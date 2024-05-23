Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX)

Securities Code: 1662 (Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Summary of Q&A Session in Briefing on Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024, to Institutional Investors and Analysts

Date and time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00-12:10 (both offline and online)

Attendance: 38 attendees (institutional investors and analysts)

Key Questions and Answers:

Q1: Regarding the North America segment, please tell us about the sustainability of this fiscal year's forecast of ¥19.7 billion in operating profit as well as your investment policy for the future.

A1: Operating profit of ¥19.7 billion for the North America segment is based on the WTI price assumption of $80/bbl. But with present assets alone, profits will be reduced to almost half by 2025. This is not enough in terms of profit sustainability. Going forward, we will change our stance to a more aggressive one, such as going for our own assets. In line with this, we will also strengthen the structure of our U.S. subsidiary (Japex U.S.).

Q2: Please let us know if your medium- to long-term fund allocation policy will change as you work toward building core assets. Is it that investment in renewable energy projects will be curbed while investment in CCS projects will be expanded?

A2: We did not put out a clear message that we will reduce our fund allocation to renewable energy business and the overseas Infrastructure and Utilities (I/U) field. Rather, we believe that these fields remain important from the perspective of environmental value toward decarbonization. Accordingly, we will invest aggressively in projects that can clear the hurdle rates we set. However, we are also aware that it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure returns appropriate to the risk as with the case of offshore wind power. As a result, investments in renewable energies and other projects may not be progressing. As for CCS, we will work on each specific project with future monetization in mind. The project with the greatest potential for bankability at this point is the project with BSO in the U.S. Over the next few years, we will make it a bankable business while also investing a certain amount of risk money. In Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan, we will gradually bring our business closer to monetization while leveraging governmental systems.

Q3: The company is ongoingly repurchasing its own shares (up to 3.00 million shares or ¥20.0 billion). What are the decision criteria for considering additional shareholder returns?

A3: We do not completely rule out the possibility of future share repurchases, but we do not intend to do so in the near future. We believe that our first priority is to make aggressive business investments. In particular, financing E&P business has become significantly more difficult as financial institutions are increasingly trying to curb Scope 3 financed emissions. In order to make agile investments, we need to maintain a conservative balance sheet with an enhanced cash position.

Q4: Is the main cash outflow for the moment the tight oil development project in the U.S.?

A4: That is correct. Funds will also be allocated to the I/U field as needed when investment opportunities arise that will ensure a return appropriate to the risk. But basically, we assume that the main focus will be on investment in E&P in