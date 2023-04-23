Japan Logistics Fund : Sustainability-related disclosure

SUSTAINABILITY-RELATED DISCLOSURE Product name: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. Legal entity identifier: 3538004KZWISCQO70151 Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. ("JLF") promotes environmental or social characteristics, but does not have as its objective a sustainable investment within the meaning of article 9(1) of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 ("SFDR"). JLF has no employees in accordance with the prohibition on having employees under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan and relies on. Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to manage and operate the properties in JLF's portfolio. JLF and the Asset Manager are hereinafter referred to collectively as "we," "us" or "our" unless noted otherwise. References to "fiscal year" or "FY" are to the 12 months began or beginning April 1 of the year specified in line with the fiscal year of the Asset Manager, unless noted otherwise. Summary No sustainable The financial products offered by JLF promote environmental or social investment objective characteristics, but do not have as its objective sustainable investment. Environmental or JLF invests primarily in logistics properties and aspire to achieve stability and social characteristics growth in dividends over the mid-to-long-term. At the same time, the Asset of the financial Manager closely studies the impact of our portfolio on environmental factors product such as CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water consumption, asbestos and soil contamination as well as social factors on tenants, including with respect to antisocial forces and the work environment, and on relationships with the community. Such factors are considered for every investment decision, along with the profitability of the property. Accordingly, we implement various environmental or social initiatives, as described below. Investment strategy JLF invests directly or indirectly through trust beneficiary interests in real estate. Therefore, due diligence (including the assessment of good governance practices) in relation to investee companies is not applicable. In order to conduct sustainable asset management while maximizing the value of JLF's properties, we have taken into consideration ESG factors in our investment and asset management processes. In particular, we have established a green finance framework (see below for details). In order to promote ESG initiatives, the Asset Manager's President & CEO and the Managing director of each department convene a Sustainability Promotion Liaison Meeting generally once every three months to review our sustainability policy, goals and initiatives and how our investments are performing against the foregoing, as described below. Proportion of JLF offers financial products which promote environmental or social investments characteristics, but does not have sustainable investments as its objective. As of January 31, 2023, 78.6% of our properties qualified as Green Eligible Assets (defined below) based on leasable area, and 21.4% did not qualify as Green Eligible Assets based on leasable area. We aim to increase the percentage of JLF's properties with green building certifications based on leasable area to 90% by the end of FY2025. Monitoring of In order to periodically monitor and track our performance on environmental or environmental or social characteristics, we use the initiatives and indicators such as (i) acquiring social characteristics external certifications and assessments for sustainability performance such as GRESB (as defined below) and MSCI ESG Rating; (ii) ratifying and participating in PRI (as defined below) and PFA 21 (as defined below); (iii)

obtaining SBT (as defined below) certification for our target KPI for greenhouse gas emissions reduction; (iv) acquiring green building certification (as defined below) for the individual properties in JLF's portfolio; (v) tracking and disclosing data on greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and water consumption; and (vi) implanting green leases (as defined below), each as further described below. Methodologies The Asset Manager has established a Sustainability Policy and has formed a Sustainability Promotion Liaison Meeting ("SPLM"), which promotes ESG initiatives. The SPLM pursues ESG initiatives in accordance with the Sustainability Policy and is comprised of the President and CEO, and department managing director of the Asset Manager. The Managing Director of the Finance & IR Department of the Asset Manager is responsible for managing sustainability targets. Regular meetings are held approximately once every three months where sustainability policies, at which ESG targets and initiatives are studied and discussed in light of circumstances in society and the state of operations at JLF. Moreover, SPLM identifies ESG materialities, establishes and manages KPIs (action plans and targets), and reports to the Board of Directors. The Asset Manager uses the methodologies as described below to monitor and track our ESG key performance indicators. Data sources and As further described below, the Asset Manager obtains certain ESG-related data processing from tenants, property management companies, third-party consulting firms and issuers of green building certifications, depending on the type of data. In addition, the Asset Manager seeks to ensure data accuracy and quality by coordinating with relevant departments within the Asset Manager and obtaining an assurance report regarding certain ESG data from an independent third-party accounting firm. Limitations to As further described below, the primary limitation to the methodology or data methodologies and source is the necessity of our reliance on the tenants and property management data companies for raw data at the property level. Data at the portfolio level are compiled internally at the Asset Manager. To ensure the accuracy of compiled data at the portfolio level, we have engaged an independent third-party accounting firm which has provided an assurance report regarding the accuracy and quality of compiled data at the portfolio level, but the assurance report does not provide independent verification of accuracy of raw data at the property level and the challenges associated with our reliance on the tenant and property management companies for raw data at the property level remain. Limitations to the methodology and data are not expected to affect the attainment of the environmental or social characteristics promoted by JLF in any material way. Due diligence Prior to our investment in a property, the Asset Manager conducts due diligence on the property, including ESG due diligence, building review and regulatory environmental due diligence. Such due diligence process encompasses various studies of climate-related risks as a basis for deliberations at the Investment Committee and eventual investment decision at the Board of Directors. Specifically, water submersion levels according to various hazard maps are investigated in connection with the possibility of flooding or water submersion at the target property. Engagement policies JLF does not generally consider investing in properties that are designated as contaminated areas that require government notification under the Soil Contamination Countermeasures Act of Japan or that do not otherwise meet our environmental standards based on their history of land usage and soil contamination assessment by experts and examination of presence of harmful substances

