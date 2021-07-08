Japanese oil producer eyes Canada divestment as M&A picks up -sources

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese state-backed oil producer Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) is seeking a buyer for
its 75% stake in the Hangingstone oil sands facility in Canada,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Several global oil majors have rushed to sell their Canadian
oil sands assets over the past four years over concerns ranging
from high production costs and emissions to scarcity of capital.
Japex unit Japan Canada Oil Sands Ltd (JACOS) is the
majority owner of Hangingstone, with Chinese state-owned oil
giant CNOOC holding the remaining 25%. One source said
JACOS could fetch more than C$200 million ($160 million) from
the sale, which could attract notable bids as it has abundant
oil reserves that would benefit from fresh funding.
JACOS, which did not respond to Reuters requests for
comment, is working with an advisor on the sale, the sources
said, requesting anonymity while discussing confidential talks.
They cautioned that a final decision on the sale has not yet
been reached, and JACOS could still retain it.
The company also owns interests in undeveloped leases in
Canada.
Hangingstone, a steam-assisted oil production site which
began output in 2017, averaged 23,000 barrels per day in the
first four months of this year, according to the Alberta Energy
Regulator.
Separately, Calgary-based ARC Resources, which in
March bought rival Seven Generations Energy in a C$2.7-billion
deal, has sold its Alberta's Pembina Cardium assets to privately
held Ricochet Oil Corp for around C$100 million, four sources
familiar with that transaction told Reuters.
The deal enables it to focus on becoming a pure-play Montney
producer, one of the sources said.
ARC declined to comment and Ricochet did not respond.
($1 = 1.2524 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)