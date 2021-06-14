Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and Early Repayment of Borrowings

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and
Early Repayment of Borrowings
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announces that it has decided to issue its 1st Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds, or the 1st JMF Green Bonds (Special pari passu conditions among specified investment corporation bonds) (hereinafter called as the "1st Bonds"), in accordance with the Amendments to Shelf Registration Statement submitted on April 2, 2021, and to repay long-term borrowing prior to maturity, as described below.
The 1st Bonds are the 3rd issuance of JMF Green Bonds since the issuance of the first Green Bonds (Note1) as a J-REIT announced on May 11, 2018, and are the first issuance after the merger with MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation.
(Note1) Green Bonds are a type of bond instrument issued by corporations, investment funds and municipalities to finance eligible "green projects" (environmentally-friendly investment projects). The issuance of Green Bonds must adhere to International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles. For more information on Green Bond Principles, refer to ICMA's website.
JMF decided to issue the 1st Bonds with the background of further strengthening JMF's sustainability activities, and enhancement of financing methods through expansion of investor base of investment corporation bonds.
Amount of funds to be raised, use of proceeds and scheduled timing of expenditure
Amount of funds to be raised (after deducting issuance related expenses from the payment amount and rounding down to the nearest million) (estimated net proceeds)
8,446 million yen
Specific use of proceeds and scheduled timing of expenditure
JMF will use the proceeds to repay the long-term borrowings described in "3. Early Repayment of
Borrowings (1) Description of debt to be early repaid" below on June 30, 2021 before the repayment date.
(4) Investors who declared investment in the 1st Bonds
Listed below are investors who declared investment in the 1st Bonds (the 1st JMF Green Bonds) by today.
Aoi Mori Shinkin Bank
ASAHIKAWA SHINKIN BANK
Credit Guarantee Corporation of Osaka
DaitokyoShinkumi Credit Cooperative
Hyogo Shinkin Bank
Iwateken ishi shinyoukumiai
KANONJI SHINKIN BANK
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Mutual Aid Foundation for Japan Postal Group
Nissay Asset Management Corporation
North Pacific Bank, Ltd.
Sawayaka Shinkin Bank
Shizuoka Yaizu Shinkin Bank
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Takaoka Shinkin Bank
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
The Choshi Shinkin Bank
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
The Kita Osaka Shinkin Bank
The SAGAMI Shinkin Bank
The Tsuruga Shinkin Bank
The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.
(Note) In alphabetical order
2. Our Actions Regarding Sustainability
JMF and its asset manager, MC-UBS, share the view on sustainability and continue to make efforts regarding ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance). As part of its efforts, JMF has issued the Green Bonds, the first such issuance from a J-REIT in May 2018. Through the continuous issuance of the Green Bond, JMF conducts investment contributing to the implementation and realization of a sustainable environment and society.
JMF and MC-UBS basic policy on sustainability
MC-UBS, under the slogan of "Think bold for brighter tomorrow", will continue to implement measures for sustainability and make contributions to society as a whole. Please refer to the ESG Report on MC-
UBS's Sustainability page for information on JMF and MC-UBS actions on ESG.
JMF will repay the debt with funds raised by the 1st Bonds described in "1. Issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) (1) Investment corporation bonds to be issued" above and cash on hand.
4. Status of Interest-Bearing Debt After Refinance (as of June 30, 2021 (Anticipated))
(Yen in millions)
Before
After
Variation
Short-Term Borrowings
0
0
0
Total Short-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
0
0
0
Long-Term Borrowings (Note)
487,675
479,175
-8,500
Corporate Bonds
51,000
59,500
+8,500
(Green Bonds)
(15,000)
(23,500)
(+8,500)
Total Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt
538,675
538,675
0
Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds
538,675
538,675
0
(Note) Long-term borrowing amount includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.
5. Future Outlook
There will be minimal impact on our operating results for the August 2021 fiscal period (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and February 2022 fiscal period (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022); thus, we have made no revision to our forecasts.
This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.
