    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
June 23, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of assets

(investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc., JMF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), determined additional acquisition with respect to acquisition of investment units of Nisshin Private Residential Reit, Inc. announced in the release titled "Notice Concerning Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)" dated April 28, 2021, as outlined below.

1. Overview of acquired assets

1

Acquired assets

Investment units (the "Investment Units") of

2

Nisshin Private Residential Reit, Inc. ("NSPR")

Underlying

26 properties including Kawasaki

(note 1)

Sakuramoto WEST, and

properties of the

N-stageMatsudo (the "Properties")

3

acquired assets

Number of

1,380 units

investment units to be

(

)

4

acquired(note 2)

8.4 of NSPR's total issued Investment Units

Acquisition price

1,551 million yen

(note 3)

as of December 31, 2020

5

(Scheduled)

(based on the net asset value

Scheduled Investment

June 28, 2021

6

Units contract date

Scheduled Investment

July 1, 2021

7

Units acquisition date

Seller

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

8

Source of funds for

Cash on hand

acquisition of

Investment Units

(Note 1) NSPR plans to acquire two additional properties, including N-Stage Yamato II, (total acquisition price (scheduled) of 1,693 million yen) (referred to below as the "NSPR assets scheduled to be acquired") with the net proceeds relating to the Investment Units.

1

(Note 2) JMF has pledged to NISSHIN GROUP HOLDINGS Company, Limited, which is the main sponsor of NSPR, that it will comply with the Unitholders Agreement (the "Agreement"), which provides that the Investment Units shall not be assigned unless certain conditions are satisfied including that the assignee is a qualified institutional investor and that NSPR will not be in breach of conduit requirements as a result of assignment. The Agreement provides that in the case where JMF seeks to assign the Investment Units, JMF must provide notification of the assignment of Investment Units at least 15 days prior to the desired assignment date.

(Note 3) The net asset value is the price per investment unit calculated on the basis of the appraised value.

2. Reason for Acquisition

As announced in "2. Reason for Acquisition" in the release titled "Notice Concerning Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)" dated April 28, 2021, JMF reached agreement on good-faith discussion for the ongoing acquisition of investment units of a private residential REIT, NSPR. In addition, JMF plans to support NSPR's growth and expand and enhance the high-quality,high-profitability residential portion of its portfolio through the acquisition of the investment units.

NSPR decided to issue 1,380 new investment units (the "Capital Increase") for the acquisition of two new properties (total acquisition price 1,693 million yen) on June 18, 2021, and it is planned that JMF will acquire the new investment units.

After the acquisition has been carried out, the proportion of NSPR investment units scheduled to be held by JMF is 10.3%.

3.

Overview of NSPR

Overview

1

Investment Corporation name

Nisshin Private Residential Reit, Inc.

2

Location

8-1, Shinjuku 5-chome,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

3

Name and job title of

Shigeaki Shigemasa, Executive Officer

the representative

4

Investment corporation

Unlisted open-ended investment corporation

format

5

Total capital

13,831 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

6

Date established

December 22, 2017

7

Net assets

14,155 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

8

Total assets

27,147 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

9

Major shareholder

Not disclosed as the Investment Corporation has not agreed to

(shareholding ratio)

the disclosure. (Note)

10

Relationship with JMF / the Asset Manager

Capital relationship

JMF holds 2.0% of the Investment Units issued by NSPR.

Personal relationship

Other than the above, there are no capital, personal or business

Trade relationship

relationships to note between JMF/the Asset Manager and NSPR.

Related parties

NSPR is not a related party of JMF or the Asset Manager.

(Note) However, according to NSPR, NSPR is not a family-owned company of which more than 50% of the total number of issued investment units or voting rights are held by a single unitholder and its special related parties (as defined in Article 4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act).

2

  • Overview of NSPR's Investment Policy, Financial Data, Etc.

Investment policy

NSPR seeks to maximize unitholder value by achieving steady

growth of assets under management and stable income over the

medium to long term.

Investment targets

Rental housing (including company housing and student dorms)

(investment ratio: 100%)

Portfolio development policy

■ Investment target regions

- Tokyo metropolitan region

(Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba): At least 80%

- Regional cities (cities outside the Tokyo metropolitan region

with populations of at least 300,000 or within commuting

range (within a radius of about 20 km)): No more than 20%

■ Sponsor-developed new properties (properties that are no

more than three years old at the time of acquisition by NSPR):

At least 50%

LTV (as of December 31, 2020)

46.3%

Distributions

23,436 yen (per unit)

(December 2020 fiscal period

Fiscal period

The end of June and December

The Date to start operating

March 23, 2018

  • Overview of NSPR's PortfolioAs of February 1, 2021

The number of properties

26 properties

The amount of Acquisition price

28,845 million yen

The amount of appraisal value (Note1)

30,924 million yen

Appraisal NOI yield (Note2)

5.2

Ratio in Tokyo metropolitan region

100%

Total leasable area

49,921.28

Average occupancy rate(note 3)

97.2

Average age(note 4) (Based on acquisition price)

7.0 years

Total number of leasable units

1,954 units

(Note 1) The total appraisal value as of December 31, 2020 with respect to properties owned as of December 31, 2020 and as of October 31, 2020 with respect to properties acquired in or after January 2021.

