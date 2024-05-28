Code No. 1662 June 5, 2024 Michiro Yamashita, President Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) 1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo To All Shareholders: Notification of the Convocation to the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders The 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "JAPEX") will be held according to the details below, and we kindly ask for your attendance. In convening this general meeting of shareholders, JAPEX has taken measures for electronic provision for the information contained in the Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting (matters subject to the measures for electronic provision), and posted such information on the websites below on the Internet. Please access the sites to confirm the details. [JAPEX website] https://www.japex.co.jp/en/ir/library/shareholdersmtg/ [Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show (Please access the website shown above, and enter "Japan Petroleum Exploration" in the "Issue name (company name)" field, or JAPEX's security code, "1662," in the "Code" field, and press "search." On the search results page, please select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Please choose "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" from "Filed information available for public inspection," and access and confirm the information you are searching for.) [General Shareholders' Meeting document website] https://d.sokai.jp/1662/teiji/ If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights through a written document (Voting Rights Exercise Form) or by electronic means (via the Internet). Please read the attached "Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting," and exercise your voting rights after referring to "4. Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights" on the following page, prior to 5:35 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Thank you very much for your attention and cooperation. NOTE: This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese "Notification of the Convocation to the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders," "Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting" and "Financial Report" of JAPEX. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. JAPEX does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of this translation and shall have no liability for any errors or omissions therein. 1

Details: 1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) 2. Location: Station Conference Tokyo "Sapia Hall" (Sapia Tower 5F) 3. Agenda: 1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Announcements: 1) Business report and consolidated financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit reports from the accounting auditor and Board of Corporate Auditors on the consolidated financial report Resolution items: 2) Financial report of the 54th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus Item 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors Item 4: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors Item 5: Payment of Bonuses to Directors Item 6: Revision of the Amount of Compensation for Directors Item 7: Re-establishment of Compensation Framework for the Performance-linkedShare-based Compensation Plan for Directors, etc. 4. Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights [Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing (Voting Rights Exercise Form)] Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposition on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and then send it back so that it reaches us no later than 5:35 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. [Exercise of Voting Rights by Electronic Means (via the Internet)] To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, you must use the following voting service website (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) designated by the Company. You are cordially requested to exercise your voting rights via the Internet prior to 5:35 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Please register your approval or disapproval of each proposition, by using the code and password provided on your Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith and following the directions on the screen. Please check the "Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." shown on page 3 of this notice for the details. [Treatment of Voting Rights Exercised Repeatedly] If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights via the Internet as valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, we will only accept the last exercise of your voting rights as valid. END *Upon your arrival at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the venue reception. Thank you. *Among the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision, the following matters are not described in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of the document in paper-based format in accordance with laws and regulations and with Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. "(5) System to Ensure Proper Business Operations and the State of Its Operation" and "(6) Basic Policy on Control of the Company" included in "2. Current State of the Company" of the business report "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the consolidated financial report "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Financial Statements" of the financial report The business report, consolidated financial report and financial report audited by Corporate Auditors include items 1) to 3) above. The consolidated financial report and financial report audited by the Accounting Auditor include items 2) and 3) above. *If there are any modifications to the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision, notice to that effect will be posted to the above Internet websites, along with the unmodified and modified information. *The results of this general meeting of shareholders will be posted on the JAPEX website after the meeting. 2

Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. How to scan the login QR code "Smart Voting" You can log in to the website for exercising voting rights without entering your code for the exercise of voting rights and password. Please scan the QR code printed at the bottom right of the Voting Rights Exercise Form. * "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. Thereafter, please follow the instructions shown on the screen to register your approval or disapproval of each proposition. You can exercise your voting rights by "Smart Voting" ONCE ONLY. If you wish to change your vote after you have exercised your voting rights, please access the website for PCs, and log in by entering your "code for the exercise of voting rights" and "password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, to exercise your voting rights again. * If you scan the QR code again, you will be transferred to the website for PCs. How to enter your code for the exercise of voting rights and password The website for exercising voting rights: https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ Please access the website for exercising voting rights. Please enter your "code for the exercise of voting rights," which is printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. Please enter your "password," which is printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. Thereafter, please follow the instructions shown on the screen to register your approval or disapproval of each proposition. If you have any questions about how to use your PC, smartphone, or mobile phone to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please call the number below. Internet Helpline: Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Phone: 0120-768-524 (toll free) (Opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., excluding year-end and New Year holidays) Institutional investors may use the electronic platform for the exercise of voting rights for institutional investors operated by ICJ Inc. 3

