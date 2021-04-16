Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Treatment of Goodwill Generated from the Merger and Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period

Log in
April 16, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Treatment of Goodwill Generated from the Merger

and Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") has revised forecasts for the operating results for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced on October, 16, 2020 in the "Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2020" in accordance with a determination concerning the treatment of goodwill generated from the merger. Details are as follows.

1. Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

Distributions

Distributions

Operating

Ordinary

per unit (yen)

Operating

in excess of

Net income

(exclusive of

revenues

income

income

retained

(million yen)

distributions in

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

excess of

earnings per

retained

unit (yen)

earnings)

Previous forecast

39,633

16,640

14,592

41,855

2,286

0

(A)

Revised forecast

40,510

17,122

15,071

15,071

2,286

0

(B)

Change (B - A)

876

481

478

-26,784

Rate of change

2.2%

2.9%

3.3%

-64.0%

((B - A) / A)

(Note 1) Number of investment units issued at the end of the period is 6,989,091 units.

(Note 2) Figures of less than one unit are truncated and "Rate of change" is calculated by rounding to the first decimal place.

(Note 3) Distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period in the "Previous forecast (A)" are calculated based on the assumption that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions per unit: 2,286 yen), the amount after deducting the reversal of retained earnings for temporary difference adjustments amounting to 25,906 million yen (the balance after appropriating 1,357 million yen in merger compensation and merger related expenses to negative goodwill) included in the 27,263 million yen in negative goodwill from retained earnings at the end of the period amounting to 41,855 million yen plus reversal of retained earnings for temporary difference adjustment amounting to 31 million yen, will be distributed.

(Note 4) Distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period in the "Revised forecast (B)" are calculated based on the assumptions that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions per unit: 2,286 yen), consist of retained earnings at the end of the period amounting to 15,071 million yen, plus reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment amounting to 448 million yen and reversal of reserve for reduction entry amounting to 457 million yen, will be distributed.

(Note 5) Forecasts may be revised if results are expected to deviate from the above forecasts beyond a certain level.

1

2. Reasons for Revision and Treatment of Goodwill Generated from Merger

With regard to the forecasts for the operating results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2021 (the 39th fiscal period: from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced on October, 16, 2020 in the "Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2020", the negative goodwill from retained earnings to be recorded from the Merger, the acquisition price by the accounting acquiring corporation (the former Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation) was expected to exceed the net assets at market value of the accounting acquired corporation (MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation) at the time of the merger, and as a result, the forecasted net income for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2021 is expected to differ by at least 30%.

The negative goodwill expected to arise from the Merger will be recorded as an asset and amortized over 20 years using the straight-line methods in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Combinations (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 21, last amended on September 13, 2013). Amortization of goodwill is an item that gives rise to differences in account and tax treatment and is a factor that results in income taxes and so on. However, JMF plans to reduce the incidence of income taxes and so on by distributing amounts equivalent to such amortization through the reversal of voluntary reserves (reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc. or reserves for dividends) and distributions in excess of earnings (distributions equivalent to the increase in reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc.).

For details, please refer to "3. Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operation for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period" below.

2

3. Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operation for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period

Item

Assumption

Accounting

August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) (184 days)

period

We assume that 127 properties and interests in one silent partnership (tokumei

kumiai) comprising the 125 properties and interests in one silent partnership as of

the date of this release plus the two properties specified in the "Notice Concerning

Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Right in JMF-Bldg. Ichigaya 01 and G-Bldg.

Shinsaibashi 05" dated April 14, 2021 will be under management.

Assets owned

Except the changes described above, we assume that no other (anticipated) changes

(new property acquisitions and sales of owned properties etc., excluding

reconstruction of current properties) of the acquisitions of new properties and

dispositions of current portfolio properties, etc., will occur prior to the end of the

August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.

The actual number may vary according to the acquisitions of new properties and

dispositions of current portfolio properties in the portfolio, etc.

We assume that the number of issued investment units of JMF will be a total of

6,989,091 units, comprising the 5,204,966 units outstanding after the investment

unit split effected on March 1, 2021 with a record date of February 28, 2021 plus

Issue of units

1,784,125 new units issued due to the Merger.

Moreover, we assume that no additional investment units will be issued and no

treasury investment units will be acquired or cancelled through the end of the

August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.

Interest-bearing debt as of today stands at 538,675 million yen, the breakdown of

which is long-term debts of 486,175 million yen and investment corporation bonds

Interest-

(including Green Bonds) of 52,500 million yen.

Interest-bearing debt that will come due by the end of the August 2021 (39th) fiscal

bearing debt

period amounts to 18,750 million yen in long-term borrowings and 1,500 million yen

in investment corporation bonds, but it is assumed that the entire amount will be

procured through borrowings as the source of funds for repayment.

With respect to gain on sales of property, we assume that gain on sales of property

of 2,101 million yen will be recorded for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period from

the disposition of AEON MALL Yamato (50% quasi-co-ownership interest) and

AEON Takatsuki.