When investing in properties using proceeds from financing under our green finance framework, JLF does not consider properties that do not meet the criteria under our green finance framework and do not qualify as Green Eligible Assets for investment. Designated reference JLF has no benchmark index designated as a reference benchmark to meet the benchmark environmental or social characteristics promoted by JLF. No sustainable investment objective The financial products offered by JLF promotes environmental or social characteristics, but does not have as its objective sustainable investment. Environmental or social characteristics of the financial product JLF invests primarily in logistics properties and aspire to achieve stability and growth in dividends over the mid-to-long-term. At the same time, the Asset Manager closely studies the impact of our portfolio on environmental factors such as CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water consumption, asbestos and soil contamination as well as social factors on tenants, including with respect to antisocial forces and the work environment, and on relationships with the community. Such factors are considered for every investment decision, along with the profitability of the property. We believe that an investment corporation should conduct its business toward achieving sustainable society from a long-term perspective by making contributions to people, local communities, and the natural environment. The Asset Manager makes efforts to reduce our environmental burden and earn the trust of our stakeholders through its asset management. In addition, the Asset Manager ensures that we are in compliance with applicable laws, conducts risk management and makes timely and appropriate disclosures to investors and other parties. The Asset Manager has established a Sustainability Policy and has formed a Sustainability Promotion Liaison Meeting ("SPLM"), which promotes ESG initiatives. Our Sustainability Policy includes our basic policy on how we can contribute to the environment, improve the work environment, ensure compliance, and collaborate with each stake holder. In order to advance its ESG initiatives, the Asset Manager establishes material ESG targets and utilizes an environmental management system (EMS) to achieve those targets. We implement various environmental initiatives including the following. Addressing climate change . We contribute to the creation of low-carbon society through our initiatives including greenhouse gas reductions (e.g. installation of LED light bulbs and solar panels), and we also make efforts to adapt to climate hazards and natural disasters (e.g. obtaining and reviewing updated engineering reports). Our target KPI is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 compared to the levels in FY2021 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050.

Addressing climate change . We contribute to the creation of low-carbon society through our initiatives including greenhouse gas reductions (e.g. installation of LED light bulbs and solar panels), and we also make efforts to adapt to climate hazards and natural disasters (e.g. obtaining and reviewing updated engineering reports). Our target KPI is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by FY2030 compared to the levels in FY2021 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050. Consent with and support of TCFD . In July 2021, the Asset Manager announced its support of the June 2017 recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

("TCFD"), which was established by the Financial Stability Board in December 2015 to develop recommendations for more effective climate-related disclosures. The Asset Manager has participated in the TCFD Consortium, a group of Japanese companies that support TCFD recommendations. The TCFD Consortium meets from time to time to discuss how to disclose and use climate-related information effectively to support informed decisions by investors.

we replace old lighting equipment with LED lighting equipment, and track the estimated yearly reduction of electronic power consumption from LED conversion. We aim to increase the percentage of JLF's properties with LED lightning equipment (by gross floor area) to 80% by FY2025. We renew air-conditioning equipment and install photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of some of our properties. In addition, we cooperate with tenants on environmental efforts, including by providing ESG training sessions for tenants. We enter into "green leases" with some tenants, which require tenants to cooperate with us on implementing environmentally- friendly initiatives. We also implement "greening", the process of selection and planting of plants, initiatives at JLF's properties such as installing green roofs, greening of walls, setting up of green zones and protection of native species, which we believe would help suppress temperature rise at the properties caused by heat-island phenomena and improve visual aesthetics. We contribute to biodiversity conservation by planting indigenous plant species Responding to physical risks - greenification and countermeasures against disasters . We promote greenification of rooftops and the grounds surrounding all of our properties to mitigate the urban heat island effect, which describes the higher temperatures experienced in urban areas due to buildings because they absorb and re-emit heat more than natural landscapes. Additionally, we take countermeasures to protect buildings from disasters, including raising the level of building foundations to help avoid electrical system failures in our properties.

Promote resource circulation . We strive to minimize water use in our business activities by improving efficiency and reducing consumption. We promote greening of buildings to help suppress temperature increases caused by the urban heat island effect and improve the aesthetics of our logistics properties. We also contribute to biodiversity conservation by planting indigenous plants. In addition, we endeavor to minimize waste from our properties by monitoring and conducting appropriate management.

Initiatives to stimulate local communities . We redevelop our properties and engage in joint efforts with partners to develop modern, large-scale logistics properties so that these properties can contribute to revitalization of the local economy. Additionally, we recruit mobile phone companies to install their antennas at our properties, which has improved cellular coverage in the community surrounding our properties. We regularly conduct technical evaluations of environmental and social risks of our all of our properties, not only to conduct risk management, but also evaluate environmental initiatives.