(Note 2) The value equal to the total amount of NOI based on the direct capitalization method in appraisal reports divided by the total acquisition price.

(Note 3) The value equal to the area actually leased of all properties divided by the leasable area of all properties.

(Note 4) The value based on the completion date recorded in the registry books of main properties.

3

Investment Area Composition (Based on acquisition price)

Tokyo

Other Tokyo

Kanagawa

Chiba

Saitama

(23 wards)

22.4%

19.6%

22.8%

17.8%

17.4%

Age Composition (Based on acquisition price)

3 years

3 years

10 years

10 years 20 years

20 years

8.8

22.7%

54.1%

14.4%

Tenant Composition (Based on leased space)

Residence(Individual)

Residence(Corporate)

Stores

38.3%

59.6%

2.1%

  • Details of NSPR's Main Asset PortfolioAs of February 1, 2021

Property name

Location

Total leasable

area (Note)

N-stage Tamagakuseikaikan

4-216-4,Aza-Higashinakano,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo

1,965.13

N-stage Nishikawaguchi

3-29-15, Namiki, Kawaguchi-shi, Saitama

2,946.40

N-stage Akihabara

3-34-3,Kanda-Sakumacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

1,477.06

N-stage Nishifunabashi

2-417, Katsusikacho, Funabashi-shi, Chiba

1,986.46

N-stage Kameido

6-27-2, Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo

2,006.77

N-stage Dokkyodaigakumae

2-9-25, Sakaecho, Soka-shi, Saitama

3,029.72

N-stage Kumegawa

2-6-6, Sakaecho, Higashimurayama-shi, Tokyo

2,283.84

MIRADA RIDGE

2-7-17, Haramachida, Machida-shi, Tokyo

2,245.44

Kawasaki Sakuramoto WEST

1-2-12, Sakuramoto, Kawasaki-ku,Kawasaki-shi,

3,913.60

Kanagawa

N-stage Matsudo

914-1, Hinokuchi, Matsudo-shi, Chiba

2,802.78

16 other properties (all rental housing)

(Note) "Total leasable area" means the total leasable area of properties that are trust real estate; the leasable area based on the lease agreement or building plans and the like rounded down to the first digit after the decimal is indicated.

4

  • Overview of NISSHIN FUDOSAN Investment Advisors, Inc.

1

Trade name

NISSHIN FUDOSAN Investment Advisors, Inc.

2

Location

8-1, Shinjuku 5-chome,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

3

Date established

October 1, 2013

4

Name and job title of

Shigeaki Shigemasa, Representative Director

the representative

NISSHIN GROUP HOLDINGS Company, Limited73％）

5

Major shareholder

Atrium Co., Ltd.13％）

(shareholding ratio)

J.S.B.Co., Ltd.9％）

AMBITION CORPORATION5％）

6

Capital

150 million yen

7

Employee

19As of September 30, 2020

Financial instruments business operator registration

(Kanto Finance Bureau Commissioner (financial instruments) No. 2830)

8

Permits and approvals,

(investment management business, investment advisory and agency business)

Housing lots and buildings dealer license

etc.

(Governor of Tokyo (2) No. 96164)

Discretionary real estate transaction license

(Minister of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism License No. 112)

9

Memberships

Japan Investment Advisers Association

The Investment Trusts Association

4. Overview of Business Partners

1

Name

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

2

Location

5-1, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3

Name and job title of

President & CEO Yoshiro Hamamoto

the representative

4

Business

Financial Instruments Business

5

Capital

125,167 million yenAs of March 31, 2021

6

Date established

July 16, 1917

7

Net assets

963,058 million yenAs of March 31, 2021

8

Total assets

12,648,003 million yenAs of March 31, 2021

9

Major shareholder

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (95.80%)

(shareholding ratio)

The Norinchukin Bank (4.20%)

10

Relationship with JMF / the Asset Manager

Capital relationship

There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note

Personal relationship

between JMF/the Asset Manager and NSPR.

Trade relationship

Related parties

This business partner is not a related party of JMF or the Asset

Manager.

5. Status of Property Acquirer, etc.

The Acquisition is not an acquisition from a special related party of JMF or the Asset Manager.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