Rent and other operating revenues are calculated based on the lease contracts

effective as of the date of this document.

Operating

The rent level and estimated rents for the parts of properties that are vacant are

revenues

calculated taking into account the negotiations with our tenants and other relevant

factors that took place until the date of this document.

We assume that there will be no arrears or nonpayment of rent by our tenants until

the end of the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.

Considering the state of negotiations with the tenants, etc. as of today, certain risks

of a potential decrease in revenues due to the impact of COVID-19 are assumed to

exist.

3

We assume that taxes and public charge of 3,410 million yen in the August 2021

(39th) fiscal period, respectively.

With respect to property taxes, city planning taxes and depreciable assets taxes

("taxes on property and equipment") on properties owned by JMF, the tax amount

assessed and payable for the corresponding accounting periods has been calculated

as property related expenses. However, should any need arise for settlement, such

as a need to pay settlement amount for taxes on property and equipment, in relation

to new property acquisitions to be made during the year in which the period falls

("amounts equivalent to taxes on property and equipment"), such amounts are

taken into account in the acquisition cost of the properties and therefore are not

recorded as expenses for the period. Therefore, with respect to taxes on property

and equipment pertaining to the properties to be acquired in 2021 (JMF-Bldg.

Ichigaya 01 and G-Bldg. Shinsaibashi 05), the tax amounts assessed and payable for

the relevant accounting periods will be recorded as property-related expenses from

2022 and onwards. We have assumed that the amounts equivalent to taxes on

property and equipment included in the acquisition cost of JMF-Bldg. Ichigaya 01

Operating

and G-Bldg. Shinsaibashi 05 to be equivalent to 77 million yen in total.

expense

We assume that repair and maintenance will be 993 million yen for the August 2021

(excluding

(39th) fiscal period. However, repair and maintenance expenses may vary

goodwill

substantially from the estimate since such expenses may be incurred due to

amortization)

unforeseeable reasons.

We assume that depreciation will be 6,217 million yen for the August 2021 (39th)

fiscal period.

We assume that property management fees will be 815 million yen for the August

2021 (39th) fiscal period, and facility management fees will be 2,396 million yen for

the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.

We assume that we will incur losses of 44 million yen in the August 2021 (39th) fiscal

period, respectively, on disposal of property related to the facility update, etc. at

each property. With respect to the loss on disposal of property described above,

those related to properties whose estimated useful lives are determined to be

subject to review as a result of the change in the estimate from an accounting

perspective will be treated as depreciation.

Asset management fees are based on the assumption that the ongoing asset

management fee structure of JMF will not be changed.

We assume that included in asset management fees for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal

period, merger fees of 1,000 million yen and merger-related expenses of 372 million

yen will be incurred as temporary expenses related to the Merger.

4

We assume that the goodwill will arise due to the Merger, and such goodwill will be

recorded as an asset and amortized over 20 years using the straight-line methods in

accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Combinations (Corporate

Accounting Standard No. 21, last amended on September 13, 2013). We assume that

the amount of goodwill to be recorded will be 16,081 million yen, and goodwill

Goodwill

amortization for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period will be 402 million yen.

Amortization of goodwill is an item that gives rise to differences in account and tax

amortization

treatment and is a factor that results in income taxes and so on. However, JMF plans

to reduce the incidence of income taxes and so on by distributing amounts

equivalent to such amortization through the reversal of voluntary reserves (reserves

for adjustment of temporary differences, etc. are reserves for dividends) and

distributions in excess of earnings (distributions equivalent to the increase in

reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc.).

We assume that non-operating expenses (including interest expense, loan-related

costs, interest expenses on investment corporation bonds, etc.) will be 2,050 million

Non-operating

yen for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period. We assume that for the fiscal period

ending on August 2021 (39th), an amount of 22 million yen will be deducted as

expenses

reversal of deferred revenues from interest expenses. The amount of such deferred

revenues is equal to the market value of interest-rate swaps of MMI as of February

28, 2021, which is 151 million yen.

The distributions per unit are determined in accordance with the cash distribution

policy stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of JMF.

It is assumed that the distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period are

calculated based on the assumptions that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions

per unit: 2,286 yen), consist of retained earnings at the end of the period amounting

to 15,071 million yen, plus reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

Distributions

amounting to 448 million yen and reversal of reserve for reduction entry amounting

per unit

to 457 million yen.

It is assumed that retained earnings for temporary difference adjustment of JMF

will be reversed in at least a 50-year equal payment (31 million yen) each fiscal

period starting in the 31st fiscal period ended August 2017.

We assume that additional tax imposition that results from the inconsistencies

between tax and accounting treatment would be avoided by reversing of retained

earnings for temporary difference adjustments.

Distributions in

excess of profit We do not plan to make distributions in excess of profits for the moment. per unit

We assume that there will be no amendment of laws, accounting standards and the

Other

tax system in Japan that will impact the aforementioned forecasts and no

unforeseen, significant changes will occur in general economic trends and property

market movements in Japan.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

5

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
