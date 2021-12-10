Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

December 10, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,000 million yen), which reach maturity on December 21, 2021, as below.

Description of New Loan

Anticipated Method of Loan Loan Borrowing, Repayment Lender Interest Rate(Note) Borrowing Amount Term Repayment of Date Date Principal Base interest rate Unsecured and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust ¥ 2,000 December 21, unguaranteed, December 21, 2 years Floating (JBA 1-month yen Bank, Limited Million TIBOR) + 0.150% 2021 lump sum 2023 repayment

(Note) The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1- month Japanese yen TIBOR on a day two business days prior to such interest payment date. If such calculation period is less than one month, the base interest rate will be calculated using the methodology stipulated in the loan agreement. For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Method of Lender Loan Loan Interest Rate(Note1,2) Borrowing Borrowing, Repayment Amount Term Date Repayment of Date Principal Base interest rate Unsecured and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust ¥ 2,000 June 21, unguaranteed, December 21, 2.5 years Floating (JBA 1-month yen Bank, Limited Million 2019 lump sum 2021 TIBOR) + 0.170% repayment

