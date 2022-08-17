Japan Petroleum Exploration : 【Delayed】Corporate Governance Report 08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. CORPORATE Last Update: August 5, 2022 Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. FUJITA Masahiro Representative Director and President Contact: +81-3-6268-7110 Securities Code: 1662 https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ The corporate governance of Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. ("JAPEX" or the "Company") is described below. I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views Contributing to society through stable energy supply and addressing social issues toward realizing the sustainable development goals is the corporate vision of JAPEX. In order to achieve the corporate vision and to maximize our corporate value in a medium- and long-term perspective, the efficient and transparent corporate management and the building of mutual trust relationships with our stakeholders including shareholders through ensuring our accountability are required, and corporate governance is one of our important topics as the foundation. We will enhance our corporate governance by respecting the purpose and spirit of Japan's Corporate Governance Code. Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code JAPEX complies with all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code Principle 1.4: Cross-shareholdings JAPEX owns cross-shareholdings comprising shares of companies we have determined to be necessary to promote smooth business execution and to maintain good business relationships with the purpose of enhancing sustainable growth and medium- to long-term corporate value. To ensure that these cross-shareholdings are reasonable, the Board of Directors assesses the validity of maintaining the holdings every year by conducting a qualitative evaluation related to the appropriateness of the purpose of owning the shares and a quantitative evaluation on whether the benefits and risks from each holding cover the Company's cost of capital. Based on this assessment, regarding the shares we decided to continue owning, we disclose the purpose and number of shares held as specific investments in our Annual Securities Report. If we determine that it has become less reasonable to own certain shares, we reduce the number of those shareholdings. Regarding the exercise of voting rights, we determine whether to vote in favor of or against proposals only after individually evaluating the appropriateness of each and comprehensively considering whether or not the proposals contribute to the purpose of owning the shares and the enhancement of medium- to long-term corporate value. Based on this policy, on November 8, 2021, we sold a portion of our holdings of one specified investment share for approximately 50.6 billion to raise funds from the perspective of asset efficiency. Principle 1.7: Transactions with Related Parties JAPEX carries out all transactions, including transactions between related parties, in accordance with the criteria set forth in decision and authorization regulations, after review by the Administration & Legal Department and confirmation by the relevant departments, and after the approval of the President and directors in charge, and other procedures. Competitive transactions by directors, principal transactions between directors and JAPEX, and transactions involving conflicts of interest are conducted in accordance with the resolution standards of the Board of Directors after approval by the Board of Directors. The results of transactions between related parties are disclosed in the Annual Securities Report and other documents following a resolution of the Board of Directors. Supplementary Principle 2.4.1: Ensuring Diversity within the Company (1) Ensuring diversity Under the JAPEX Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Policy set forth below, JAPEX recognizes that ensuring diversity in human resources is an important management issue. Accordingly, we will actively work to improve our internal environment and develop human resources to actively promote the recruitment of women, foreigners, and mid-career employees as well as their promotion to managerial positions. JAPEX Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Policy In order to respond to changes in the business environment and achieve further growth as a comprehensive energy company, we regard the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as an important management issue, and aim to strengthen our corporate competitiveness and achieve sustainable development. To this end, we enable our diverse employees to create new value by encouraging each and every one to play their active role and grow their careers through fully demonstrating their inherent capabilities. By respecting diversity in terms of gender, nationality, age, disability, career, personality, and values, and by correcting social imbalances caused by these characteristics and differences, we will realize an organizational culture in which all employees can be productive and active. Voluntary and measurable targets for diversity and their status Women

◇ Targets for the promotion of female employees to management positions: 25 or more by FY2025 Results for the past three fiscal years FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 17 19 19 ◇Targets ratio of female new-graduates: 30% or more each year by FY2025 Results for the past three fiscal years FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 36.4% 38.5% 33.3% Foreigners

Although we have no record of promoting foreign employees to management positions, we will actively promote them to management positions with a view to future business development. (iii) Mid-career employees To build a human resource portfolio that matches our management strategy, we have set targets for management and recruitment ratios, considering the recruitment of human resources with different skills and experience as an important issue. ◇Targets ratio of mid-career hires in management positions: 20% or more to be maintained until FY2025 Results for the past three fiscal years FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 17.0% 20.1% 24.5% ◇Target ratio of mid-career hires to total hires: 50% or more each year by FY2025 Results for the past three fiscal years FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 56.7% 63.8% 56.4% Human resources development policy for ensuring diversity, internal environment development policy, and their status Foster an organizational culture that makes the most of diversity Policy for ensuring diversity We seek to improve productivity and create innovation by fostering an organizational culture to make the most of their individual characteristics and qualities of all employees, with positively accepting diversity and respecting differences. Specific implementation status We hold workshops and training sessions to foster an organizational culture that leverages diversity. We also conduct Unconscious Bias Training to all managers. Promote the activities of diverse human resources Policy for ensuring diversity

