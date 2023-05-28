Japan Petroleum Exploration : Summary of Q&A Session in Briefing on Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 to Institutional Investors and Analysts (142.3 KB)

Q3: Please share your thoughts on your cash and deposits utilization policy from a perspective of improving capital efficiency.

A3: The balance of cash and deposits as of March 31, 2023 amounted to ¥191.9 billion, and we are aware of the high level of cash in the balance sheet. One of the factors for the high cash level is the simultaneous increases in cash and deposits and current liabilities. While cash and deposits increased by ¥44.0 billion from the end of March 2022, trade payables and other current liabilities increased by ¥39.0 billion year on year.

We currently require a total of ¥85.0 billion to ¥90.0 billion funds, which include funds held by overseas projects, namely Japex Garraf Ltd. (Japex Garraf), Japex (U.S.) Corp. (JUS), and JAPEX UK E&P Ltd. (JUK), of about ¥45.0 billion and the entire Group's working capital of about ¥40.0 billion. The rest of the cash and deposits, which comes to ¥100.0 billion, is the amount supposed to be used for investment. To address this, we have been working to explore and structure various projects.

Q4: What is the expected impact on your business performance of the Seagull Project in the U.K. North Sea, which is anticipated to start production during this fiscal year?

A4: With the assumptions of production starting in the middle of this year and annual production of 760,000 barrels, we forecast operating profit of approximately ¥4.0 billion using the Brent price assumption of $75/barrel. However, the specific start timing of production has not yet been fixed, and there may be a slippage in the timing to a certain extent. For the next three fiscal years, including this fiscal year, the project's operating profit contribution is expected to be between ¥3.0 billion and ¥4.0 billion per year, using the crude oil price assumption of $70 to $75/barrel. However, the contribution to net income is likely to be more limited than initially expected because of the application of a recently introduced windfall profit tax of 75% until 2028 in the U.K.

Q5: Please explain how you will improve your shareholder return and cash build-up, as well as the current PBR of below 1x.

A5: While we intend to maintain a payout ratio of 30% for the time being, we may have a chance to review the shareholder return policy in the future. On the other hand, we think there is no immediate remedy for the cash build-up and PBR of below 1x. The Company is currently in a transition period to change its business structure drastically. Therefore, to implement and achieve the management plan we formulated a year ago, we will make investment in projects that contribute to our growth in accordance with the plan. We are aware that the current PBR of below 1x is partially due to the market's perception that it is quite hard to expect future growth in our business that is centered on oil and gas, in the face of the future megatrend of decarbonatization. The Company expects that oil and gas will still play a pretty major role among the entire energy sources at least until around 2050. Based on this, we will strive to achieve both stable energy supply and decarbonatization by using CCS and CCUS. We are intending to improve our PBR through efforts to increase business profit from non-E&P businesses and improve the market's perception of the future of the E&P business company, as well as through the realization of more E&P projects and their profit contribution.