    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
August 18, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") hereby announces that the contract period of the commitment line agreement (a long-term commitment line with a three-year contract period, a borrowing period of up to three years, and a maximum amount of 15 billion yen, hereinafter "Commitment Line 3") is extended today as outlined below. "Commitment Line 3" is succeeded from MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation and was announced in their news releases titled "Notice Concerning Establishment of Commitment Line" dated August 16, 2016 and "Notice Concerning Consent to Partial Transfer of Status as a Party to Commitment Line Agreement" dated December 20, 2016.

1. Reason for Extension

Upon the arrival of the extension date of Commitment Line 3 that was set by MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation, JMF, for the purposes of securing a flexible and stable method of raising capital, decided to extend the contract period of the commitment line agreement until August 16, 2024. There is no change in the maximum amount.

2. Description of Commitment Line Agreement Subject to Extension

(1) Maximum amount

15 billion yen

(2) End date of existing contract

August 18, 2023

(3) Contract end date after extension

August 16, 2024

(4) Borrowing period

1 month to 3 years

(5) Form of contract

Syndication

(6) Lenders

Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, MUFG Bank,

Ltd.

(7) Collateral, guarantee

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

The acquisition of new properties including related expenses, the

(8) Purpose of loan

renovation and the repair of owned properties, the return of the tenant

leasehold and security deposits, and the repayment of debt and

redemption of investment corporation bonds

3. Status of Commitment Line Agreements after Extension

Commitment Line 1

Commitment Line 2

Commitment Line 3

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(1) Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Corporation

Bank, Limited

Bank, Limited

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

(2) Maximum amount

¥ 10 billion

¥ 50 billion

¥ 15 billion

(3) Contract start date

June 1, 2021

October 1, 2020

August 19, 2021

(4) Contract end date

May 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

August 16, 2024

In order to establish a solid financial base, JMF has Commitment Line 1, Commitment Line 2 and Commitment Line 3 for a total maximum amount of 75 billion yen.

This English language release is for informationalpurposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