By securing outstanding talents regardless of gender, nationality, age, etc., and by providing timely and appropriate placement and training as well as providing support for career and skill development tailored to each employee, we put in place a system that allows all human resources to demonstrate their capabilities and play their active role as self-directed professionals, thereby increasing individual engagement. Specific implementation status We have a support system to enable each employee to chart their career and achieve self-fulfillment. Annual career development meetings provide an opportunity to discuss career matters with supervisors. We offer two career courses, management and professional, to assign and train employees according to their respective career paths. In the future, we will focus on strengthening career training at career milestones and developing a system that enables employees to consult about their individual careers. Create an environment that respects diversity Policy for ensuring diversity

We promote the development of a work environment that allows employees to exert themselves to the fullest in all situations, taking into consideration the circumstances and characteristics of each individual, including childcare, nursing care, disabilities, and LGBTQ+. Specific implementation status We are committed to promoting a variety of ways of working that are tailored to the individual circumstances of each employee. We have introduced a telecommuting system and a super flextime system, as well as a principle that transfers involving relocation must be approved by the employee. We are also making efforts to encourage male employees to take childcare leave, with 75.6% of male employees taking childcare leave in FY2021. Principle 2.6: Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners JAPEX has a contract-type corporate pension plan. We have established a basic investment policy aimed at securing the necessary earnings over the long term in order to ensure the payment of pension benefits in the future, and has formulated the composition ratio of pension assets in consideration of risk and return. The investment management institutions entrusted by JAPEX have announced their acceptance of the Stewardship Code. We present our investment guidelines to each investment management institution and monitor their performance on a regular basis. In addition, the Pension Asset Management Committee, which is composed of members including directors in the Finance & Accounting Department and Human Resources Department, has established a system that enables the asset allocation and asset details of pension plans to be reviewed as necessary in order to achieve appropriate pension financial management. Principle 3.1: Full Disclosure Corporate vision, management strategy, and management plan < Corporate Vision >

We have established the JAPEX Group Corporate Vision and Code of Ethics and Conduct. Please refer to our website for details. https://www.japex.co.jp/en/company/overview/vision/ Based on the Long-term Vision 2030 and Medium-term Business Plan 2018-2022, formulated in May 2018, JAPEX has promoted initiatives to grow into a comprehensive energy company utilizing oil and gas E&P and its supply basis. For the oil and gas E&P business, in fiscal 2021, we ended participation to the Canada Shale Gas Project and Oil Sands Project with the aim of improving profitability through portfolio optimization. We also repurchased our own shares based on a resolution of the Board of Directors in November 2021 to expand shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. On the other hand, in light of the irreversible changes in the energy demand structure due to global decarbonization, in May 2021, JAPEX formulated "JAPEX2050: Toward a Carbon-Neutral Society" ("JAPEX2050"). It outlines our responsibilities to be fulfilled to realize a carbon neutral society and the direction of our business development. Given these significant changes in the business environment surrounding JAPEX, we newly formulated "JAPEX Management Plan 2022-2030" in March 2022 as a medium- to long-term management plan aimed at strengthening profitability and shifting to the business structure described in JAPEX2050. Please refer to our website for details. https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ir/management/ Basic views and policies on corporate governance Please refer to "1. Basic Views" described above. Policies and procedures for determining the compensation of directors The compensation of directors is determined based on the policy for determining the compensation of directors set by the Board of Directors after deliberation by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee. This policy is described in "Disclosure of Policy for Determining Compensation Amounts and Calculation Methods" below. Policies and procedures for the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members The policies and procedures for the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are as follows. In nominating candidates for directors, JAPEX comprehensively considers the right person to be in the right position, taking into consideration accurate and prompt decision-making, appropriate risk management, monitoring of business execution, and balancing the functions of JAPEX with those of each business unit.

decision-making, appropriate risk management, monitoring of business execution, and balancing the functions of JAPEX with those of each business unit. In nominating candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, JAPEX comprehensively considers the right person to be in the right position while ensuring a balance between knowledge of finance, accounting, and legal affairs, knowledge of our business fields, and diverse perspectives on corporate management. Candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are appointed based on a comprehensive consideration of their performance, character, and insight, as well as their suitability for the duties of these positions. Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members are selected after obtaining the prior consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board and deliberation by the Board of Directors Meetings and the General Meeting of Shareholders. In the event that a director commits an act of misconduct or violation of laws or regulations, or is negligent in his/her duties, the resolution of a general meeting of shareholders shall be sought after thorough deliberation by the Board of Directors.

