Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

March 15, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953） Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the syndicated loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (borrowing period of 9.5 years and borrowing amount of 10,000 million yen), which reach maturity on March 22, 2021, and the exiting loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. (borrowing period of 2 years and borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen) , which reach maturity on March 31, 2021, as outlined below.

(1) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 22, 2021

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate (Note) Anticipated Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 2,000 million 7 years Fixed To be determined March 22, 2021 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment March 22, 2028 ¥ 2,900 million 8.5 years Fixed To be determined September 21, 2029 ¥ 2,500 million 10 years Fixed To be determined March 20, 2031 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited ¥ 2,600 million 9 years Fixed To be determined March 22, 2030

(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate (Note) Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited ¥ 10,000 million 9.5 years Fixed 0.882 % September 22, 2011 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment March 22, 2021

(Note) JMF has executed interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate.

(2) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 31, 2021

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate Anticipated Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 1,000 million 1.5 years Floating Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150% (Note 1) March 31, 2021 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment September 30, 2022 ¥ 1,500 million 6.9 years Fixed To be determined (Note 2) February 29, 2028

(Note 1) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

Lender Loan Amount Loan Term Interest Rate (Note) Borrowing Date Method of Borrowing, Repayment of Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. ¥ 2,500 million 2 years Floating Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150% March 29, 2019 Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment March 31, 2021

(Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing

(Yen in millions)

Before

After

Variation

Short-Term Borrowings 0 0 0 Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt 0 0 0 Long-Term Borrowings (Note) 486,175 486,175 0 Corporate Bonds 52,500 52,500 0 Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt 538,675 538,675 0 Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds 538,675 538,675 0

(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings. Each amount of "Before" is including the amount of interest-bearing debts of the MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.

