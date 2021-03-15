Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

March 15, 2021
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953） Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.
1. Refinancing
JMF will refinance the syndicated loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (borrowing period of 9.5 years and borrowing amount of 10,000 million yen), which reach maturity on March 22, 2021, and the exiting loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. (borrowing period of 2 years and borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen) , which reach maturity on March 31, 2021, as outlined below.
(1) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 22, 2021
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate (Note)
|
Anticipated Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 2,000 million
|
7 years
|
Fixed
|
To be determined
|
March 22, 2021
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
March 22, 2028
|
¥ 2,900 million
|
8.5 years
|
Fixed
|
To be determined
|
September 21, 2029
|
¥ 2,500 million
|
10 years
|
Fixed
|
To be determined
|
March 20, 2031
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
¥ 2,600 million
|
9 years
|
Fixed
|
To be determined
|
March 22, 2030
(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate (Note)
|
Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
¥ 10,000 million
|
9.5 years
|
Fixed
|
0.882 %
|
September 22, 2011
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
March 22, 2021
(Note) JMF has executed interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate.
(2) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 31, 2021
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate
|
Anticipated Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 1,000 million
|
1.5 years
|
Floating
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150%
(Note 1)
|
March 31, 2021
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
September 30, 2022
|
¥ 1,500 million
|
6.9 years
|
Fixed
|
To be determined
(Note 2)
|
February 29, 2028
(Note 1) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note 2) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Loan Term
|
Interest Rate (Note)
|
Borrowing
Date
|
Method of Borrowing, Repayment of
Principal
|
Repayment
Date
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
¥ 2,500 million
|
2 years
|
Floating
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150%
|
March 29, 2019
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment
|
March 31, 2021
(Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing
(Yen in millions)
|
Short-Term Borrowings
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Long-Term Borrowings (Note)
|
486,175
|
486,175
|
0
|
Corporate Bonds
|
52,500
|
52,500
|
0
|
Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt
|
538,675
|
538,675
|
0
|
Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds
|
538,675
|
538,675
|
0
(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings. Each amount of "Before" is including the amount of interest-bearing debts of the MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.