There is a memorandum of understanding between the government and JAPEX. It states that JAPEX will consult with the government regarding "determination of candidates for directors." This memorandum is managed in a manner that respects the independence of our management, and the existence of the memorandum has never hindered our business or restricted the contents of its business.

When considering the appointment of candidates for outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, JAPEX receives appropriate involvement and advice from outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as necessary. The Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee deliberates on matters related to the appointment and dismissal of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders. Reasons for the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Reasons for the appointment of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of JAPEX are stated in the Notification of the Convocation to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of JAPEX. NAKAMURA Mitsuyoshi, Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Refer to page 14 of the Notification of the Convocation to the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders The reasons for the appointment of other directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are stated on pages 8 to 17 of the Notification of the Convocation to the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders. https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ir/library/shareholdersmtg/ Supplementary Principle 3.1.3: Sustainability Initiatives Sustainability initiatives JAPEX recognizes that our mission is to provide a stable supply of energy and that our business activities themselves are a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Under this recognition, we have set the Five Core CSR Themes "SHINE" (*) to promote our sustainability activities. We position climate change response as the top priority of management in our sustainability initiatives, and have established specific measures to reduce risks and create opportunities in our Medium-term Business Plan. The five core CSR themes identified by SHINE are as follows: S table and sustainable energy supply H SE as our culture I ntegrity and governance Being a good N eighbor The E mployer of choice

JAPEX2050 sets forth our direction, including GHG emission reduction target and focus measures, aiming to achieve the world's "Realizing Carbon- Neutral Society in 2050" initiative. JAPEX2050 clarifies the direction for achieving net-zero emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) from our operations in 2050, the GHG emission intensity reduction target of 40% in FY2030 compared to FY2019, and further expansion of businesses that contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society (CCS/CCUS and renewable energy). In addition, specific initiatives up to 2030 are outlined in the JAPEX Management Plan 2022-2030.

net-zero emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) from our operations in 2050, the GHG emission intensity reduction target of 40% in FY2030 compared to FY2019, and further expansion of businesses that contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society (CCS/CCUS and renewable energy). In addition, specific initiatives up to 2030 are outlined in the JAPEX Management Plan 2022-2030. JAPEX is formulating strategies that take into account climate change risks and opportunities by establishing a governance structure in line with the TCFD Recommendations and quantitatively assessing financial impacts based on scenario analysis, including the 2°C scenario and the 2050 net-zero scenario. We manage climate change risks that are deemed important for our business within the company-wide risk management process.

net-zero scenario. We manage climate change risks that are deemed important for our business within the company-wide risk management process. Please refer to our website and the Integrated Report for details of our approach to sustainability, our promotion system, and our initiatives. Website: https://www.japex.co.jp/en/sustainability/

Integrated Report 2021: https://www.japex.co.jp/ir/uploads/JAPEX_IR2021_e.pdf (2) Investment in human capital As part of its sustainability activities, JAPEX is committed to respecting employee diversity and developing human resources and to creating a fair and good working environment, with the aim of becoming the "Employer of Choice." Please refer to "Supplementary Principle 2.4.1: Ensuring Diversity within the Company" for the philosophy and policy for ensuring diversity based on respect for diversity.

In human resource development, JAPEX has established the Career Development Guidelines to support each employee's self-realization through career development, and has introduced education programs to support the effective formation and improvement of abilities and skills required for career development. JAPEX established the Health & Productivity Management Declaration based on the idea that consideration for the health of employees contributes to the growth and sustainability of JAPEX. We have established a promotion system managed by the President to support employees in maintaining and promoting their health. JAPEX has been certified as Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization for six consecutive years until FY2021.

self-realization through career development, and has introduced education programs to support the effective formation and improvement of abilities and skills required for career development. JAPEX established the Health & Productivity Management Declaration based on the idea that consideration for the health of employees contributes to the growth and sustainability of JAPEX. We have established a promotion system managed by the President to support employees in maintaining and promoting their health. JAPEX has been certified as Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization for six consecutive years until FY2021. To create a good working environment, JAPEX has introduced a flexible working style and a work-from-home system to enhance employees' work-life balance, as well as various systems to support child-raising and nursing care.

