Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Real Estate in Japan (G-Bldg. Jingumae 02)（PDF：192.1KB）

2. Reason for Disposition

Highlights

1． As part of JMF's growth strategy, steady execution of JMF's asset replacement strategy for optimizing the use composition of its portfolio

2． Disposition at a price higher than the appraisal value and elimination of future risks as an individual property

In JMF's asset replacement strategy, suburban retail properties and urban retail properties with low profitability are within the scope of disposition. As a result of comprehensively taking into account the anticipated intensification of the competitive environment in the neighborhood and future profitability of this disposition, JMF determined that a disposition of the Property at a level of approximately 8% above the appraisal value (1,720 million yen) in the current environment, while it is located on a back street of the Omote-sando area, would minimize loss on the disposition and strengthen the profitability of the portfolio.

JMF will allocate the cash from the disposition mainly to acquire properties in JMF's asset replacement strategy and repay borrowings. In addition, for the loss arising from the disposition of the Property, JMF plans to appropriate portions of the capital gains obtained through completion of the disposition of properties which have already been disposed of in the current fiscal year.