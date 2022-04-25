Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/25 02:00:00 am EDT
104100.00 JPY   -0.67%
JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
04/21Japan Metropolitan Fund to Sell Retail Property in Tokyo for $14.5 Million
MT
04/20JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Real Estate in Japan (G-Bldg. Jingumae 02)（PDF：192.1KB）
PU
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
To all concerned parties:April 25, 2022

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953 Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen), which reach maturity on April 28, 2022, as outlined below.

Description of New Loan

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate(Note)

Anticipated Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 2,500 Million

0.4 year

Floating

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150%

April 28, 2022

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

September 30, 2022

(Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 2,500 Million

2 years

Floating

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150%

April 30, 2020

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

April 28, 2022

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing

(Yen in millions)

Variation

Short-Term Borrowings

6,000

8,500

+2,500

Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

6,000

8,500

+2,500

Long-Term Borrowings (Note)

479,175

476,675

-2,500

Corporate Bonds

64,500

64,500

0

Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

543,675

541,175

-2,500

Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

549,675

549,675

0

Before

After

(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
