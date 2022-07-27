Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

July 27, 2022
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）
Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director
URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/
Asset Management Company
KJR Management
|
Representative:
|
Naoki Suzuki,
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Keita Araki, Executive Officer &
|
|
Head of Metropolitan Business Division
|
|
TEL: +81-3-5293-7081
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation announces today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Early Repayment of Borrowings" released on July 14, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on July 21, 2022.
1．Determination of Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anticipated
|
Method of
|
|
|
Loan
|
Loan
|
|
|
Borrowing,
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
Interest Rate(Note)
|
Borrowing
|
Amount
|
Term
|
Repayment of
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
¥ 3,370
|
7 years
|
Fixed
|
0.481%
|
|
|
July 31,
|
Bank, Limited
|
Million
|
|
|
2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 3,150
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
0.710%
|
|
|
July 30,
|
Million
|
|
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 1,500
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
0.722%
|
|
Unsecured and
|
July 30,
|
Million
|
July 29,
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
unguaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development Bank of
|
¥ 800
|
|
|
|
2022
|
lump sum
|
July 30,
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
0.722%
|
|
repayment
|
Japan Inc.
|
Million
|
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 650
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
0.722%
|
|
|
July 30,
|
Million
|
|
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
¥ 400
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
0.722%
|
|
|
July 30,
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Million
|
|
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Figures are rounded off to third decimal places.
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
Disclaimer
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.