the reference period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The statement will be reviewed at least once during every twelve-month period ending on March 31 of each year.
We believe that our sustainability initiatives are essential for our sustainable growth. We improve long-term returns of investors and contribute to the realization of sustainable society and urban development by implementing initiatives that address social issues. Under our sustainability policies and framework, we, in collaboration with the Asset Manager, take actions on climate change, including energy conservation, use of renewable energy, and being resilient in times of disasters.
We use the definition of PAI as described in Recital 20 of SFDR being "those impacts of investment decisions and advice that result in negative effects on sustainability factors", with sustainability factors referring to environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, anti‐corruption and anti‐bribery matters as defined in Article 2(24) of SFDR.
We believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for JLF's unitholders. To this end, we consider PAI of our investment decisions throughout all major steps of the investment decision and property management process throughout the lifecycle of the properties in JLF's portfolio.
2. Description of principal adverse sustainability impacts
Nearly all types of economic activity have the potential to impact various PAI indicators, both positively and adversely. We aim to manage the risk connected to PAI from our investment decisions in several ways, including general screening criteria, due diligence and our ESG initiatives. Some of the PAI indicators listed below are currently already being monitored and reported. As the availability of data improves, it is our intention that more indicators will be added.
Table 1
Principal adverse sustainability impacts statement
JLF does not invest in investee companies, but invests in real estate. As adverse sustainability indicators 1-16 as contained in Table 1
of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which
pertains to real estate investments.
Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets
Adverse
Metric
Impact in
Impact in
Impact in
Explanation
Actions taken,
sustainability
FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
and actions planned and targets set
indicator
for the next reference period
Fossil
17.
Share of
N/A
N/A
N/A
JLF does not
N/A
fuels
Exposure
investments in
invest in real
to fossil
real estate assets
estate assets
fuels
involved in the
involved in the
through
extraction,
extraction,
real estate
storage,
storage,
assets
transport or
transport or
manufacture of
manufacture of
fossil fuels
fossil fuels.
Energy
18.
Share of
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
To track the
We adopt environmental measures
efficiency
Exposure
investments in
2024, 11.7% of
2023, 21.3% of
2022, 31.1% of
environmental
such as LED installation and solar
to energy-
energy-
JLF's properties
JLF's properties
JLF's properties
performance of
panel installation, and aim to
inefficient
inefficient real
did not qualify
did not qualify
did not qualify
JLF's
acquire more certifications
real estate
estate assets
as Eligible
as Eligible
as Eligible
properties, we
accordingly. We aim to increase the
assets
Green Assets
Green Assets
Green Assets
use
percentage of JLF's properties with
(as defined to
(as defined to
(as defined to
certifications
environmental certifications based
the right) based
the right) based
the right) based
issued by third-
on leasable area to 90% by the end
on leasable area.
on leasable area.
on leasable area.
party
of FY2025.
We consider
We consider
We consider
organizations
properties other
properties other
properties other
such as the
than Green
than Green
than Green
Development
Eligible Assets
Eligible Assets
Eligible Assets
Bank of Japan's
to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".
to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".
to be "energy- inefficient real estate assets".
Green Building Certification ("DBJ Certification"), Building Energy- efficiency Labeling System certification ("BELS Certification"),
SMBC Sustainable Building Assessment Loan Program, Certification for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate and Certification for CASBEE for New Construction. With respect to
DBJ Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star
ranking or higher out of
DBJ certification's 5- star ranking system. With respect to BELS Certification, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a 3-star ranking or higher out of
BELS Certification's 5-star ranking system. With respect to CASBEE, we consider a property to have sufficient environmental certification if it received a Rank B+ or higher out of the CASBEE ranking system for Real Estate or New Construction featuring Rank
- (excellent), Rank A (very good), Rank B+ (good), Rank B-
(slightly inferior) and Rank C (inferior). We consider JLF's properties that receive any such sufficient environmental certifications or equivalent level of environmental certifications, or have energy reduction rate of 30% or higher as "Green Eligible Assets".
Table 2
Additional climate and other environment-related indicators
JLF does not invest in investee companies but in real estate. As additional climate and other environment-related indicators 1-17 as contained in Table 2 of Annex 1 of the SFDR Delegated Regulation pertain to investee companies, these are not included in this PAI statement, which pertains to real estate investments.
CLIMATE AND OTHER ENVIRONMENT-RELATED INDICATORS
Adverse sustainability impact
Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or
quantitative)
Metric
Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets
Greenhouse gas emissions
18. GHG emissions
We monitor and track GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio by estimating GHG emissions based on the energy consumption (including fuel and electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties that were sold or acquired during the relevant period) and the adjusted emissions coefficients published by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan, which we regularly check for updates. In addition, we started purchasing non-fossil fuel certificates in FY2022 in order to offset the estimated GHG emissions of JLF's properties.
