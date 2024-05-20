Investors Meeting FY2024/3
May 21, 2024
Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
Takayuki Kasama
Consolidated Subsidiaries, etc. (as of Mar. 31, 2024)
13 companies
Consolidated subsidiaries
Principal companies:
JAPAN POST BANK LOAN CENTER Co., Ltd.
Japan Post Investment Corporation
Affiliates accounted for
ATM Japan Business Service, Ltd.
by the equity method
JP Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Executive Summary (1) FY2024/3 Results
For FY2024/3, net income attributable to owners of parent reached JPY 356.1bn, the highest on record since the Bank was listed on the stock exchange, and also exceeded the full-year forecast of JPY 335.0bn.
The dividend per share increased by JPY 1 to JPY 51.
Results of Operations (Consolidated)
Net income attributable to owners of parent JPY 356.1bn [Achievement rate to forecast 106.3%]
Net ordinary income
JPY 496.0bn
[Achievement rate to forecast 105.5%]
Net interest income
JPY 715.7bn
[ YoY JPY (80.6)bn ]
Net fees & commissions
JPY 153.0bn
[ YoY JPY +5.2bn ]
Net other operating
JPY (135.1)bn
[ YoY JPY (247.2)bn ]
income (loss)
G&A expenses
JPY 929.1bn
[ YoY JPY +2.8bn ]
(Exclude non-recurring losses)
Non-recurring gains
JPY 691.6bn
[ YoY JPY +366.0bn ]
(losses)
Investment Assets (Non-consolidated)
z
JPY 231.0tn
[YoY JPY +4.6tn]
Investment assets
Securities
JPY 146.4tn
[YoY JPY +13.6tn]
JGBs
JPY 43.8tn
[YoY JPY +5.7tn]
Foreign securities, etc.
JPY 86.6tn
[YoY JPY +8.2tn]
More than 7 years to 10 years JPY 5.1tn
[QoQ JPY +1.9tn]
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Financial Instruments
(Non-consolidated)
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Financial Instruments (Available-for-sale) (After taking into consideration gains (losses) from hedge accounting)
JPY 122.4bn
[YoY JPY (91.5)bn]
FY2024/3 Annual Dividend
UP Dividend per share JPY 51 [Dividend payout ratio: 51.8%] (DPS increased by JPY 1 from the dividend forecast for FY2024/3 and the dividend for FY2023/3)
Capital Adequacy Ratio and CET1 Ratio (Consolidated)
Capital adequacy ratio
15.01%
[YoY (0.51)％]
CET1 ratio (estimate) *
13.23%
[YoY (0.78)％]
* On the finalized Basel Ⅲ basis. Excluding unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities
Executive Summary (2) FY2025/3 Financial Forecasts
For financial forecasts, net income attributable to owners of parent is expected to amount to JPY 365.0bn and dividend per share is planned to be JPY 52.
Compared to FY2024/3, we expect an increase in income from the yen interest rate portfolio and recovery of private equity funds (PE), etc.
Earnings Forecasts (Consolidated)
(billion yen)
Note: The addition of total changes to the FY2024/3 results does not equal the
: Positive factors
: Negative factors
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Increase
forecasts for FY2025/3 due to rounding, other ordinary income/expenses and
(Actual)
(Forecast)
(Decrease)
(billion yen)
similar factors.
(A)
(B)
(B) - (A)*2
Net interest income, etc. 44.0
Net interest
1,267.8
1,312.0
44.0
income, etc.*1
42.0
Net fees and
153.0
150.0
(3.0)
Net ordinary
Credit assets*4
commissions
Net ordinary
Income
General and
Income
86.0
(3.0)
8.0
525.0
927.8
936.0
8.0
496.0
65.0
Net fees
G&A
administrative
Yen interest rate
(268.0)
and
expenses
expenses
portfolio*3
Others
commissions
Net ordinary
496.0
525.0
29.0
119.0
(foreign
income
government
Net
Net
bonds, etc.)
income
Net income
income
365.0
attributable to
356.1
365.0
9.0
356.1
•Increase in JGB interest
Gains from
PE, etc.*5
owners of parent
income
sales of
*1 Net interest income, etc. = Interest income - Interest expenses
•Increase in net interest
stocks, etc.
Rebound in PE exit activity
income due to higher yen
(including gains (losses) on sales, etc.)
short-term interest rates
*2 Figures are rounded.
•Increase in interest
Decrease in sales of stocks
expenses on deposits, etc.
associated with operations
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Increase
(Actual)
(Forecast)
(Decrease)
for risk controls and other
factors
(A)
(B)
(B) - (A)*2
Dividend per
JPY 51
JPY 52
JPY 1
FY2024/3
*3 Income from JGBs, etc., income related to yen interest rate risk-taking in risk assets, interest expenses on deposits, etc.
FY2025/3
share
(Actual)
*4 Income related to foreign bond investment trusts, in-house corporate bonds, real estate funds (debt), direct lending funds, etc.
