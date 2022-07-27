Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
107800.00 JPY   +0.84%
07/21Japan Metropolitan Fund to Sell Retail Asset for $67 Million
MT
07/21JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
07/21Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 27, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Officer &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rate)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation announces today the applicable interest rate for the new loans which had not been determined at the time of press release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Early Repayment of Borrowings" released on July 14, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" released on July 21, 2022.

1Determination of Interest Rate

Anticipated

Method of

Loan

Loan

Borrowing,

Repayment

Lender

Interest Rate(Note)

Borrowing

Amount

Term

Repayment of

Date

Date

Principal

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

¥ 3,370

7 years

Fixed

0.481%

July 31,

Bank, Limited

Million

2029

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 3,150

10 years

Fixed

0.710%

July 30,

Million

2032

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥ 1,500

10 years

Fixed

0.722%

Unsecured and

July 30,

Million

July 29,

2032

unguaranteed,

Development Bank of

¥ 800

2022

lump sum

July 30,

10 years

Fixed

0.722%

repayment

Japan Inc.

Million

2032

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

¥ 650

10 years

Fixed

0.722%

July 30,

Million

2032

Mizuho Trust & Banking

¥ 400

10 years

Fixed

0.722%

July 30,

Co., Ltd.

Million

2032

(Note) Figures are rounded off to third decimal places.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
07/21Japan Metropolitan Fund to Sell Retail Asset for $67 Million
MT
07/21JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
07/21Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financi..
CI
07/20JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of Trust Ben..
PU
07/20JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Ri..
PU
07/20Aeon Hokkaido Corporation agreed to acquire AEON MALL Sapporo Naebo from Japan Metropol..
CI
07/15JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : 〈DX × ESG〉Commencement of service for c..
PU
07/14JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Ea..
PU
07/14Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Announces the Refinancing of Existing Bo..
CI
06/23JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 77 820 M 570 M 570 M
Net income 2023 32 061 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2023 514 B 3 761 M 3 761 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 747 B 5 470 M 5 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
EV / Sales 2024 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 106 900,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Nishida Executive Officer
Masaharu Usuki Supervisory Officer
Osamu Ito Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.87%5 470
EQUINIX, INC.-24.13%59 117
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.17%43 080
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.13%36 188
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.59%24 265
W. P. CAREY INC.2.36%16 137