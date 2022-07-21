Log in
    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 21, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative:

Naoki Suzuki,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Officer &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 6,720 million yen) maturing on July 29, 2022, as outlined below.

Description of New Loan

Method of

Lender

Loan

Loan

Interest Rate (Note)

Anticipated

Borrowing,

Repayment

Amount

Term

Borrowing Date

Repayment of

Date

Principal

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

¥ 3,370

7 years

Fixed

To be

July 31,

Bank, Limited

Million

determined

2029

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

¥ 1,500

10 years

Fixed

To be

July 30,

Million

determined

2032

July 29,

Unsecured and

To be

July 30,

Development Bank of

¥ 800

10 years

Fixed

unguaranteed,

Japan Inc.

Million

determined

2022

lump sum

2032

repayment

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

¥ 650

10 years

Fixed

To be

July 30,

Million

determined

2032

Mizuho Trust & Banking

¥ 400

10 years

Fixed

To be

July 30,

Co., Ltd.

Million

determined

2032

(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

1

Method of

Lender

Loan

Loan

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Borrowing,

Repayment

Amount

Term

Date

Repayment of

Date

Principal

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

¥ 1,550

7 years

Fixed

1.202% (Notes 1, 2)

July 31,

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Million

2015

Co., Ltd.

Development Bank of

¥ 800

7 years

Fixed

1.233 % (Note 1)

July 31,

Japan Inc.

Million

2015

Unsecured and

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

unguaranteed,

July 29,

lump sum

2022

Bank, Limited

repayment

Tokio Marine & Nichido

¥ 2,900

July 31,

5 years

Fixed

0.524 % (Note 1)

Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Million

2017

Nippon Life Insurance

Company

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

¥ 1,470

Base interest rate

May 20,

0.2 years

Floating

(JBA 1-month yen

Bank, Limited

Million

2022

TIBOR)+0.120%

(Note 1) Figures are rounded off to third decimal places.

(Note 2) JMF has executed interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate.

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing (July 29, 2022 (scheduled))

(Yen in millions)

Before

After (Note 2)

Variation

Short-Term Borrowings

9,970

6,000

-3,970

Total Short-TermInterest-Bearing Debt

9,970

6,000

-3,970

Long-Term Borrowings (Note 1)

477,175

481,145

+3,970

Corporate Bonds

62,500

62,500

0

Total Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt

539,675

543,645

+3,970

Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

549,645

549,645

0

(Note 1) The long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

(Note 2) In addition to the above borrowings, the status after refinancing includes the refinancing (3,150 million yen) and early repayment (2,500 million yen) to be executed on July 29, 2022, as announced in the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing) and Early Repayment of Borrowings" dated July 14, 2022.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

2

Disclaimer

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
