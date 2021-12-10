Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Log in
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
December 10, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,000 million yen), which reach maturity on December 21, 2021, as below.

Description of New Loan

Anticipated

Method of

Loan

Loan

Borrowing,

Repayment

Lender

Interest Rate(Note)

Borrowing

Amount

Term

Repayment of

Date

Date

Principal

Base interest rate

Unsecured and

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

¥ 2,000

December 21,

unguaranteed,

December 21,

2 years

Floating

(JBA 1-month yen

Bank, Limited

Million

TIBOR) + 0.150%

2021

lump sum

2023

repayment

(Note) The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1- month Japanese yen TIBOR on a day two business days prior to such interest payment date. If such calculation period is less than one month, the base interest rate will be calculated using the methodology stipulated in the loan agreement. For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Method of

Lender

Loan

Loan

Interest Rate(Note1,2)

Borrowing

Borrowing,

Repayment

Amount

Term

Date

Repayment of

Date

Principal

Base interest rate

Unsecured and

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

¥ 2,000

June 21,

unguaranteed,

December 21,

2.5 years

Floating

(JBA 1-month yen

Bank, Limited

Million

2019

lump sum

2021

TIBOR) + 0.170%

repayment

1

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing

(Yen in millions)

Before

After

Variation

Short-Term Borrowings

6,000

6,000

0

Total Short-TermInterest-Bearing Debt

6,000

6,000

0

Long-Term Borrowings (Note)

479,175

479,175

0

Corporate Bonds

64,500

64,500

0

Total Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt

543,675

543,675

0

Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

549,675

549,675

0

(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

2

Disclaimer

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
