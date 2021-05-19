Log in
    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN METROPOLITAN FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment : Notice Concerning tenant of management assets (continued report)

05/19/2021 | 02:32am EDT
May 19, 2021

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jmf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Executive Director &

Head of Metropolitan Business Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning tenant of management assets (continued report)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation ("JMF") announces that it has decided to conclude a lease agreement with a new tenant for "Hotel Vista Premio Tokyo" (the "Property"), which was announced in the "Notice Concerning tenant of management assets (Hotel Vista Premio Tokyo)" dated March 12, 2021.

1. Background of the Property

Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a former tenant of the Property, filed a petition for commencement of Civil Rehabilitation Proceedings on March 11, 2021, and through the commencement of the proceedings on March 18, 2021, Hotel Vista Premio Tokyo, operated by Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd., terminated its business on March 29, 2021.

As a result of discussions with several tenant candidates (hotel operators) to decide the successor tenant of the Property, JMF has determined that Akasaka Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ("New Tenant"), a corporation wholly owned by Hoshino Resorts Inc., is the most suitable for the Property and has decided today to conclude the lease agreement.

2. Overview of New tenant

The New Tenant is wholly owned by Hoshino Resorts Inc. Hoshino Resorts is one of Japan's leading hotel operators with a history of more than 100 years since its establishment, and operates a total of 45 facilities in Japan and overseas, including the original brand "HOSHINOYA," "RIZONARE," "KAI," "OMO" and "BEB". The form and name (property name) of the facility for the Property have not been decided at this point.

‹ Overview of the Lease agreement ›

Name of the Tenant

Akasaka Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

(Wholly owned by Hoshino Resorts Inc.)

Leased Area

4,043.94

Percentage in the Total Leasable Space of JMF's all

0.2%

(As of the end of March 2021, and including

Properties

properties acquired in April 2021)

Lease Period

20 years from June 1, 2021

Rent Type

Fixed-term building lease contract

Annual Rent (Note)

Not disclosed

Tenant leasehold and security deposits (Note)

Not disclosed

Rent Revisions

May be revised every five years upon consultation

(Note) Not disclosed as the Tenant has not agreed to the disclosure.

1

3. Future Outlook

The impact of this incident on JMF's operating results in the August 2021 fiscal period (the 39th fiscal period: from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and the February 2022 fiscal period (the 40th fiscal period: from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) is immaterial, and there is no change in the forecast for operating results and the distributions per unit announced in the financial results summary dated April 16, 2021. We will promptly inform you of any new matters that should be disclosed in the future.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

2

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
