Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Additional Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)

(Note 1) NSPR plans to acquire two additional properties, including N-Stage Yamato II, (total acquisition price (scheduled) of 1,693 million yen) (referred to below as the "NSPR assets scheduled to be acquired") with the net proceeds relating to the Investment Units.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc., JMF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), determined additional acquisition with respect to acquisition of investment units of Nisshin Private Residential Reit, Inc. announced in the release titled "Notice Concerning Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)" dated April 28, 2021, as outlined below.

(Note 2) JMF has pledged to NISSHIN GROUP HOLDINGS Company, Limited, which is the main sponsor of NSPR, that it will comply with the Unitholders Agreement (the "Agreement"), which provides that the Investment Units shall not be assigned unless certain conditions are satisfied including that the assignee is a qualified institutional investor and that NSPR will not be in breach of conduit requirements as a result of assignment. The Agreement provides that in the case where JMF seeks to assign the Investment Units, JMF must provide notification of the assignment of Investment Units at least 15 days prior to the desired assignment date.

(Note 3) The net asset value is the price per investment unit calculated on the basis of the appraised value.

2. Reason for Acquisition

As announced in "2. Reason for Acquisition" in the release titled "Notice Concerning Acquisition of assets (investment units of domestic real estate investment corporation)" dated April 28, 2021, JMF reached agreement on good-faith discussion for the ongoing acquisition of investment units of a private residential REIT, NSPR. In addition, JMF plans to support NSPR's growth and expand and enhance the high-quality,high-profitability residential portion of its portfolio through the acquisition of the investment units.

NSPR decided to issue 1,380 new investment units (the "Capital Increase") for the acquisition of two new properties (total acquisition price 1,693 million yen) on June 18, 2021, and it is planned that JMF will acquire the new investment units.

After the acquisition has been carried out, the proportion of NSPR investment units scheduled to be held by JMF is 10.3%.

3. Overview of NSPR ① Overview （1） Investment Corporation name Nisshin Private Residential Reit, Inc. （2） Location 8-1, Shinjuku 5-chome,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo （3） Name and job title of Shigeaki Shigemasa, Executive Officer the representative （4） Investment corporation Unlisted open-ended investment corporation format （5） Total capital 13,831 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) （6） Date established December 22, 2017 （7） Net assets 14,155 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) （8） Total assets 27,147 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) （9） Major shareholder Not disclosed as the Investment Corporation has not agreed to (shareholding ratio) the disclosure. (Note) （10） Relationship with JMF / the Asset Manager Capital relationship JMF holds 2.0% of the Investment Units issued by NSPR. Personal relationship Other than the above, there are no capital, personal or business Trade relationship relationships to note between JMF/the Asset Manager and NSPR. Related parties NSPR is not a related party of JMF or the Asset Manager.

(Note) However, according to NSPR, NSPR is not a family-owned company of which more than 50% of the total number of issued investment units or voting rights are held by a single unitholder and its special related parties (as defined in Article 4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act).

