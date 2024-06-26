[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposed Only]
Code No. 1662
June 26, 2024
To All Shareholders:
Michiro Yamashita, President
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX)
1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notification of Resolutions
at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
We are pleased to inform you that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on June 26, 2024.
Announcements: 1) Business report and consolidated financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit reports from the accounting auditor and Board of Corporate Auditors on the consolidated financial report
JAPEX reported the foregoing items to the shareholders present at the meeting.
- Financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) JAPEX reported the foregoing item to the shareholders present at the meeting.
Resolution items:
Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to pay the year-end dividends of 175 yen per share for the 54th Term.
Item 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to have the Board of Directors select the person with the authority to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors and the chairman of a meeting of the Board of Directors.
Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, ten (10) Directors, Masahiro Fujita, Michiro Yamashita, Yoshitaka Ishii, Toshiaki Nakajima, Kazuhiko Tezuka, Tetsuo Ito, Yukari Yamashita, Hideichi Kawasaki, Kumiko Kitai, and Yoshikuni Sugiyama, were reelected, and one (1) Director, Jiro Funatsu, was newly elected, and all of them assumed their offices.
Tetsuo Ito, Yukari Yamashita, Hideichi Kawasaki, Kumiko Kitai, and Yoshikuni Sugiyama are Outside Directors.
Item 4: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, two (2) Corporate Auditors, Shinichi Takahata and Yoshitaka Kato, were newly elected, and both of them assumed their offices.
Yoshitaka Kato is Outside Corporate Auditor.
Item 5: Payment of Bonuses to Directors
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. A total bonus amount of 68,479,000 yen will be paid to seven (7) Directors that are not Outside Directors (of the total of twelve (12) Directors) tenured during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Item 6: Revision of the Amount of Compensation for Directors
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. Accordingly, the revised amounts of compensation shall be within 50 million yen per month for Directors (within 6 million yen of that amount per month for Outside Directors). Compensation for Directors shall not include the portion of compensation as employees for Directors who also serve as employees, as has been in the past.
Item 7: Re-establishment of Compensation Framework for the Performance-linkedShare-based Compensation Plan for Directors, etc.
This item was approved and adopted as proposed. It was decided to re-establish the compensation framework for the performance-linkedshare-based compensation plan for the Company's Directors, excluding Outside Directors, and Executive Officers who do not concurrently serve as Directors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Directors, Corporate Auditors and Executive Officers comprising the new management team of the Company are as follows:
1
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposed Only]
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Representative Director and Chairman
Masahiro Fujita
Representative Director and President
Chief Executive Officer
Michiro Yamashita
Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Yoshitaka Ishii
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Nakajima
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiko Tezuka
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Jiro Funatsu
Outside Director
Tetsuo Ito
Outside Director
Yukari Yamashita
Outside Director
Hideichi Kawasaki
Outside Director
Kumiko Kitai
Outside Director
Yoshikuni Sugiyama
Full-time Corporate Auditor
Yoshihiko Motoyama
Full-time Corporate Auditor
Shinichi Takahata
Outside Corporate Auditor
Chikara Kawakita
Outside Corporate Auditor
Yoshitaka Kato
Executive Officers
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Suga
Managing Executive Officer
Satoshi Abe
Managing Executive Officer
Tomonori Ikeno
Managing Executive Officer
Hirofumi Kasa
Managing Executive Officer
Tomomi Yamada
Managing Executive Officer
Yasushi Nagahama
Executive Officer
Masanori Nakano
Executive Officer
Tadashi Ohama
Executive Officer
Akira Yasui
Executive Officer
Toshihiro Takahashi
Executive Officer
Akira Suda
Executive Officer
Yutaka Nishimura
Executive Officer
Kazunari Hirata
###
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JAPEX - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 02:50:06 UTC.