Reference Documents for Shareholders' Meeting Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus JAPEX works to materialize the sustainable enhancement of its corporate value through proactive investments and an expansion of its business foundation utilizing retained earnings, while distributing the fruits therefrom to shareholders through dividends. Our basic policy is to pay dividends in line with our business performance for each fiscal period, with a target consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30%. We will do our utmost to maintain an annual dividend of 50 yen per share, even if we suffer from a temporary setback in our business performance due to changes in the business environment and other factors (excluding, however, a fiscal year in which a drastic change in profit attributable to owners of parent is recorded due to extraordinary income or losses and other special factors, in which case the amount of dividends will be determined in consideration of the impact). Based on the above policy, the year-end dividends for the 54th term will be as follows: Details Concerning the Year-End Dividends Type of dividend property: Money Distribution and total amount of dividend property: 175 yen per share of common stock

Total amount of dividends: 9,261,768,250 yen Effective date of distribution of surplus: June 27, 2024 4

Item 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation 1. Reason for the amendments Necessary changes will be made to Article 25 (Convener and Chairman of the Board of Directors Meeting) of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to provide flexibility in the operation of the Board of Directors by having the person with the authority to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors and the chairman of a meeting of the Board of Directors selected by the Board of Directors, instead of designating them in advance in the Articles of Incorporation. 2. Details of the amendments The proposed amendments will be made as per the table below. (Amendments are underlined) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments (Convener and Chairman of the Board of Directors (Convener and Chairman of the Board of Directors Meeting) Meeting) Article 25 Article 25 1. Unless otherwise prescribed in the laws and 1. Unless otherwise prescribed in the laws and regulations, the Presidentshall convene, and regulations, a Director previously determined act as a chairman of, any meeting of the Board by the Board of Directorsshall convene, and of Directors. act as a chairman of, any meeting of the Board 2. If the Presidentis absent or unable to act as of Directors. 2. If the Director determined pursuant to the chairman of a meeting of the Board of preceding paragraphis absent or unable to act Directors, any other Director shall act as as chairman of a meeting of the Board of chairman according to the procedure Directors, any other Director shall act as previously determined by the Board of chairman according to the procedure Directors. previously determined by the Board of Directors. 5

Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors Upon the closing of this general meeting of shareholders, the terms of office of all Directors, Osamu Watanabe, Masahiro Fujita, Yoshitaka Ishii, Michiro Yamashita, Toshiaki Nakajima, Kazuhiko Tezuka, Tetsuo Ito, Yukari Yamashita, Hideichi Kawasaki, Kumiko Kitai and Yoshikuni Sugiyama will expire. We kindly ask our shareholders to elect a total of eleven (11) Directors. The candidates for Director are as listed below: Candidate Name JAPEX Brief history, Position and responsibilities in JAPEX shares No. (Date of birth) owned April 1977 Joined Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) July 2008 Director-General of Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Nov. 2010 Executive Officer at SUMITOMO CORPORATION June 2018 Representative Director, Executive Vice President at Masahiro Fujita April 2019 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 13,205 (November 12, 1954) Representative Director, Assistant to President and CEO at SUMITOMO CORPORATION shares Renominated June 2019 Representative Director, Executive Vice President at JAPEX Oct. 2019 Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer 1 April 2024 Representative Director, Chairman (up to the present date) Director at JAPEX Offshore, Ltd. [Number of years served as Director] Five years [Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024] 14 out of 14 meetings (100%) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] In addition to having distinguished insights through extensive administrative experience including energy administration in government positions and a management career in other private sectors doing international resource and energy business, Masahiro Fujita has held the position of Representative Director and President at JAPEX in the period between 2019 and 2024, significantly contributing to the Group's business development. Since assuming the position of Chairman, he has appropriately provided management guidance from a broader perspective; therefore, we have continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director. 6

