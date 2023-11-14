November 13, 2023

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Director, President and Representative Executive Officer IKEDA Norito) has compiled and announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023, as detailed in the references below.

