Sustainability Progress Report
2024
June 2024
Contents
Message from the President
Japan Post Bank's Progress To Date
Enhancement of the Sustainability Management Framework
Strengthening the Organizational Structure
Incorporation of ESG Evaluation Items into Executive Compensation
Human Capital Management
Initiatives Towards Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Impact of Climate Change on the Bank
Roadmap
Japan Post Bank Emissions (Scope 1+2)
Finance Portfolio Emissions (Scope 3)
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Promotion of ESG-themed Investments and Financing, Etc.
Positive Impacts of Investments and Financing
Engagement with Investees
Investment and Financing Policy
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement and Solutions to Social Issues
Respect for Human Rights
Natural Capital & Biodiversity
Links to References
Message from the President
Sustainability Management: Our approach to finding solutions to social issues as well as enhancing corporate value
Takayuki Kasama
Director, President and
Representative Executive Officer
This report summarizes the progress of Japan Post Bank's sustainability initiatives, primarily the progress made in FY2024/3. While we have been providing detailed and comprehensive information on our Sustainability Website and through various disclosures, this report is our first undertaking to present a focused overview of the background and recent progress of our initiatives to our institutional investors and other stakeholders.
As climate change remains a crisis issue that demands urgent action, with global temperatures continuously reaching all-time highs, we recognize we have an important role to play as a bank that provides services throughout Japan and as one of the country's largest institutional investors. Based on this recognition, we have set a new interim emissions target (FY2031/3) for the entire finance portfolio, and we have raised our target for the balance of ESG-themed investments and financing, to aim for 7 trillion yen by March 31, 2026. Moreover, we are committed to responding promptly in a manner required of us with respect to not only climate change but other social issues as well, as demonstrated by the publication of our first Human Rights Report in April 2024.
Since joining Japan Post Bank, I have been involved in market investment operations, mainly credit investments, and have conducted analyses of many companies. As such, I can say that we are pursuing these sustainability initiatives with the conviction that they will contribute to the enhancement of the Bank's corporate value over the long term. In the revision of the Medium-term Management Plan announced in May 2024, sustainability management is described as a management strategy itself, and is positioned as an approach for controlling the cost of shareholders' equity through stable and transparent business operations.
The Bank will continue to promote sustainability management with the concurrent objectives of finding solutions to social issues and enhancing corporate value, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable environment and society together with our stakeholders.
Japan Post Bank's Progress To Date
Since endorsing the TCFD recommendations and developing a basic policy on ESG in 2019, the Bank has continuously promoted initiatives related to sustainability, including climate change mitigation measures. In particular, we have accelerated our efforts since we declared in 2022 that we will achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Endorsement of
Establishment of
TCFD
the ESG Promotion
recommendations
Office (currently the
Revision of the
Sustainability
Promotion Office)
Japan Post Bank
within the
Environmental
Corporate Planning
Policy
Department
- Establishment of the ESG Investment Policy (currently the ESG Investment and Financing Policy)
- Establishment of the Human Rights Policy
- Clarification of the identification of priority issues (materiality) and ESG management in the Medium-term Management Plan
- Establishment of the Basic Sustainability Policy
- Participation in climate change response operations
- Target set for the balance of ESG- themed investments and financing (¥2 trillion)
- Publication of the Sustainability Report (formerly CSR Report)
- PCAF membership
- CDP signatory
-
Announcement of
Japan Post Bank's net zero GHG emissions declaration
- Interim target set for the Bank's emissions volume
- Disclosure of finance portfolio GHG emissions
- Revision of the target for the balance of ESG- themed investments and financing (¥4 trillion)
- Publication of TCFD Report
UN Global
Publication of Human
Compact signatory
Rights Report
Revision of the
Revision of the
interim target for
target for the
the Bank's
balance of ESG-
emissions volume
themed investments
and financing (¥7
trillion)
Interim targets set
for the finance
portfolio (entire
portfolio)
Publication of
This
the Sustainability report
Progress Report
Enhancement of Management Framework
Initiatives Towards
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Strengthening the Organizational Structure
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
and Solutions to Social Issues
Based on the recognition that management strategy and sustainability promotion go hand in hand, the Sustainability Promotion Office was established within the Corporate Planning Department in FY2021/3 to oversee the entire process, and the results of discussions held by the Sustainability Committee, which includes executives from all divisions, are reported to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.
