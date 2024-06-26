[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposed Only]

Code No. 1662

June 26, 2024

To All Shareholders:

Michiro Yamashita, President

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX)

1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notification of Resolutions

at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on June 26, 2024.

Announcements: 1) Business report and consolidated financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit reports from the accounting auditor and Board of Corporate Auditors on the consolidated financial report

JAPEX reported the foregoing items to the shareholders present at the meeting.

  1. Financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) JAPEX reported the foregoing item to the shareholders present at the meeting.

Resolution items:

Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to pay the year-end dividends of 175 yen per share for the 54th Term.

Item 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to have the Board of Directors select the person with the authority to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors and the chairman of a meeting of the Board of Directors.

Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, ten (10) Directors, Masahiro Fujita, Michiro Yamashita, Yoshitaka Ishii, Toshiaki Nakajima, Kazuhiko Tezuka, Tetsuo Ito, Yukari Yamashita, Hideichi Kawasaki, Kumiko Kitai, and Yoshikuni Sugiyama, were reelected, and one (1) Director, Jiro Funatsu, was newly elected, and all of them assumed their offices.

Tetsuo Ito, Yukari Yamashita, Hideichi Kawasaki, Kumiko Kitai, and Yoshikuni Sugiyama are Outside Directors.

Item 4: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, two (2) Corporate Auditors, Shinichi Takahata and Yoshitaka Kato, were newly elected, and both of them assumed their offices.

Yoshitaka Kato is Outside Corporate Auditor.

Item 5: Payment of Bonuses to Directors

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. A total bonus amount of 68,479,000 yen will be paid to seven (7) Directors that are not Outside Directors (of the total of twelve (12) Directors) tenured during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Item 6: Revision of the Amount of Compensation for Directors

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, the revised amounts of compensation shall be within 50 million yen per month for Directors (within 6 million yen of that amount per month for Outside Directors). Compensation for Directors shall not include the portion of compensation as employees for Directors who also serve as employees, as has been in the past.

Item 7: Re-establishment of Compensation Framework for the Performance-linkedShare-based Compensation Plan for Directors, etc.

This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to re-establish the compensation framework for the performance-linkedshare-based compensation plan for the Company's Directors, excluding Outside Directors, and Executive Officers who do not concurrently serve as Directors.

The Directors, Corporate Auditors and Executive Officers comprising the new management team of the Company are as follows:

[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposed Only]

Directors and Corporate Auditors

Representative Director and Chairman

Masahiro Fujita

Representative Director and President

Chief Executive Officer

Michiro Yamashita

Representative Director

Executive Vice President

Yoshitaka Ishii

Director

Managing Executive Officer

Toshiaki Nakajima

Director

Managing Executive Officer

Kazuhiko Tezuka

Director

Managing Executive Officer

Jiro Funatsu

Outside Director

Tetsuo Ito

Outside Director

Yukari Yamashita

Outside Director

Hideichi Kawasaki

Outside Director

Kumiko Kitai

Outside Director

Yoshikuni Sugiyama

Full-time Corporate Auditor

Yoshihiko Motoyama

Full-time Corporate Auditor

Shinichi Takahata

Outside Corporate Auditor

Chikara Kawakita

Outside Corporate Auditor

Yoshitaka Kato

Executive Officers

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Suga

Managing Executive Officer

Satoshi Abe

Managing Executive Officer

Tomonori Ikeno

Managing Executive Officer

Hirofumi Kasa

Managing Executive Officer

Tomomi Yamada

Managing Executive Officer

Yasushi Nagahama

Executive Officer

Masanori Nakano

Executive Officer

Tadashi Ohama

Executive Officer

Akira Yasui

Executive Officer

Toshihiro Takahashi

Executive Officer

Akira Suda

Executive Officer

Yutaka Nishimura

Executive Officer

Kazunari Hirata

