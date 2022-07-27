Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

July 27, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative: Naoki Suzuki, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Officer & Head of Metropolitan Business Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation announces today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Early Repayment of Borrowings" released on July 14, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on July 21, 2022.

1．Determination of Interest Rate

Anticipated Method of Loan Loan Borrowing, Repayment Lender Interest Rate(Note) Borrowing Amount Term Repayment of Date Date Principal Sumitomo Mitsui Trust ¥ 3,370 7 years Fixed 0.481% July 31, Bank, Limited Million 2029 MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 3,150 10 years Fixed 0.710% July 30, Million 2032 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ¥ 1,500 10 years Fixed 0.722% Unsecured and July 30, Million July 29, 2032 unguaranteed, Development Bank of ¥ 800 2022 lump sum July 30, 10 years Fixed 0.722% repayment Japan Inc. Million 2032 Aozora Bank, Ltd. ¥ 650 10 years Fixed 0.722% July 30, Million 2032 Mizuho Trust & Banking ¥ 400 10 years Fixed 0.722% July 30, Co., Ltd. Million 2032

(Note) Figures are rounded off to third decimal places.

