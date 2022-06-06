Japan Petroleum Exploration : Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 at the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (59.0 KB)

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1662   JP3421100003

JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.

(1662)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 02:00:00 am EDT
3195.00 JPY   +4.41%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION : Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 at the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/30JAPEX to Promote Feasibility Study for a Hub and Cluster Type CCUS Project in Niigata East Port Area
AQ
05/29JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION : JAPEX to Promote Feasibility Study for a Hub & Cluster Type CCUS Project in Niigata East Port Area
PU
Japan Petroleum Exploration : Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 at the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
June 6, 2022

To Our Shareholders

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

at the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) inform you about the measures that we will be taking to give priority to protecting the safety of our shareholders and related persons and to preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on 28 June, 2022 (Tuesday). We ask for your understanding and cooperation as described below.

1. Request concerning the Exercise of Voting Rights

We recommend you exercise of voting rights beforehand, either by Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet.

  • About the exercising of voting rights by the form or via the Internet, please refer to page 3 and 4 of Notification of the Convocation to the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.
  • The complete set of Notification of the Meeting including voting rights exercise form and information about voting rights via the Internet has been sent today.

2. Request to Shareholders who plan to attend the meeting in person

We ask shareholders attending the meeting in person understanding and cooperation as described below.

  • If you feel unwell, please refrain from attending the meeting in person.
  • Since we will decrease the number of seats to keep social distancing at the venue, you may not be able to enter the venue, if the place is full.
  • We ask you to cooperate with your body temperature measurement at the reception area. Anyone found to have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher as well as does not seem to be feeling well may be refused entry to the venue.
  • Please bring and wear masks at the venue. We appreciate your understanding that all executives and operation staff will be wearing masks.
  • We ask your cooperation to have hands disinfected with alcohol-based disinfectant at the reception area before entering the venue.
  • We plan to shorten the proceedings of the meeting as much as possible.

3. Others

We will not distribute commemorative gifts to reduce contact.

Depending on further developments, we may announce more information on our website.

Disclaimer

JAPEX - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 248 B 1 897 M 1 897 M
Net income 2022 -37 101 M -284 M -284 M
Net cash 2022 119 B 906 M 906 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,66x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 169 B 1 293 M 1 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 076
Free-Float 55,0%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 060,00 JPY
Average target price 3 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Fujita President & Representative Director
Osamu Watanabe Representative Director & Vice President
Yasushi Hamada Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Yoshihiko Motoyama Executive Officer, Head-Information System & Legal
Akira Kojima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.22.11%1 293
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.65%149 900
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.40%83 452
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED59.38%78 154
CNOOC LIMITED49.94%73 099
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.66%67 620