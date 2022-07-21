Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.
1. Refinancing
JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 6,720 million yen) maturing on July 29, 2022, as outlined below.
Description of New Loan
Method of
Lender
Loan
Loan
Interest Rate (Note)
Anticipated
Borrowing,
Repayment
Amount
Term
Borrowing Date
Repayment of
Date
Principal
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
¥ 3,370
7 years
Fixed
To be
July 31,
Bank, Limited
Million
determined
2029
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
¥ 1,500
10 years
Fixed
To be
July 30,
Million
determined
2032
July 29,
Unsecured and
To be
July 30,
Development Bank of
¥ 800
10 years
Fixed
unguaranteed,
Japan Inc.
Million
determined
2022
lump sum
2032
repayment
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
¥ 650
10 years
Fixed
To be
July 30,
Million
determined
2032
Mizuho Trust & Banking
¥ 400
10 years
Fixed
To be
July 30,
Co., Ltd.
Million
determined
2032
(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.
1
Method of
Lender
Loan
Loan
Interest Rate
Borrowing
Borrowing,
Repayment
Amount
Term
Date
Repayment of
Date
Principal
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
¥ 1,550
7 years
Fixed
1.202% (Notes 1, 2)
July 31,
Mizuho Trust & Banking
Million
2015
Co., Ltd.
Development Bank of
¥ 800
7 years
Fixed
1.233 % (Note 1)
July 31,
Japan Inc.
Million
2015
Unsecured and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
unguaranteed,
July 29,
lump sum
2022
Bank, Limited
repayment
Tokio Marine & Nichido
¥ 2,900
July 31,
5 years
Fixed
0.524 % (Note 1)
Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
Million
2017
Nippon Life Insurance
Company
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
¥ 1,470
Base interest rate
May 20,
0.2 years
Floating
(JBA 1-month yen
Bank, Limited
Million
2022
TIBOR)+0.120%
(Note 1) Figures are rounded off to third decimal places.
(Note 2) JMF has executed interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate.
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing (July 29, 2022 (scheduled))
(Yen in millions)
Before
After (Note 2)
Variation
Short-Term Borrowings
9,970
6,000
-3,970
Total Short-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
9,970
6,000
-3,970
Long-Term Borrowings (Note 1)
477,175
481,145
+3,970
Corporate Bonds
62,500
62,500
0
Total Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
539,675
543,645
+3,970
Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds
549,645
549,645
0
(Note 1) The long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
(Note 2) In addition to the above borrowings, the status after refinancing includes the refinancing (3,150 million yen) and early repayment (2,500 million yen) to be executed on July 29, 2022, as announced in the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Early Repayment of Borrowings" dated July 14, 2022.
