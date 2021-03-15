Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

03/15/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953 Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the refinancing of existing borrowings as outlined below.

1. Refinancing

JMF will refinance the syndicated loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (borrowing period of 9.5 years and borrowing amount of 10,000 million yen), which reach maturity on March 22, 2021, and the exiting loan from MUFG Bank, Ltd. (borrowing period of 2 years and borrowing amount of 2,500 million yen) , which reach maturity on March 31, 2021, as outlined below.

(1) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 22, 2021

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate (Note)

Anticipated Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 2,000 million

7 years

Fixed

To be determined

March 22, 2021

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

March 22, 2028

¥ 2,900 million

8.5 years

Fixed

To be determined

September 21, 2029

¥ 2,500 million

10 years

Fixed

To be determined

March 20, 2031

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

¥ 2,600 million

9 years

Fixed

To be determined

March 22, 2030

(Note) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate (Note)

Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

¥ 10,000 million

9.5 years

Fixed

0.882 %

September 22, 2011

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

March 22, 2021

(Note) JMF has executed interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate.

(2) Description of New Loan: Scheduled to borrow on March 31, 2021

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate

Anticipated Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 1,000 million

1.5 years

Floating

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150%

(Note 1)

March 31, 2021

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

September 30, 2022

¥ 1,500 million

6.9 years

Fixed

To be determined

(Note 2)

February 29, 2028

(Note 1) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The announcement on the interest rate will be made at the time of determination.

Lender

Loan Amount

Loan Term

Interest Rate (Note)

Borrowing

Date

Method of Borrowing, Repayment of

Principal

Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

¥ 2,500 million

2 years

Floating

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month yen TIBOR) + 0.150%

March 29, 2019

Unsecured and unguaranteed, lump sum repayment

March 31, 2021

(Note) For the Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing

(Yen in millions)

Before

After

Variation

Short-Term Borrowings

0

0

0

Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

0

0

0

Long-Term Borrowings (Note)

486,175

486,175

0

Corporate Bonds

52,500

52,500

0

Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

538,675

538,675

0

Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

538,675

538,675

0

(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings. Each amount of "Before" is including the amount of interest-bearing debts of the MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:33aJAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinanc..
PU
03/14JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT  : Tenant Applies for Civil Rehabilitation Pr..
MT
03/10Japanese Shares Close with Marginal Gains as Investors Await Developments in ..
MT
03/10JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT  : to Dispose of Trust Beneficiary Right in A..
MT
03/09JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficia..
PU
03/01JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Issuer Cred..
PU
02/28JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Completion of the Merger with ..
PU
02/25MCUBS MIDCITY INVESTMENT  : to be Delisted from Tokyo Bourse Before JRF Merger; ..
MT
02/25JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORA : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
02/25JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 467 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2021 23 326 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2021 376 B 3 439 M 3 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 755 B 6 925 M 6 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 108 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuichi Namba Executive Director
Masahiko Nishida Supervisory Officer
Masaharu Usuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.14%6 925
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.47%59 644
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.81%37 724
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.26%23 776
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.22%23 497
SEGRO PLC-3.17%15 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