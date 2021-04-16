Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

Log in
Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

04/16/2021
April 16, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended

February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the determination of the financial results for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (final fiscal period) of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation ("MMI"), which merged with JMF effective on March 1, 2021 (the "Merger"), and payment upon the merger as follows.

1. Operating results and merger consideration in the form of Payment upon the Merger for the final fiscal period (fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021))

Net income

Payment upon

Total of Payment

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

the merger

upon

Net income

per unit

Revenue

income

income

per unit

the merger

Note 2

(Note 2)Note 3

Note 4

Fiscal period ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

yen

yen

Millions of yen

February 28, 2021

(eight months)

12,311

5,438

4,486

4,435

2,486

3,046

5,434

Note 1

(Note 1) The financial result for MMI is for the eight months period from July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

(Note 2) Total number of outstanding units at the end of the fiscal period: 1,784,125 units

(Note 3) Instead of cash distribution for MMI's final fiscal period, JMF will make a payment upon the merger to the unitholders listed or recorded on the final unitholders register of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the effective date of the Merger (February 28, 2021), in an amount equivalent to the payment upon the merger for the final fiscal period based on MMI's distributable profit (the payment on merger will be the amount of distributable profit of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (February 28, 2021) divided by the number of investment units issued and outstanding of MMI, as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (amounts less than one yen are rounded down)).

(Note 4) Total payment upon the merger for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (5,434 million yen) includes reversal of reserve for reduction entry of property (998 million yen), and differs from the amount of Net income.

(Note 5) Amounts less than one unit have been rounded down.

2. Schedule date of payment upon the merger May 24, 2021

  • Exhibit >

Reference Material "Reference information of the grounds of MMI's Payment upon the Merger"

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1

Exhibit

Reference information of the grounds of MMI's Payment upon the Merger

(1) BALANCE SHEETS

As of

February 28, 2021

(in millions of yen)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and bank deposits..........................................................

¥

11,955

Cash and bank deposits in trust..............................................

4,501

Rental receivables..................................................................

256

Income taxes receivable.........................................................

Prepaid expenses ...................................................................

60

Other......................................................................................

11

Allowance for doubtful accounts ...........................................

(42 )

Total current assets....................................................................

16,743

Noncurrent assets:

Property and equipment, at cost:

Buildings in trust ...................................................................

83,059

Structures in trust...................................................................

280

Machinery and equipment in trust .........................................

4

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust.......................................

585

Land in trust ..........................................................................

219,361

Construction in progress in trust ............................................

2

Total property and equipment...............................................

303,293

Less: Accumulated depreciation ............................................

23,764

Total net property and equipment.........................................

279,529

Intangible assets:

Software ................................................................................

0

Other......................................................................................

0

Total intangible assets...........................................................

1

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities .............................................................

5,085

Lease and guarantee deposits.................................................

10

Long-term prepaid expenses..................................................

718

Total investments and other assets........................................

5,813

Total noncurrent assets..............................................................

285,344

Deferred charges:

Investment corporation bonds issuance costs.........................

38

Investment unit issuance costs...............................................

32

Total deferred charges ...............................................................

71

TOTAL ASSETS.......................................................................

¥

302,160

2

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Operating accounts payable ...................................................

Current portion of investment corporation bonds - unsecured

..........................................................................................

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Accounts payable...................................................................

Accrued expenses ..................................................................

Distribution payable ..............................................................

Income taxes payable.............................................................

Consumption taxes payable ...................................................

Advances received.................................................................

Other ...........................................................................

Total current liabilities .....................................................

Noncurrent liabilities:

Investment corporation bonds - unsecured............................

Long-term loans payable .......................................................

Tenant leasehold and security deposits ..................................

Total noncurrent liabilities ........................................................

TOTAL LIABILITIES.............................................................

NET ASSETS

Unitholders' equity:

Unitholders' capital,

10,000,000 units authorized; 1,784,125 units as of June

30, 2020 and February 28, 2021 issued and outstanding...

