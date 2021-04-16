Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

April 16, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended

February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the determination of the financial results for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (final fiscal period) of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation ("MMI"), which merged with JMF effective on March 1, 2021 (the "Merger"), and payment upon the merger as follows.

1. Operating results and merger consideration in the form of Payment upon the Merger for the final fiscal period (fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021))

Net income Payment upon Total of Payment Operating Operating Ordinary the merger upon Net income per unit Revenue income income per unit the merger （Note 2） (Note 2)（Note 3） （Note 4） Fiscal period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen yen yen Millions of yen February 28, 2021 (eight months) 12,311 5,438 4,486 4,435 2,486 3,046 5,434 （Note 1）

(Note 1) The financial result for MMI is for the eight months period from July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

(Note 2) Total number of outstanding units at the end of the fiscal period: 1,784,125 units

(Note 3) Instead of cash distribution for MMI's final fiscal period, JMF will make a payment upon the merger to the unitholders listed or recorded on the final unitholders register of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the effective date of the Merger (February 28, 2021), in an amount equivalent to the payment upon the merger for the final fiscal period based on MMI's distributable profit (the payment on merger will be the amount of distributable profit of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (February 28, 2021) divided by the number of investment units issued and outstanding of MMI, as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (amounts less than one yen are rounded down)).

(Note 4) Total payment upon the merger for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (5,434 million yen) includes reversal of reserve for reduction entry of property (998 million yen), and differs from the amount of Net income.

(Note 5) Amounts less than one unit have been rounded down.

2. Schedule date of payment upon the merger May 24, 2021

Reference Material "Reference information of the grounds of MMI's Payment upon the Merger"

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

