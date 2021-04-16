Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Treatment of Goodwill Generated from the Merger and Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period

Notice Concerning Treatment of Goodwill Generated from the Merger
and Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") has revised forecasts for the operating results for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced on October, 16, 2020 in the "Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2020" in accordance with a determination concerning the treatment of goodwill generated from the merger. Details are as follows.
1. Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
Distributions
Distributions
Operating
Ordinary
per unit (yen)
Operating
in excess of
Net income
(exclusive of
revenues
income
income
retained
(million yen)
distributions in
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
excess of
earnings per
retained
unit (yen)
earnings)
Previous forecast
39,633
16,640
14,592
41,855
2,286
0
(A)
Revised forecast
40,510
17,122
15,071
15,071
2,286
0
(B)
Change (B - A)
876
481
478
-26,784
－
－
Rate of change
2.2%
2.9%
3.3%
-64.0%
－
－
((B - A) / A)
(Note 1) Number of investment units issued at the end of the period is 6,989,091 units.
(Note 2) Figures of less than one unit are truncated and "Rate of change" is calculated by rounding to the first decimal place.
(Note 3) Distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period in the "Previous forecast (A)" are calculated based on the assumption that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions per unit: 2,286 yen), the amount after deducting the reversal of retained earnings for temporary difference adjustments amounting to 25,906 million yen (the balance after appropriating 1,357 million yen in merger compensation and merger related expenses to negative goodwill) included in the 27,263 million yen in negative goodwill from retained earnings at the end of the period amounting to 41,855 million yen plus reversal of retained earnings for temporary difference adjustment amounting to 31 million yen, will be distributed.
(Note 4) Distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period in the "Revised forecast (B)" are calculated based on the assumptions that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions per unit: 2,286 yen), consist of retained earnings at the end of the period amounting to 15,071 million yen, plus reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment amounting to 448 million yen and reversal of reserve for reduction entry amounting to 457 million yen, will be distributed.
(Note 5) Forecasts may be revised if results are expected to deviate from the above forecasts beyond a certain level.
2. Reasons for Revision and Treatment of Goodwill Generated from Merger
With regard to the forecasts for the operating results for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2021 (the 39th fiscal period: from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced on October, 16, 2020 in the "Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2020", the negative goodwill from retained earnings to be recorded from the Merger, the acquisition price by the accounting acquiring corporation (the former Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation) was expected to exceed the net assets at market value of the accounting acquired corporation (MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation) at the time of the merger, and as a result, the forecasted net income for the fiscal period ending August 31, 2021 is expected to differ by at least 30%.
The negative goodwill expected to arise from the Merger will be recorded as an asset and amortized over 20 years using the straight-line methods in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Combinations (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 21, last amended on September 13, 2013). Amortization of goodwill is an item that gives rise to differences in account and tax treatment and is a factor that results in income taxes and so on. However, JMF plans to reduce the incidence of income taxes and so on by distributing amounts equivalent to such amortization through the reversal of voluntary reserves (reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc. or reserves for dividends) and distributions in excess of earnings (distributions equivalent to the increase in reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc.).
For details, please refer to "3. Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operation for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period" below.
3. Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operation for August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period
Item
Assumption
Accounting
August 2021 (39th) Fiscal Period (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) (184 days)
period
・ We assume that 127 properties and interests in one silent partnership (tokumei
kumiai) comprising the 125 properties and interests in one silent partnership as of
the date of this release plus the two properties specified in the "Notice Concerning
Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Right in JMF-Bldg. Ichigaya 01 and G-Bldg.
Shinsaibashi 05" dated April 14, 2021 will be under management.
Assets owned
・ Except the changes described above, we assume that no other (anticipated) changes
(new property acquisitions and sales of owned properties etc., excluding
reconstruction of current properties) of the acquisitions of new properties and
dispositions of current portfolio properties, etc., will occur prior to the end of the
August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.
・ The actual number may vary according to the acquisitions of new properties and
dispositions of current portfolio properties in the portfolio, etc.
・ We assume that the number of issued investment units of JMF will be a total of
6,989,091 units, comprising the 5,204,966 units outstanding after the investment
unit split effected on March 1, 2021 with a record date of February 28, 2021 plus
Issue of units
1,784,125 new units issued due to the Merger.
・ Moreover, we assume that no additional investment units will be issued and no
treasury investment units will be acquired or cancelled through the end of the
August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.
・ Interest-bearing debt as of today stands at 538,675 million yen, the breakdown of
which is long-term debts of 486,175 million yen and investment corporation bonds
Interest-
(including Green Bonds) of 52,500 million yen.
・ Interest-bearing debt that will come due by the end of the August 2021 (39th) fiscal
bearing debt
period amounts to 18,750 million yen in long-term borrowings and 1,500 million yen
in investment corporation bonds, but it is assumed that the entire amount will be
procured through borrowings as the source of funds for repayment.
・ With respect to gain on sales of property, we assume that gain on sales of property
of 2,101 million yen will be recorded for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period from
the disposition of AEON MALL Yamato (50% quasi-co-ownership interest) and
AEON Takatsuki.
・ Rent and other operating revenues are calculated based on the lease contracts
effective as of the date of this document.