Candidate Name JAPEX Brief history, Position and responsibilities in JAPEX shares No. (Date of birth) owned April 1982 Joined JAPEX June 2005 General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. April 2010 Vice President of Environment and Innovative Technology Projects Division June 2011 Vice President of Environment and Innovative Michiro Yamashita Technology Projects Division June 2013 Executive Officer 7,806 (October 27, 1959) June 2016 Managing Executive Officer June 2018 Director, Managing Executive Officer shares Renominated April 2022 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer April 2024 Representative Director, President, Chief Executive 2 Officer (up to the present date) President at JAPEX Offshore, Ltd. President at JAPEX Garraf Ltd. [Number of years served as Director] Six years [Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024] 14 out of 14 meetings (100%) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Michiro Yamashita has extensive experience in and knowledge of operations in the areas of our finance & accounting division. Currently serving as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, he has helmed the Group's business development; therefore, we have continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director. 7

Candidate Name JAPEX Brief history, Position and responsibilities in JAPEX shares No. (Date of birth) owned April 1981 Joined JAPEX April 2010 General Manager of Technical Dept., Nagaoka Division Office June 2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Nagaoka Division Office, Domestic Project Division April 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of Nagaoka District Office June 2017 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Nagaoka District Office Nov. 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Inter- regional Gas Supply Division and Vice President of Yoshitaka Ishii Soma Project Division June 2018 Director, Managing Executive Officer, President of 6,943 (April 3, 1957) Inter-regional Gas Supply Division and President of shares Soma Project Division Renominated Oct. 2018 Director, Managing Executive Officer, President of Inter-regional Gas Supply Division and President of Soma Project & Power Business Division 3 June 2020 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Power Business Division June 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, President of Power Business Division (up to the present date) President at Fukushima Gas Power Co., Ltd. Job Executer at Abashiri Biomass Power 2 LLC Job Executer at Abashiri Biomass Power 3 LLC President at Fukushima Gas Power Co., Ltd. Job Executer at Abashiri Biomass Power 2 LLC Job Executer at Abashiri Biomass Power 3 LLC [Number of years served as Director] Six years [Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024] 14 out of 14 meetings (100%) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] In addition to specializing in drilling technology in the oil and mining industries, Yoshitaka Ishii has extensive experience in and knowledge of our domestic project division. Currently assisting the President as Representative Director and Executive Vice President, while also being in charge of the Secretary Office and serving as President of the Power Business Division, he has significantly contributed to the Group's business development; therefore, we have continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director. 8

Candidate Name JAPEX Brief history, Position and responsibilities in JAPEX shares No. (Date of birth) owned April 1986 Joined JAPEX Toshiaki Nakajima June 2010 General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. June 2011 General Manager of Corporate Strategy Dept. 4,451 (May 1, 1962) June 2019 Executive Officer shares June 2021 Managing Executive Officer Renominated June 2022 Director, Managing Executive Officer (up to the present date) 4 [Number of years served as Director] Two years [Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024] 14 out of 14 meetings (100%) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Toshiaki Nakajima has extensive experience in and knowledge of operations in the areas of our finance & accounting and corporate strategy divisions. Currently serving as Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of the Corporate Communication Office and the Corporate Strategy Dept., he has significantly contributed to appropriate administration and management of JAPEX; therefore, we have continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director. Dec. 1983 Joined JAPEX June 2005 General Manager of Development & Engineering Laboratory, Research Center June 2011 General Manager of Development & Engineering Laboratory, Research Center, Technical Division April 2014 General Manager of Advanced Technology Laboratory, Kazuhiko Tezuka Research Center, Technical Division June 2014 General Manager of Research Center, Technical 3,422 (November 6, 1960) Division shares June 2020 Executive Officer, President of Technical Division Renominated April 2022 Managing Executive Officer, President of Technical Division June 2023 Director, Managing Executive Officer, President of 5 Technical Division (up to the present date) Director at JGI, Inc. Director at JAPEX Offshore, Ltd. [Number of years served as Director] One year [Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024] 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] In addition to specializing in research and development related to the exploration of crude oil, natural gas and other energy resources, Kazuhiko Tezuka has extensive experience in and knowledge of operations in the areas of our research divisions. Currently serving as Director, Managing Executive Officer and President of Technical Division, he has significantly contributed to the Group's business development. We expect JAPEX management will benefit from his experience and knowledge, and have continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director. 9