2024.3.29

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) announces that we commenced to supply wood pellets for fuel (hereinafter "wood pellets") to the Ozu Biomass Power Plant (hereinafter "the power plant"), operated by Ozu Biomass Power Co., Ltd. (OBP) we have invested in. This wood pellet ship to OBP is JAPEX's first supply of biomass fuel.

Based on the "JAPEX 2050: Toward a Carbon-Neutral Society" formulated in May 2021, JAPEX is promoting measures related to carbon neutrality. As part of this effort, JAPEX is investing in biomass power generation business and working on a biomass fuel supply business. OBP, for which JAPEX is responsible for the wood pellets supply operation, has decided to conduct commissioning works for the Power Plant in April.

In conjunction with the commissioning works, the first wood pellets ship supplied by JAPEX (loaded with approximately 25,000 tons) arrived at the Takumi new Pier of the Nagahama Port in Ozu City, Ehime Prefecture, on March 25.

The power plant is located on about 25,700 square meters of land in the industrial park of Nagahama-area, Ozu City, Ehime Prefecture. The power plant, with an output of approximately 50,000 kW, is a biomass-fired power plant using appropriately certified wood pellets imported from overseas. The amount of power generation will be approximately 350 GWh per year. All of them will be sold to Shikoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Company, Incorporated (YONDEN T&D) based on the Feed-in tariffs scheme (FIT) for renewable energy. The commercial operation of the power plant is scheduled to commence this summer.

Starting with this wood pellets supply, JAPEX plans to begin supplying fuel to multiple biomass power plants. Through business supplying third-party certified biomass fuel, JAPEX will continue to contribute to realizing carbon-neutral society and aim to grow and further enhance corporate as a "comprehensive energy company".

Please refer the PDF versionfor the photos.

