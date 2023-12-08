2023.12.8

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "JAPEX"), PT Pertamina (Persero), the national energy company of Indonesia (hereinafter "Pertamina"), PT Pertamina EP (hereinafter "PEP"), and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (hereinafter "JOGMEC") have started CO 2 injection field test (hereinafter "the field test") at the Sukowati oil field in East Java Province of Republic of Indonesia (hereinafter "Indonesia") on December 7, 2023.

The field test is based on the Joint Study Agreement signed this July (*1) with Pertamina, PEP, and JOGMEC to conduct CO 2 injection using the Huff & Puff method (*2) into the Sukowati oil field to help verify the CO 2 -EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) and the CO 2 sequestration effect.

This is the first CO 2 injection into an oil and gas field in Indonesia for JAPEX and will be an essential step toward the commercialization of carbon neutral fields such as CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) / CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Storage) in the country.

In "JAPEX2050", formulated to realize a carbon-neutral society, we set the commercialization of fields that contribute to achieving net zero emissions, centered on CO 2 injection and storage technologies, as one of the focused efforts. Including the field test, we aim to grow as a comprehensive energy company supplying various energies needed as times change and increase our corporate value through solving issues and realizing businesses for carbon neutrality in Japan and overseas.

Note) *1: Please refer to a press release on July 26, 2023 "Signing of Joint Study Agreement Towards CO 2 Injection Field Test at Sukowati Oil Field in Indonesia". *2: One of the CO 2 -EOR methods, in which CO 2 is injected and produced in a single well. It consists of three stages: CO 2 is injected underground (Huff), the CO 2 is allowed to penetrate sufficiently to come into contact with oil (Soaking), and then the oil is produced together with the CO 2 (Puff).