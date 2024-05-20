This document is written solely for the purpose of disclosing relevant information regarding JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. ("Japan Post Bank") and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Japan Post Bank Group"). This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including forecasts, targets and plans of the Japan Post Bank Group. These statements are based on estimates at the time in light of the information currently available to Japan Post Bank. The statements and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future.

Any uncertainties, risks and other factors that may cause such a situation to arise include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effectiveness of risk management policies and procedures; market risks, market liquidity risks, credit risks and operational risks (such as risks related to Japan Post Bank's IT systems, Japan Post Bank's reputation, natural disasters, litigation and violations of applicable laws or regulations); risks related to Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, factors including climate change; risks related to business strategy and management planning; risks related to the expansion of the scope of operations; risks related to the business environment; risks related to Japan Post Bank's relationship with JAPAN POST HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. and JAPAN POST Co., Ltd.; risks related to domestic and overseas monetary policies; and other various risks. Please also see the Securities Report and the Semi-annual Securities Report for material facts that Japan Post Bank recognizes as potentially affecting the Japan Post Bank Group's actual results, performance or financial position. The Japan Post Bank Group's actual results, performance or financial position may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The statements in this document are current as of the date of the document or the date otherwise specified, and Japan Post Bank has no obligation or intent to keep this information up to date.

The information concerning companies or parties other than the Japan Post Bank Group and the Japan Post Group is based on publicly available and other information as cited, and Japan Post Bank has neither independently verified the accuracy and appropriateness of, nor makes any warranties with respect to, such information. The information of the document may be revised without prior notice.

Consolidated Subsidiaries, etc. (as of Mar. 31, 2024)

13 companies Consolidated subsidiaries Principal companies: JAPAN POST BANK LOAN CENTER Co., Ltd. Japan Post Investment Corporation Affiliates accounted for ATM Japan Business Service, Ltd. by the equity method JP Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Note: All Japanese yen figures in the financial statements of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") and its consolidated subsidiaries have been rounded down, unless otherwise noted.

Note: Accordingly, the total of each account may not be equal to the combined total of individual items.