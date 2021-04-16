Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,

Notice Concerning Determination of Operating Results for the Fiscal Period Ended
February 28, 2021 (Final Fiscal Period) and Payment upon the Merger,
of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announced today the determination of the financial results for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (final fiscal period) of MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation ("MMI"), which merged with JMF effective on March 1, 2021 (the "Merger"), and payment upon the merger as follows.
1. Operating results and merger consideration in the form of Payment upon the Merger for the final fiscal period (fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021))
Net income
Payment upon
Total of Payment
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
the merger
upon
Net income
per unit
Revenue
income
income
per unit
the merger
（Note 2）
(Note 2)（Note 3）
（Note 4）
Fiscal period ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
yen
yen
Millions of yen
February 28, 2021
(eight months)
12,311
5,438
4,486
4,435
2,486
3,046
5,434
（Note 1）
(Note 1) The financial result for MMI is for the eight months period from July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.
(Note 2) Total number of outstanding units at the end of the fiscal period: 1,784,125 units
(Note 3) Instead of cash distribution for MMI's final fiscal period, JMF will make a payment upon the merger to the unitholders listed or recorded on the final unitholders register of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the effective date of the Merger (February 28, 2021), in an amount equivalent to the payment upon the merger for the final fiscal period based on MMI's distributable profit (the payment on merger will be the amount of distributable profit of MMI as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (February 28, 2021) divided by the number of investment units issued and outstanding of MMI, as of the day immediately prior to the date of the merger (amounts less than one yen are rounded down)).
(Note 4) Total payment upon the merger for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2021 (5,434 million yen) includes reversal of reserve for reduction entry of property (998 million yen), and differs from the amount of Net income.
(Note 5) Amounts less than one unit have been rounded down.
2. Schedule date of payment upon the merger May 24, 2021
Reference Material "Reference information of the grounds of MMI's Payment upon the Merger"
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
1
Exhibit
Reference information of the grounds of MMI's Payment upon the Merger
(1) BALANCE SHEETS
As of
February 28, 2021
(in millions of yen)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and bank deposits..........................................................
¥
11,955
Cash and bank deposits in trust..............................................
Balance as of June 30, 2020 ...........................................
¥
151,540
¥
998
¥
998
¥
3,657
¥
4,655
¥
156,196
¥
156,196
Changes during the period
Dividends from surplus .............................................
－
－
－
(3,655 )
(3,655 )
(3,655 )
(3,655 )
Net income ................................................................
－
－
－
4,435
4,435
4,435
4,435
Total changes during the period....................................
－
－
－
779
779
779
779
Balance as of February 28, 2021 ...................................
¥
151,540
¥
998
¥
998
¥
4,436
¥
5,435
¥
156,976
¥
156,976
5
(4) Statements of cash distributions
(Yen)
For the eight months ended
February 28, 2021
Unappropriated retained earnings
4,436,930,289
Reversal of voluntary reserve
Reversal of reserve for reduction
998,617,125
entry of property
Cash distribution declared
5,434,444,750
(Cash distribution declared per unit)
(3,046)
Retained earnings carried forward
1,102,664
Note：
In accordance with the distribution policy in Article 34, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Investment Corporation's articles of incorporation which stipulates making distributions in excess of 90% of distributable profit as defined in Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Act of Japan and Article 39-32-3 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Special Taxation Measures Act for the fiscal period, the Investment Corporation declared a total of ¥5,434,444,750 for merger considerations which consists of all of unappropriated retained earnings at the end of the eight months ended February 28, 2021 and reversal of reserve for reduction entry of property of ¥998,617,125 calculated based on Article 65-7 of the Special Taxation Measures Act of Japan.
(Note 1) The cash distribution is read as the payment upon the merger.
(Note 2) The "Investment Corporation" is MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.
