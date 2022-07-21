Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

July 21, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

KJR Management

Representative: Naoki Suzuki, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Officer & Head of Metropolitan Business Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the existing loan (borrowing amount of 6,720 million yen) maturing on July 29, 2022, as outlined below.

Description of New Loan

Method of Lender Loan Loan Interest Rate (Note) Anticipated Borrowing, Repayment Amount Term Borrowing Date Repayment of Date Principal Sumitomo Mitsui Trust ¥ 3,370 7 years Fixed To be July 31, Bank, Limited Million determined 2029 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ¥ 1,500 10 years Fixed To be July 30, Million determined 2032 July 29, Unsecured and To be July 30, Development Bank of ¥ 800 10 years Fixed unguaranteed, Japan Inc. Million determined 2022 lump sum 2032 repayment Aozora Bank, Ltd. ¥ 650 10 years Fixed To be July 30, Million determined 2032 Mizuho Trust & Banking ¥ 400 10 years Fixed To be July 30, Co., Ltd. Million determined 2032

(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