(Forecast)
(excluding income related to yen interest rate risk-taking)
*5 Income related to PE and real estate funds (equity) (excluding income related to yen interest rate risk-taking)
Executive Summary (3) Overview of Mid-term Plan Review
The FY2026/3 target for net income attributable to owners of parent has been revised upward to "JPY 400.0bn or more" (from the initial target of "JPY 350.0bn or more"), and the Bank is aiming to increase dividends in line with profit growth.
We are targeting an ROE of "4% or more" during the current Mid-term Plan and "5% or more", exceeding the cost of shareholders' equity, in the early stage of the next Mid-term Plan.
Financial Targets / Policy on Shareholder Returns
Medium- to Long-Term ROE Targets
400.0
365.0
or more
Net income
or more
356.1
(billion
yen)
325.0
Achieved the original Mid-term Plan target two years ahead of schedule
Dividend
per share
(yen)
52
50
51
Aiming to increase
dividends in line with
profit growth
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
FY2026/3
Actual
Actual
Targets
Targets
Dividend
57.5%
51.8%
51.5%
―
payout ratio
OHR
67.1%
65.3%
65%
62% *
or less
or less *
Aim for ROE of 5% or more
Strive for
above cost of shareholders' equity early
further growth
in the next Mid-term Plan
over the
(Net income in the order of JPY 500.0bn)
medium to
long term
Cost of shareholders' equity: approx. 5%
4.0%
Continuously
3.77% or more
3.80%
increase ROE
or more
and improve
3.74％
corporate value
(to a PBR of
3.44%
over 1x)
while
controlling
the cost of
Period under the current
Period under the next
shareholders'
equity
Mid-term Plan
Mid-term Plan
1st Step
Next Step
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
FY2026/3
FY2027/3 ~
Notes: 1. Consolidated basis.
2. ROE is based on shareholders' equity; OHR includes gains (losses) from money held in trust, etc.
Executive Summary (4) Restructuring of the Yen Interest Rate Portfolio
Seizing the reversal of the trend in yen interest rates, the Bank is promoting an investment shift from due from banks, etc. to JGBs and is restructuring its yen interest rate portfolio.
The balance of JGBs, which had been decreasing under the low interest rate environment, expanded after bottoming out at the end of June 2023, and is growing steadily.
Balance of JGBs*
Balance of JGBs* Based on the Remaining Time
to Maturity (As of Mar. 31, 2024)
(trillion yen)
Note: Figures in [] represent changes from Dec. 31, 2023.
100
Balance of JGBs: JPY 43,862.0bn [JPY +2,231.3bn]
Over 10Y
Shrank by approx. 50%
To Reverse
(billion yen)
80
More than
in 7 years
& Expand
Over 10 years
7Y to 10Y
60
More than 7 years
More than
3Y to 7Y
to 10 years
5,153.0 [+1,910.9]
40
More than 5 years
More than
to 7 years
1,377.7 [(124.9)]
20
1Y to 3Y
1Y or less
More than 3 years
to 5 years
1,080.9 [+174.1]
0
End
End
End
End
End
End
End
End
More than 1 year
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
(trillion yen)
16
18
20
22
23
24
25
26
to 3 years
5,757.5 [(3,435.5)]
Balance of
(Final FY of the
82.2
62.7
53.6
49.2
38.1
43.8
Mid-term Plan)
JGBs
20,003.7
[+242.4]
End Sep. 23
End Dec. 23
End Mar. 24
More than
8.1
5.8
4.6
6.5
1.3
5.1
7Y to 10Y
(Ref.)
JGB 10Y
(0.04)
0.04
0.03
0.21
0.38
0.75
Yield (%)
Source: JGB interest rate information - Ministry of Finance Japan * Except JGBs in money held in trust.
1 year or less
10,489.0 [+3,464.2]
〈Balances based on the holding purpose〉
Held-to-maturity: JPY 20,549.1bn [JPY +2,518.3bn]
Available-for-sale: JPY 23,312.9bn [JPY (287.0)bn]
Executive Summary (5) ALM Policy
We maintain and sustain a stable funding base and balance of deposits, particularly retail deposits.
We pursue an optimal investment portfolio that combines yen interest assets (JGBs, due from banks, etc.) and risk assets (foreign securities, etc.) while strengthening risk management.
(non-consolidated)>
Total Assets JPY 233tn [JPY +4.3tn]
Note: As of Mar. 31, 2024.
Note: Figures in [] represent changes from Mar. 31, 2023.
- Large amount of standby funds available for investment
- Sovereign bonds: Approx. JPY 8tn
- Corporate bonds: Approx. JPY 68tn
Others: Approx. JPY 13tn
〈Hedge Ratio〉
-PE: Approx. JPY 6tn
Foreign currency interest rate:
Approx. 70-80%
Exchange rate:
Over approx. 90%
JGBs*1
JPY 45tn
[JPY +5.6tn]
Due from banks, etc.
JPY 57tn
[JPY (10.4)tn]
Foreign securities*2
JPY 90tn [JPY +8.8tn]
Deposits
JPY 192tn [JPY (2.1)tn]
Ordinary Deposits
JPY 110tn [JPY +4.6tn]
More than 50％ are
sticky core
deposits
TEIGAKU deposits
JPY 64tn
[JPY (7.1)tn]
Others
The huge retail customer base and stable funds supported by the largest physical branch network among Japanese banks
Retail Deposit Ratio
Approx. 97％
Deposits
Insured Deposit Ratio*3
Approx.
