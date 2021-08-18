Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line

August 18, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Commitment Line

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") hereby announces that the contract period of the commitment line agreement (a long-term commitment line with a three-year contract period, a borrowing period of up to three years, and a maximum amount of 15 billion yen, hereinafter "Commitment Line 3") is extended today as outlined below. "Commitment Line 3" is succeeded from MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation and was announced in their news releases titled "Notice Concerning Establishment of Commitment Line" dated August 16, 2016 and "Notice Concerning Consent to Partial Transfer of Status as a Party to Commitment Line Agreement" dated December 20, 2016.

1. Reason for Extension

Upon the arrival of the extension date of Commitment Line 3 that was set by MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation, JMF, for the purposes of securing a flexible and stable method of raising capital, decided to extend the contract period of the commitment line agreement until August 16, 2024. There is no change in the maximum amount.

2. Description of Commitment Line Agreement Subject to Extension

(1) Maximum amount 15 billion yen (2) End date of existing contract August 18, 2023 (3) Contract end date after extension August 16, 2024 (4) Borrowing period 1 month to 3 years (5) Form of contract Syndication (6) Lenders Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, MUFG Bank, Ltd. (7) Collateral, guarantee Unsecured, Unguaranteed The acquisition of new properties including related expenses, the (8) Purpose of loan renovation and the repair of owned properties, the return of the tenant leasehold and security deposits, and the repayment of debt and redemption of investment corporation bonds

3. Status of Commitment Line Agreements after Extension

Commitment Line 1 Commitment Line 2 Commitment Line 3 MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (1) Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Corporation Bank, Limited Bank, Limited Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. (2) Maximum amount ¥ 10 billion ¥ 50 billion ¥ 15 billion (3) Contract start date June 1, 2021 October 1, 2020 August 19, 2021 (4) Contract end date May 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 August 16, 2024

In order to establish a solid financial base, JMF has Commitment Line 1, Commitment Line 2 and Commitment Line 3 for a total maximum amount of 75 billion yen.