work-from-home system to enhance employees' work-life balance, as well as various systems to support child-raising and nursing care. Please refer to our website and the Integrated Report for details of our approach. Website: https://www.japex.co.jp/en/sustainability/social/

Integrated Report 2021 (pages 38 to 40): https://www.japex.co.jp/ir/uploads/JAPEX_IR2021_e.pdf (3) Investment in intellectual property Under JAPEX2050 and JAPEX Management Plan 2022-2030, JAPEX is working on new businesses that contribute to a carbon-neutral society, such as CCS/CCUS and renewable energy toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society. We will aggressively invest in technology in general, including intellectual property, in order to transfer our knowledge of the E&P and infrastructure/utility businesses that we have cultivated over 60 years to new businesses. Please refer to our website and the Integrated Report for details of our approach.

Website: https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ir/management/carbonneutral/, https://www.japex.co.jp/en/technology/

Integrated Report 2021 (pages 23 to 31): https://www.japex.co.jp/ir/uploads/JAPEX_IR2021_e.pdf Supplementary Principle 4.1.1: Scope of Delegation to Management The Board of Directors discusses and makes decision concerning important business execution, the detail of which is provided by the decision-making standard of the Board of Directors, including launching new business, management strategy such as a basic plan of marketing and sales, and decision, revision, or repeal of the Medium-term Business Plan, as well as the exclusive prerogatives of the Board of Directors stipulated by laws and regulations. From the standpoint of accelerating the speed of decision-making, we compose the Executive Committee by the directors and other executives based at the headquarters to make decisions on the matters not involved by the decision-making standard of the Board of Directors and to make a discussion to assist the decision-making in the Board of Directors. The Executive Committee is held basically two times in each month, and extraordinary meeting is also held as needed. For important investments, the Investment Evaluation Committee evaluates the compatibility with the management policy prior to the institutional decision. For decisions on other business operations, we have established decisions and authorization regulations and have appropriately delegated operational authority to the President and below. Principle 4.9: Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors JAPEX nominates Outside Officers who have experience as a corporate manager of a private company or are lawyers, and who are expected to provide supervision and wide-ranging proposals to our management based on their abundant experience and deep insight. In addition to the independence criteria stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, JAPEX judges that a person who does not meet all of the following criteria satisfies independence. An executive of a company that provides products or services to JAPEX and for which the amount paid by JAPEX exceeds 2% of the consolidated net sales of the business partner in any of the last three fiscal years An executive of a company in which JAPEX's borrowings account for more than 2% of the consolidated total assets of JAPEX in any of the last three fiscal years An executive of a company to which we provide products or services and whose payments to JAPEX exceed 2% of consolidated net sales of JAPEX in any of the last three fiscal years A person who has received compensation exceeding ¥10 million per year from JAPEX as a consultant, accounting expert, or legal expert in any of the last three fiscal years in addition to officer compensation (in the case of an organization such as a corporation or union, a person who belongs to such organization) A relative within the second degree of kinship of a person who falls under any of (1) through (4) below: A person listed in 1. to 4. above An executive of a subsidiary of JAPEX A director who is not an executive of a subsidiary of JAPEX (limited to cases where an outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member is designated as an independent officer) A person who fell into (2) or (3) above, or was an executive of JAPEX (including a director who is not an executive if an outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member is designated as an independent officer) in the past three years Supplementary Principle 4.10.1: Nomination and Compensation Committee Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held in March 2019, JAPEX has established a Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, which is composed of members including outside directors, under the Board of Directors. The committee deliberates the following matters (regarding (v), including matters related to the concept of the skills of directors, etc. and the skill matrix) prior to the Board of Directors meeting.

Matters concerning the appointment and dismissal of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders Matters concerning the selection and dismissal of representative directors Matters concerning the appointment and dismissal of executive officers Matters concerning compensation and bonuses for directors to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders Other important matters concerning personnel and compensation

The committee's deliberations require independence and objectivity. At present, the committee consists of five members, including three outside directors and the chairperson and president, who are internal directors. The majority of members are outside directors, thus ensuring independence and objectivity. Supplementary Principle 4.11.1: Views on the Balance, Diversity, and Size of the Board of Directors JAPEX believes that the Board of Directors must be diverse and of a reasonable size, and must be composed of directors with a variety of knowledge, experience, and skills from the perspectives of accurate and prompt decision-making, appropriate risk management, and monitoring of business execution.

decision-making, appropriate risk management, and monitoring of business execution. The policies and procedures for the appointment of directors are stated in "Principle 3.1: Full Disclosure (4)."

The Board of Directors of JAPEX is currently composed of 11 members, including five outside directors. Two of the five outside directors are women and two of them have management experience at other companies.

