  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-06 am EDT
108900.00 JPY   +0.83%
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Promotion of Sustainability Initiatives【GYRE】

09/06/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Achieved zero CO2 emissions, and started efforts to reduce the use of plastics and beekeeping for biodiversity conservation

GYRE (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), owned by Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF"), procured approximately 2.43 million kWh of FIT non-fossil certificates in FY2021. This, together with the green power already purchased, has brought its ratio of renewable energy to 100%, achieving zero CO2 emissions. This is an initiative that will make a significant contribution toward achievement of the KPI for energy efficiency, the most important ESG materiality set by JMF.
In addition to efforts to reduce the use of plastic with each of its stores, GYRE has also started honeybee keeping on its rooftop for biodiversity conservation. Honeybee keeping is attracting attention as a way to meet SDGs Goal 15, "Life on land," and the bees' presence in the city helps ecosystem circulation and contributes to the greening of the city.
GYRE will continue to actively engage in environmentally friendly activities for coexisting with the earth and creation of communities that generate environmental circulation.
For the detail, please refer to the following press release*.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:49:02 UTC.