Operating
・ The rent level and estimated rents for the parts of properties that are vacant are
revenues
calculated taking into account the negotiations with our tenants and other relevant
factors that took place until the date of this document.
・ We assume that there will be no arrears or nonpayment of rent by our tenants until
the end of the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.
・ Considering the state of negotiations with the tenants, etc. as of today, certain risks
of a potential decrease in revenues due to the impact of COVID-19 are assumed to
exist.
・ We assume that taxes and public charge of 3,410 million yen in the August 2021
(39th) fiscal period, respectively.
・ With respect to property taxes, city planning taxes and depreciable assets taxes
("taxes on property and equipment") on properties owned by JMF, the tax amount
assessed and payable for the corresponding accounting periods has been calculated
as property related expenses. However, should any need arise for settlement, such
as a need to pay settlement amount for taxes on property and equipment, in relation
to new property acquisitions to be made during the year in which the period falls
("amounts equivalent to taxes on property and equipment"), such amounts are
taken into account in the acquisition cost of the properties and therefore are not
recorded as expenses for the period. Therefore, with respect to taxes on property
and equipment pertaining to the properties to be acquired in 2021 (JMF-Bldg.
Ichigaya 01 and G-Bldg. Shinsaibashi 05), the tax amounts assessed and payable for
the relevant accounting periods will be recorded as property-related expenses from
2022 and onwards. We have assumed that the amounts equivalent to taxes on
property and equipment included in the acquisition cost of JMF-Bldg. Ichigaya 01
Operating
and G-Bldg. Shinsaibashi 05 to be equivalent to 77 million yen in total.
expense
・ We assume that repair and maintenance will be 993 million yen for the August 2021
(excluding
(39th) fiscal period. However, repair and maintenance expenses may vary
goodwill
substantially from the estimate since such expenses may be incurred due to
amortization)
unforeseeable reasons.
・ We assume that depreciation will be 6,217 million yen for the August 2021 (39th)
fiscal period.
・ We assume that property management fees will be 815 million yen for the August
2021 (39th) fiscal period, and facility management fees will be 2,396 million yen for
the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period.
・ We assume that we will incur losses of 44 million yen in the August 2021 (39th) fiscal
period, respectively, on disposal of property related to the facility update, etc. at
each property. With respect to the loss on disposal of property described above,
those related to properties whose estimated useful lives are determined to be
subject to review as a result of the change in the estimate from an accounting
perspective will be treated as depreciation.
・ Asset management fees are based on the assumption that the ongoing asset
management fee structure of JMF will not be changed.
・ We assume that included in asset management fees for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal
period, merger fees of 1,000 million yen and merger-related expenses of 372 million
yen will be incurred as temporary expenses related to the Merger.
・ We assume that the goodwill will arise due to the Merger, and such goodwill will be
recorded as an asset and amortized over 20 years using the straight-line methods in
accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Combinations (Corporate
Accounting Standard No. 21, last amended on September 13, 2013). We assume that
the amount of goodwill to be recorded will be 16,081 million yen, and goodwill
Goodwill
amortization for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period will be 402 million yen.
・ Amortization of goodwill is an item that gives rise to differences in account and tax
amortization
treatment and is a factor that results in income taxes and so on. However, JMF plans
to reduce the incidence of income taxes and so on by distributing amounts
equivalent to such amortization through the reversal of voluntary reserves (reserves
for adjustment of temporary differences, etc. are reserves for dividends) and
distributions in excess of earnings (distributions equivalent to the increase in
reserves for adjustment of temporary differences, etc.).
・ We assume that non-operating expenses (including interest expense, loan-related
costs, interest expenses on investment corporation bonds, etc.) will be 2,050 million
Non-operating
yen for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period. We assume that for the fiscal period
ending on August 2021 (39th), an amount of 22 million yen will be deducted as
expenses
reversal of deferred revenues from interest expenses. The amount of such deferred
revenues is equal to the market value of interest-rate swaps of MMI as of February
28, 2021, which is 151 million yen.
・ The distributions per unit are determined in accordance with the cash distribution
policy stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of JMF.
・ It is assumed that the distributions for the August 2021 (39th) fiscal period are
calculated based on the assumptions that a total of 15,977 million yen (distributions
per unit: 2,286 yen), consist of retained earnings at the end of the period amounting
to 15,071 million yen, plus reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment
Distributions
amounting to 448 million yen and reversal of reserve for reduction entry amounting
per unit
to 457 million yen.
・ It is assumed that retained earnings for temporary difference adjustment of JMF
will be reversed in at least a 50-year equal payment (31 million yen) each fiscal
period starting in the 31st fiscal period ended August 2017.
・ We assume that additional tax imposition that results from the inconsistencies
between tax and accounting treatment would be avoided by reversing of retained
earnings for temporary difference adjustments.
Distributions in
excess of profit ・ We do not plan to make distributions in excess of profits for the moment. per unit
・ We assume that there will be no amendment of laws, accounting standards and the
Other
tax system in Japan that will impact the aforementioned forecasts and no
unforeseen, significant changes will occur in general economic trends and property
market movements in Japan.