A skill matrix listing the knowledge, experience, and skills of each director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member is provided on the last page of this report. Supplementary Principle 4.11.2: Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Currently Serving as Officers of Other Listed Companies The JAPEX Notification of the Convocation to the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (pages 9 to 14, 16, 17, and 42) describes the status of significant positions concurrently held by our directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, including concurrent positions with officers of listed companies. https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ir/library/shareholdersmtg/ Supplementary Principle 4.11.3: Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Entire Board of Directors JAPEX analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of the entire Board of Directors once a year with the aim of contributing to the maximization of our medium- to long-term corporate value by ascertaining and improving the effectiveness of the supervision of management by the Board of Directors. This year, we conducted the evaluation as follows and confirmed the results at the Board of Directors meeting in May. (1) Evaluation method Questionnaire prepared by the secretariat of the Board of Directors (evaluation of the status of initiatives to address issues identified in the questionnaire conducted in April 2021) (2) Evaluation items Operation of the Board of Directors Holding further discussions related to the Medium-term Business Plan and other topics Holding further discussions related to looking back on projects

Further sharing information related to discussions of the Executive Committee

Further sharing information related to discussions between departments on agenda items

Continually considering the status of diversity

Detailed discussions related to a succession plan and human resource development (ii) Operation of the Outside Officer Liaison Meeting Effectively operating liaison meetings to ensure lively discussions at the Board of Directors meetings Evaluation results Operation of the Board of Directors Discussions on the Medium-term Business Plan and the review of the project are positively evaluated.

Medium-term Business Plan and the review of the project are positively evaluated. Regarding the sharing of information related to discussions of the Executive Committee and between departments on agenda items, it was evaluated that continued efforts are needed, including the arrangements of the subjects and contents to be shared.

Diversity consideration, such as the creation of a skill matrix, received a positive evaluation.

Discussions related to a succession plan and human resource development are evaluated as requiring continued efforts. Operation of the Outside Officer Liaison Meeting The meeting received a positive evaluation as a meaningful forum for discussion at the Board of Directors' meetings, where agendas for the Board of Directors' meetings are well explained in advance. Based on the results of this evaluation, JAPEX will further improve the functions of the Board of Directors. Supplementary Principle 4.14.2: Training Policy for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members For directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, JAPEX holds an annual officers' camp to discuss and deepen their understanding of management issues. We also hold periodic group training sessions (scheduled four times a year in FY2022) to learn the roles, responsibilities, and knowledge expected of directors of a listed company. In addition, JAPEX fully explains its business, financial affairs, organization, and other matters to new outside officers and strives to create environment in which they can effectively fulfill their roles and responsibilities. We also encourage each officer to self-study, provide and facilitate training opportunities suited to their roles, and broadly support the necessary costs. Principle 5.1: Policy on Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders The Corporate Communication Office is the main department in charge of our IR activities. In cooperation with the Corporate Strategy Department, the Administration and Legal Department, and the Finance & Accounting Department, we are making efforts to deepen our understanding of our business by implementing various initiatives as described below. Dialogue with shareholders and institutional investors is conducted by the officer in charge in the Corporate Communication Office, but may be conducted jointly with the president, the officer in charge in the Administration and Legal Department, or the officer in charge in the Finance & Accounting Department, depending on the situation. Hold financial results briefings quarterly. Conduct IR interviews with analysts and institutional investors. Conduct individual meetings for overseas institutional investors through IR conferences. Hold business briefings through IR conferences for individual investors. Publish an annual integrated report and biannual shareholder newsletters (business reports). Disclose information on our website. Conduct tours of our business sites for shareholders. The Corporate Communication Office complies the opinions and information obtained from shareholders through these activities and feeds them back to senior management as appropriate. In addition, as an effort to prevent insider trading, we have established internal regulations (Internal Information Management Regulations) concerning the handling of important matters and conduct training as needed for officers and employees to educate them. 2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio20% or more and less than 30% Status of Major Shareholders Name or Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry 19,432,724 34.88 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust) 6,548,100 11.75 INPEX CORPORATION 2,852,212 5.12 CEP LUX-ORBIS SICAV 2,269,118 4.07 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust) 1,410,400 2.53 NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) SUB A/C USL NON-TREATY 1,307,830 2.35 JFE Engineering Corporation 924,012 1.66 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 505103 898,020 1.61 SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT 739,634 1.33 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 720,152 1.29 Name of Controlling Shareholder, if applicable ――― (excluding Parent Company) Name of Parent Company, if applicable Not applicable Supplementary Explanation This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

