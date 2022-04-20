Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 02:00:00 am EDT
103200.00 JPY   +0.78%
02:47aJAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Real Estate in Japan (G-Bldg. Jingumae 02)（PDF：192.1KB）
PU
04/18JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : The 40th Fiscal Period Results(September 1, 2021 – February 28, 2022)
PU
04/01Xymax REIT Closes $27 Million Sale of Residential Property to Japan Metropolitan Fund
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Real Estate in Japan (G-Bldg. Jingumae 02)（PDF：192.1KB）

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 20, 2022

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953 Representative: Masahiko Nishida, Executive Director

URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Real Estate in Japan

(G-Bldg. Jingumae 02)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc., JMF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), determined to dispose of the trust beneficiary right in real estate in Japan (the "Property") as outlined below.

1.

Overview of Disposition

Property name

G-Bldg. Jingumae 02

Location

9-9, Jingumae 4-chome, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Asset class

Retail

Disposition price (Scheduled) (A)

1,850 million yen

Book value (Note 1) (B)

2,255 million yen

Difference between disposition price and book value (A-B)

-405 million yen

Purchaser

Not disclosed (Note 2)

Completion date of contract

April 21, 2022 (scheduled)

Disposition date

April 21, 2022 (scheduled)

(Note 1) Book value refers to the estimated figures as of the month of disposition. (Note 2) Not disclosed as the purchaser has not agreed to the disclosure.

  • 2. Reason for Disposition

    Highlights

    1 As part of JMF's growth strategy, steady execution of JMF's asset replacement strategy for optimizing the use composition of its portfolio

    2 Disposition at a price higher than the appraisal value and elimination of future risks as an individual property

    In JMF's asset replacement strategy, suburban retail properties and urban retail properties with low profitability are within the scope of disposition. As a result of comprehensively taking into account the anticipated intensification of the competitive environment in the neighborhood and future profitability of this disposition, JMF determined that a disposition of the Property at a level of approximately 8% above the appraisal value (1,720 million yen) in the current environment, while it is located on a back street of the Omote-sando area, would minimize loss on the disposition and strengthen the profitability of the portfolio.

    JMF will allocate the cash from the disposition mainly to acquire properties in JMF's asset replacement strategy and repay borrowings. In addition, for the loss arising from the disposition of the Property, JMF plans to appropriate portions of the capital gains obtained through completion of the disposition of properties which have already been disposed of in the current fiscal year.

  • 3. Property Summary

    A summary of the Property to be disposed of is set out in Part 1, Fund Information, Item 1. Status of the Fund, 5 Status of investment management, (2) Investment assets, of JMF's securities report for the 39th fiscal period submitted on November 25, 2021.

  • 4. Overview of Purchaser

    The purchaser is a domestic company, but we have not obtained the necessary permission from the purchaser to disclose its name and other related information.

    There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between JMF/the Asset Manager and the purchaser. In addition, the purchaser does not fall under the category of a related party of JMF/the Asset Manager.

  • 5. Means of Payment

    Full payment at the time of transfer

  • 6. Disposition Schedule

Decision-making date

April 20, 2022

Disposition contract signing date

April 21, 2022 (Scheduled)

Payment date

April 21, 2022 (Scheduled)

Property transfer date

April 21, 2022 (Scheduled)

7.

Future Outlook

Disposition of the Property is expected to result in loss of approximately 423 million yen. However, there will be no change to forecast of operation as this has been factored into assumptions for operating results for the August 2022 fiscal period (from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) and the February 2023 fiscal period (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023) announced on April 18, 2022 in the "Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended

February 28, 2022."

8.

Appraisal Report Summary

Property name

G-Bldg. Jingumae 02

Appraiser

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

1,720 million yen

Appraisal date

February 28, 2022

Item

Value

Notes

Indicated value by income approach

1,720 million yen

DC method

1,750 million yen

Operating income

64 million yen

Effective gross income

66 million yen

Losses from vacancy, etc.

2 million yen

Operational cost

9 million yen

Maintenance and management fee

1 million yen

Utility cost

2 million yen

Repair expenses

0 million yen

Property manager fee

Not disclosed

As the disclosure of this item may negatively affect JMF's competitiveness and business to the detriment of its unitholders, the Asset Manager has decided not to disclose this information here, and have included it under "Other expenses" instead.

Leasing cost

0 million yen

Property tax

4 million yen

Insurance premium

Not disclosed

As the disclosure of this item may negatively affect JMF's competitiveness and business to the detriment of its unitholders, the Asset Manager has decided not to disclose this information here, and have included it under "Other expenses" instead.

Other expenses

0 million yen

Net operating income

55 million yen

Operating profit on lump-sum payments

0 million yen

Capital expenditure

1 million yen

Net cash flow

54 million yen

Capitalization rate

3.1 %

DCF method

1,710 million yen

Discount rate

2.8 % (1st year)

2.9 % (2nd years)

  • 3.0 % (3rd to 4th years)

  • 3.1 % (From 5th years)

Terminal capitalization rate

3.2 %

Indicated value by cost approach

2,330 million yen

Land ratio

93.5 %

Building ratio

6.5 %

Other matters of consideration

N/A

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:47aJAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Ri..
PU
04/18JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : The 40th Fiscal Period Results(September 1, 2021 &nda..
PU
04/01Xymax REIT Closes $27 Million Sale of Residential Property to Japan Metropolitan Fund
MT
03/31Japan Metropolitan to Buy Mixed-use Property for $4 Million; Determines Interest Rate o..
MT
03/30Japan Metropolitan Fund Determines Interest Rate on Planned $41 Million Borrowing
MT
03/30JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Third-Party Opinion on the Impact Investment on "KARU..
PU
03/30JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate in Japan..
PU
03/30JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Supplemental Material Concerning Press Release Dated ..
PU
03/30JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate in Japan..
PU
03/30JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT : Supplemental Material Concerning Press Release Dated ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 76 203 M 593 M 593 M
Net income 2022 32 222 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2022 473 B 3 681 M 3 681 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 716 B 5 566 M 5 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 102 400,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuichi Namba Executive Director
Masahiko Nishida Supervisory Officer
Masaharu Usuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.33%5 566
EQUINIX, INC.-10.83%66 500
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.53%43 796
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-14.99%41 259
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.40%31 053
SEGRO PLC-5.67%21 269