In FY2024/3, the Working Group (WG) on Climate Change and Other Issues was established to further strengthen cooperation with each division and strengthen the Bank's response to various sustainability-related issues.
Governance structure
Main agenda items
Main agenda
items for
FY2024/3
Sustainability promotion framework
Board of Directors
Discussions
Supervision
& reporting
Executive Committee
Chairperson: Takayuki Kasama
(Director, President and
Representative Executive Officer)
Discussions
Issues directives
& reporting
Sustainability Committee
Chairperson: Harumi Yano
(Representative Executive Vice
President*)
Discussions
Issues
& reporting
directives
Corporate Planning
Department
Sustainability Promotion Office
Reporting
Confirmation
Each department in charge
• Management conscious of cost
of capital, etc. (continuous
improvement of ROE and PBR)
Board of
• The revision of the Medium-term
Directors
Management Plan (accelerate
transformation to a sustainable
business model and promote
human capital management)
• The revision of the Medium-term
Management Plan, sustainability
Executive
management
Committee
• Annual sustainability plan
• System for promoting measures
to address climate change
• Details of investments and
financing to be actively pursued,
and emissions levels and
Sustainability
method of setting interim targets
for investees and borrowers
Committee
• Method of confirming human
rights risks at the time of
contracting and in investment
and financing decisions
President and Representative
Executive Officer
Corporate Administration
Division
Corporate Planning
Department Established
April 2020
Sustainability Promotion Office
Public Relations
Department
Financial Accounting
Department
Research Department
：
Risk Management Division
Risk Management
Department
Credit Department
Investment Division
CIO Office
Global Credit Investment
Department
：
Regional Relations Division
Regional Relations
Management Department
Investment Business
Promotion Department
Established
October
2023
WG on Climate
Change and Other
Issues
(Secretariat)
Sustainability Promotion
Office
Disclosures, Etc.
Compliance with
statutory disclosure requirements, etc.
Risk
management
Scenario analyses,
etc.
Investment &
financing
ESG investment and
financing policy
Emissions of investees and borrowers
Engagement
* Executives' job positions are current as of the time of publication
：
Enhancement of Management Framework
Initiatives Towards
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
and Solutions to Social Issues
Incorporation of ESG Evaluation Items into Executive Compensation
In promoting overall management and the operations of each department, the Bank has reflected the promotion of sustainability management in the compensation of executive officers since FY2022/3, from the perspective of providing sound incentives not only from the short-term perspective of single fiscal year performance, etc., but also for efforts towards the Bank's sustainable growth over the medium to long term.
The evaluation items will be reviewed each fiscal year as necessary in response to changes in the external environment and the Bank's internal environment.
Compensation system for executive officers (FY2024/3)
Payment
Payment
Type
Payment standard
time
method
Composition*
Base salary
Fixed amount of compensation based on job responsibilities
Monthly
Cash
66％
Performance-linked compensation (0-150％)
At
Shares
34％
Reference points
Performance-linked indicators
retirement
70％
Net income
Cash
Basic points
OHR/G&A expense reduction
30％
Awarded on basis of
Retail Business
prescribed duties
Quantitative
Market Business
- Business (a corporate business for creating futures for societies and local
communities through investment)
Stock
Evaluation
ESG
points
compensation
Awarded on basis of
Qualitative
Corporate value enhancement initiatives
individual evaluation
IT system problems, etc.
Reflects the status of promotion of sustainability management
Market Business
Balance of ESG-themed investments and financing
Σ Business
Number of investments in local revitalization funds
External evaluation by major ESG rating agencies, percentage
ESG
of female managers, etc.