Based on this method, Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3 and total GHG emissions of the properties in JLF's portfolio during FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were:
GHG
Unit
FY20231
FY20221
FY2021
emissions
Scope 1
(t-CO2)
0
0
0
Scope 2
(t-CO2)
623
753
792
Scope 3
(t-CO2)
24,360
27,205
28,400
Total
(t-CO2)
24,983
27,958
29,192
(Note)
-
As noted above, we have purchased non-fossil fuel certificates to offset GHG emissions starting in FY2022. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2022, Scope 2 and
Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2022 were 0 t-CO2 and 27,195 t- CO2, respectively. After offsetting the non-fossil fuel certificates purchased during FY2023, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY2023 were 0 t-CO2 and 24,359 t-CO2, respectively.
Our key performance indicator ("KPI") target is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 compared to the levels in FY2021 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050.
Scope 1 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets
Scope 2 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets
Scope 3 GHG emissions generated by real estate assets
Total GHG emissions generated by real estate assets
Energy
19. Energy consumption intensity
Energy consumption in
consumption
MWh of owned real
We monitor and track energy consumption (including fuel and
estate assets per square
electricity consumption) of JLF's properties (including properties
meter
that were sold or acquired during the relevant period). We also
monitor and track energy consumption intensity based on gross
floor area of JLF's properties by factoring in the annual average
occupancy rate.
Based on this method, energy consumption and energy
consumption intensity of the properties in JLF's portfolio during
FY2023, FY2022 and FY2021 were:
Item
Unit
FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
Total energy
(MWh)
62,610
64,231
68,894
consumption
Energy
(MWh/m2)
0.041
0.043
0.046
consumption
intensity
Table 3
Additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-
bribery matters
JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan, and relies on the Asset Manager to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. Accordingly, additional indicators for social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-bribery matters in this PAI statement pertain to the Asset Manager and the tenants of the properties in JLF's portfolio, to the extent available.
SOCIAL AND EMPLOYEE, RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, ANTI-CORRUPTION AND ANTI-
BRIBERY MATTERS
Adverse
Adverse impact on sustainability factors (qualitative or
Metric
sustainability
quantitative)
impact
Indicators applicable to the Asset Manager or tenants
Social and
5. Lack of grievance/complaints handling mechanism related to
Share of investments in
employee
employee matters
investee companies
matters
without any
The Asset Manager has a grievance/complains handling
grievance/complaints
mechanism for all employees.
handling mechanism
related to employee
The Asset Manager has established a hotline for employees which
matters
allows them to consult not only with a compliance officer, but also
anonymously with outside counsel. All employees of the Asset
Manager can report through the hotline a range of matters such as
legal violation, violation of human rights, corruption, bribery and
harassment through the hotline. Reported matters are promptly
addressed and measures are taken to prevent recurrence under the
CEO's supervision.
At our all of our properties, a grievance/complaints handling
system has been established to allow tenants to report their
complaints to the Asset Manager through the property manager.
More Specifically, under consignment contract made between the
Asset Manager and the property manager, the property manager is
responsible for acting as a contact point for daily complaints from
tenants and reporting such complaints to the Asset Manager, and is
obliged to submit a monthly report regarding tenant management to
the Asset Manager.
For descriptions of actions which JLF takes and will take with respect to the PAI indicators, please refer to our ESG website with respect to JLF: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.html
3. Description of policies to identify and prioritize principal adverse sustainability impacts
Subject to data availability, we monitor the selected PAI indicators for the existing properties in JLF's portfolio.
Prior to our investment in a property, we conduct due diligence review of the property, including ESG due diligence, which includes selected PAI indicators. The due diligence findings related to selected PAI indicators are reported and reviewed prior to the investment decision.
The Asset Manager tracks and monitors on an ongoing basis consumption of energy, greenhouse gas emission and water consumption at our portfolio properties. The Asset Manager's Sustainability Promotion Liaison Meeting uses the data to assess progress made on against targets, discuss with President, Representative Director and CEO and the Board of Directors of the Asset Manager, and deliberate on necessary action plans every year.
For further information, please refer to our ESG website: https://8967.jp/en/esg/index.html
4. Engagement policies
Due diligence and screening
The Asset Manager considers principal adverse impacts of its investment decisions on sustainability factors, including those listed above. JLF and the Asset Manager believe that investment decisions that negatively affect climate or other environment-related resources, or have negative implications for society, can have a significant impact to risk and value creation for our unitholders. To this end, JLF and the Asset Manager consider the principal adverse impacts of our investment decisions on sustainability factors throughout all major steps of the investment decision and management process throughout the lifecycle of our portfolio properties.
At the properties we operate, we set numerical targets and monitor the amount of greenhouse gas emissions within the property in order to reduce our environmental burden.
Engagement
We have entered into "green leases" with some tenants, which require tenants to cooperate with us on taking environmentally-friendly actions. 69.5% of JLF's properties (by leasable area) were subject to green leases as of March 31, 2024. We aim to increase the proportion of JLF's properties covered by green leases, based on leasable area, to 70% by FY2024 as the short-term target KPI and FY2025 as the mid-term target KPI.
We have established requirements for property managers in areas such as corporate ethics, human rights, and industrial health and safety, and we monitor their compliance with these requirements.
5. References to international standards
The Asset Manager has adopted the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which was established by the Financial Stability Board.
