Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

To all concerned parties:April 25, 2022
Investment Corporation
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953） Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director
URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
TEL: +81-3-5293-7081
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.
1. Refinancing
JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen), which reach maturity on April 28, 2022, as outlined below.
Description of New Loan
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate(Note)
|
Anticipated Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 2,500 Million
|
0.4 year
|
Floating
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150%
|
April 28, 2022
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
September 30, 2022
(Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 2,500 Million
|
2 years
|
Floating
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150%
|
April 30, 2020
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
April 28, 2022
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing
|
(Yen in millions)
|
Variation
|
Short-Term Borrowings
|
6,000
|
8,500
|
+2,500
|
Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt
|
6,000
|
8,500
|
+2,500
|
Long-Term Borrowings (Note)
|
479,175
|
476,675
|
-2,500
|
Corporate Bonds
|
64,500
|
64,500
|
0
|
Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt
|
543,675
|
541,175
|
-2,500
|
Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds
|
549,675
|
549,675
|
0
(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
Disclaimer
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.