Approx. 91％
JPY 192tn
Number of
Ordinary Deposit accounts
Approx. 120 million
Number of Branches*4
Number of ATMs
Approx. 24,000
Approx. 31,200
Others
Others / Net assets
JPY 40tn
JPY 41tn
[JPY +0.2tn]
[JPY +6.4tn]
*1 Include JGBs in money held in trust.
*2 Include real estate funds, direct lending funds and infrastructure debt funds in money held in trust.
*3 Deposits that meet the requirement under the Deposit Insurance System in the Deposit Insurance Act divided by total deposits. *4 Includes post offices.
Executive Summary
(6) Impact of fluctuation in domestic and overseas interest rates on P/L (Simple Illustration)*1
The Bank's P/L is expected to improve (increase in interest income > increase in funding costs) due to higher yen long- and short- term interest rates and lower overseas short-term interest rates.
Restructuring of
the Yen Interest Rate
(non-consolidated)>
Note: As of Mar. 31, 2024.
Total Assets JPY 233tn [JPY +4.3tn]
Note: Figures in [] represent changes from Mar. 31, 2023.
Portfolio (Ex.)
Rise of yen long-term interest rates
- Increase in yield on new investments and expansion in investment amount
- An additional investment of JPY 10tn (10-year bonds
- yielding 1%)
- → Annual earnings increase of JPY 100bn
Policy rate hike (BOJ)
- Increase in interest income
- Rise of interest rates by 25 bps
- → Annual earnings increase of approx. JPY 115bn
Rise of yen short-term interest rates
- Improvement in yield on yen short-term interest rate
- receivables position (position of approx. JPY 50tn)
- Rise of yen short-term interest rates by 25 bps
- → Annual earnings increase of approx. JPY 125bn
JGBs*2
JPY 45tn [JPY +5.6tn]
Due from banks, etc.
JPY 57tn
[JPY (10.4)tn]
Foreign securities*3
JPY 90tn [JPY +8.8tn]
Deposits
JPY 192tn [JPY (2.1)tn]
Ordinary Deposits
JPY 110tn [JPY +4.6tn]
More than
50％ are
sticky core
deposits
TEIGAKU deposits
JPY 64tn
[JPY (7.1)tn]
Others
Deposit interest rates hike
(raised on Apr. 8, 2024)
- Increase in interest payments (Impact on both exisiting deposits and new deposits.However, margins would still be secured due to the lag behind the rise in market interest rates)
Deposit interest rates hike
(raised on Apr. 8, 2024)
-
Increase in interest payments
(Impact on only new deposits (including reposits).However, margins would still be secured due to the lag behind the rise in market interest rates)
Decline of overseas short-term interest rates
Decrease in foreign currency funding costs*4
Improvement in yield on foreign currency interest rate
Others
JPY 40tn [JPY +0.2tn]
Others / Net assets
JPY 41tn [JPY +6.4tn]
position for taking on risk (position of approx. JPY 15tn)
Decline of overseas short-term interest rates by 50 bps
→ Annual earnings increase of approx. JPY 75bn
*1 Theoretical impact on the Bank's P/L from potential movements of market environment. Actual impact may differ *1 due to changes in market conditions and the Bank's ALM policy.
*2 Include JGBs in money held in trust.
*3 Include real estate funds, direct lending funds and infrastructure debt funds in money held in trust.
*4 Include assets that raise capital within the fund, and foreign currency funding costs depend on differences in *4 domestic and overseas interest rates.
Executive Summary (7) Growing Retail Business Digital Strategy (Platform Strategy)
Provide Safe Secure Convenient Services to Customers throughout Japan
through Complementarity between the Physical and the Digital
Our goal is to increase transaction volume by advertising and linking optimal services to customers through our apps,
while also expanding the number of the Bankbook App users.
[Platform Strategy]
Refer customers to the Bankbook App
Digital
Influx
Physical
Consultation
Support
Expand the Bankbook App
Establish Co-creation Platform
[Mobile App development]
[Building a platform]
Co-creation Platform
(Partner Companies)
Yucho Bankbook App
(Yucho In Hand)
Basic banking features
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Group
●Investment trusts
●"Post Office Internet Shop"
As of Mar. 31, 2024 10.40mn accounts
●Cashless payments, etc.
●Products of JP insurance,
etc.
(YoY +2.95mn accounts)
We will increase
the app user base
Various Partner Companies
Target (Revised KPI)
+
Finance
Utility
E-commerce
as of Mar. 31, 2026
offer optimized services
16mn accounts
through in-app ads, etc.,
fee
etc…
based on data analysis.
[Pilot advertisement]
(mn accounts)
16.00
10.40
Oct. 2023
4.81
7.45
Sony Bank's Foreign Currency Deposits
Feb. 2024~
2.83
End
End
End
End
End
Japan Post Group Products
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
Mar.
(JAPAN POST Co., Ltd.)
21
22
23
24
26
