Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.
1. Refinancing
JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,000 million yen), which reach maturity on December 21, 2021, as below.
Description of New Loan
Anticipated
Method of
Loan
Loan
Borrowing,
Repayment
Lender
Interest Rate(Note)
Borrowing
Amount
Term
Repayment of
Date
Date
Principal
Base interest rate
Unsecured and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
¥ 2,000
December 21,
unguaranteed,
December 21,
2 years
Floating
(JBA 1-month yen
Bank, Limited
Million
TIBOR) + 0.150%
2021
lump sum
2023
repayment
(Note) The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1- month Japanese yen TIBOR on a day two business days prior to such interest payment date. If such calculation period is less than one month, the base interest rate will be calculated using the methodology stipulated in the loan agreement. For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
Method of
Lender
Loan
Loan
Interest Rate(Note1,2)
Borrowing
Borrowing,
Repayment
Amount
Term
Date
Repayment of
Date
Principal
Base interest rate
Unsecured and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
¥ 2,000
June 21,
unguaranteed,
December 21,
2.5 years
Floating
(JBA 1-month yen
Bank, Limited
Million
2019
lump sum
2021
TIBOR) + 0.170%
repayment
1
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing
(Yen in millions)
Before
After
Variation
Short-Term Borrowings
6,000
6,000
0
Total Short-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
6,000
6,000
0
Long-Term Borrowings (Note)
479,175
479,175
0
Corporate Bonds
64,500
64,500
0
Total Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
543,675
543,675
0
Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds
549,675
549,675
0
(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:08 UTC.