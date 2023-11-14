JAPAN POST BANK : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 14, 2023 at 08:47 am EST
Share
November 13, 2023
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Director, President and Representative Executive Officer IKEDA Norito) has compiled and announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023, as detailed in the references below.
Japan Post Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:46:46 UTC.
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in banking business. It primarily engages in deposit business, lending business, securities investment business, exchange business, government bonds, investment trust and counter sales of insurance products, intermediary business as well as credit card business. The Bank's main businesses include fund management, financing, asset and liability management, as well as fee-based business.