Surplus:

Voluntary reserve

Reserve for reduction entry of property .......................

Total voluntary reserve .....................................................

Retained earnings .............................................................

Total surplus .....................................................................

Total unitholders' equity............................................................

TOTAL NET ASSETS..............................................................

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS ...........................

As of

February 28, 2021

(in millions of yen)

  • 604
    1,500

18,250

1,916

79

8

11

33

1,249

1,066

24,721

6,500

100,725

13,237

120,462

145,183

151,540

998

998

4,436

5,435

156,976

156,976

  • 302,160

3

(2) STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND RETAINED EARNINGS

For the fiscal periods ended

February 28, 2021

(eight months)

(in millions of yen)

Operating revenues

Rent revenuesreal estate.....................................................

¥

11,356

Other rental business revenues...............................................

765

Dividends income..................................................................

189

Total operating revenues.......................................................

12,311

Operating expenses

Expenses related to rental business........................................

5,595

Asset management fees..........................................................

1,032

Asset custody fees .................................................................

8

Administrative service fees....................................................

57

Directors' compensations.......................................................

16

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts........................

42

Other......................................................................................

119

Total operating expenses.......................................................

6,872

Operating income .....................................................................

5,438

Non-operating income

Interest income ......................................................................

0

Reversal of distribution payable ............................................

1

Interest on refund...................................................................

0

Total non-operating income..................................................

1

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses....................................................................

560

Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds ...............

29

Borrowing related expenses...................................................

172

Amortization of investment corporation bonds issuance costs

7

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs .....................

24

Merger expenses ....................................................................

159

Other......................................................................................

0

Total non-operating expenses ...............................................

954

Ordinary income.......................................................................

4,486

Extraordinary gain

Subsidy income

Total extraordinary gain .......................................................

Extraordinary loss

Reduction entry for property

Total extraordinary loss ........................................................

.....................................................Income before income taxes

4,486

Income taxes:

Current..............................................................................

50

Deferred............................................................................

Total income taxes ...........................................................

50

.................................................................................Net income

4,435

........................................Retained earnings brought forward

1

Unappropriated retained earnings ..........................................

¥

4,436

4

(3) STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

Unitholders' equity

Surplus

Voluntary reserve

Total

Unitholders'

Reserve for

Total voluntary

Retained

Total

reduction entry

unitholders'

Total net assets

capital

of property

reserve

earnings

surplus

equity

(in millions of yen

)

Balance as of June 30, 2020 ...........................................

¥

151,540

¥

998

¥

998

¥

3,657

¥

4,655

¥

156,196

¥

156,196

Changes during the period

Dividends from surplus .............................................

(3,655 )

(3,655 )

(3,655 )

(3,655 )

Net income ................................................................

4,435

4,435

4,435

4,435

Total changes during the period....................................

779

779

779

779

Balance as of February 28, 2021 ...................................

¥

151,540

¥

998

¥

998

¥

4,436

¥

5,435

¥

156,976

¥

156,976

5

(4) Statements of cash distributions

(Yen)

For the eight months ended

February 28, 2021

Unappropriated retained earnings

4,436,930,289

Reversal of voluntary reserve

Reversal of reserve for reduction

998,617,125

entry of property

Cash distribution declared

5,434,444,750

(Cash distribution declared per unit)

(3,046)

Retained earnings carried forward

1,102,664

Note

In accordance with the distribution policy in Article 34, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Investment Corporation's articles of incorporation which stipulates making distributions in excess of 90% of distributable profit as defined in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Act of Japan and Article 39-32-3 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Special Taxation Measures Act for the fiscal period, the Investment Corporation declared a total of ¥5,434,444,750 for merger considerations which consists of all of unappropriated retained earnings at the end of the eight months ended February 28, 2021 and reversal of reserve for reduction entry of property of ¥998,617,125 calculated based on Article 65-7 of the Special Taxation Measures Act of Japan.

(Note 1) The cash distribution is read as the payment upon the merger.

(Note 2) The "Investment Corporation" is MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.

6

