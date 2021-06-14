Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and Early Repayment of Borrowings

June 15, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Keita Araki, Executive Director & Head of Metropolitan Business Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and

Early Repayment of Borrowings

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announces that it has decided to issue its 1st Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds, or the 1st JMF Green Bonds (Special pari passu conditions among specified investment corporation bonds) (hereinafter called as the "1st Bonds"), in accordance with the Amendments to Shelf Registration Statement submitted on April 2, 2021, and to repay long-term borrowing prior to maturity, as described below.

The 1st Bonds are the 3rd issuance of JMF Green Bonds since the issuance of the first Green Bonds (Note1) as a J-REIT announced on May 11, 2018, and are the first issuance after the merger with MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.

(Note1) Green Bonds are a type of bond instrument issued by corporations, investment funds and municipalities to finance eligible "green projects" (environmentally-friendly investment projects). The issuance of Green Bonds must adhere to International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles. For more information on Green Bond Principles, refer to ICMA's website.

https://www.icmagroup.org/green-social-and-sustainability-bonds/green-bond-principles-gbp/

1. Issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)

(1) Investment corporation bonds to be issued

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (1) Name The 1st Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds, or the 1st JMF Green Bonds (Special pari passu conditions among specified investment corporation bonds) (2) Total amount to be issued 8,500 million yen (3) Form of bond certifiate Subject to the provisions of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc., JMF will not issue investment corporation bond certificates for the 1st Bonds. (4) Total amount to be paid in or 100 yen per 100 yen of each Bond minimum amount (5) Redemption price 100 yen per 100 yen of each Bond (6) Interest rate 0.450％ per annum (7) Denomination price 100 million yen (8) Offering method Public offering (9) Subscription date June 15, 2021 (10) Payment date June 25, 2021 (11) Collateral The 1st Bonds are neither secured by mortgage nor guaranteed, and no asset is particularly reserved as security for the 1st Bonds. (12) Redemption date and method The total amount of the 1st Bonds will be redeemed on June 25, 2031. (13) Interest payment date June 25 and December 25 every year (14) Financial covenant Negative pledge clause is attached. (15) Rating Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) ：AA (16) Fiscal agent, issuing agent and MUFG Bank, Ltd. payment agent Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (17) Underwriter Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

