Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

To all concerned parties:April 25, 2022

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953） Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen), which reach maturity on April 28, 2022, as outlined below.

Description of New Loan

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate(Note) Anticipated Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 2,500 Million 0.4 year Floating Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150% April 28, 2022 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment September 30, 2022 (Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 2,500 Million 2 years Floating Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR)+0.150% April 30, 2020 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment April 28, 2022

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing

(Yen in millions) Variation Short-Term Borrowings 6,000 8,500 +2,500 Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt 6,000 8,500 +2,500 Long-Term Borrowings (Note) 479,175 476,675 -2,500 Corporate Bonds 64,500 64,500 0 Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt 543,675 541,175 -2,500 Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds 549,675 549,675 0

Before

After

(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.