Added in FY2024/3
Percentage of male employees taking childcare leave
Corporate value
Initiatives on non-financial indicators, including
Added in FY2024/3
enhancement initiatives
human capital management
- Composition of compensation for all executive officers (performance-linked stock compensation is calculated by multiplying the points granted based on FY2024/3 results by the stock price on the date the points are granted for those in office and by the stock price on the date of retirement for those who retire).
Enhancement of Management Framework
Initiatives Towards
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Human Capital Management
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
and Solutions to Social Issues
We have established KPIs based on a quantitative understanding of the gap between "the situation as it is" and "what we want it to be," as well as a human resource strategy linked with our management strategy and Medium-term Management Plan. In response to changes in the external environment, we have set new KPIs, such as for the "number of expert market operations professionals" and "overall employee satisfaction rate."
In addition, we are implementing a cross-organizational initiative to reform our organizational culture with the aim of creating a more comfortable and rewarding workplace. At the same time, we recognize the importance of further analyzing each employee's contribution to corporate value and how employees contribute.
Human resource strategy
Missions
Management strategy
Human resource strategy［ Three pillars｜KPI ］Revised in May 2024
Our vision of
Individuals who share Japan Post's purpose, management philosophy, and
missions, and who are willing to take on the challenge of financial innovation while
human capital
learning to understand change and aspire to achieve it.
Reform of the organizational culture
The "Voice of the Employee" subcommittees (Culture Reform PT and Productivity Improvement PT) have been established under the umbrella of the Service Improvement Committee, which is overseen by the President and Representative
Encourage
growth
Encourage professional development and growth through challenges driven by each employee's passion and energy
Nurture self-motivated
employees
Actively recruit professionals
KPIs
Number of market
105
operation
professionals
DX training
100%
attendance Ratio
Number of Career
100 or
Challenge
more
applicants
Discover
abilities
Provide opportunities and an environment that brings out the best in each employee to enhance job satisfaction
Strategic allocation of
human resources
Improve engagement
KPIs
Overall employee
70% or
satisfaction rate
higher
Effectively
utilize diversity
Create a corporate culture that respects the diverse values of each employee and treats them as a source of power within the organization
Diversity management
KPIs
Ratio of women
20%
in managerial
positions
Rate of employees
taking childcare
100%
leave (regardless
of gender)
Rate of employees
3.0% or
with Disabilities
higher
Executive Officer.
The aim is to maximize organizational results by creating a better and more rewarding workplace.
To this end, in cooperation with related departments, we are working to strengthen communication between organizations and among employees, improve productivity, etc.
Enhancement of Management Framework
Initiatives Towards
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Impact of Climate Change on the Bank
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
and Solutions to Social Issues
As a bank that provides services throughout Japan and as one of the largest institutional investors in Japan, Japan Post Bank has taken on the responsibilities of ensuring a sustainable environment and society, and has been promoting initiatives to achieve net zero GHG emissions. At the same time, we have positioned climate change as one of the top risks in our risk appetite framework, based on our belief that climate change will directly impact the sustainability of the Bank's earnings and profits due to a decline in the prices of securities held and an increase in funding costs.
Risk appetite framework*
Calculation of risk appetite
Preparation
Recognition of the
internal and external
Organize top risks
environments
Risk appetite policy
of
risk
Selection of risk
appetite indicators,
Formulation of
achievement of
various plans, etc.
appetite
targets
statement
Business
Risk taking
execution
Monitoring
Status of control
of top risks
Review and discuss
Review risk appetite in response to changes in the environment, etc.
- A business management framework that uses risk appetite (the type and total amount of risk that a bank is willing to accept to achieve its business plan, taking into account the specifics of its business model) as a common language within the bank regarding overall risk-taking policies, including
capital allocation and profit maximization.
Main impacts of climate change on the Bank
Risk category
Transition risk
Physical risk
Time
frame
As an institutional investor
As an institutional investor
Credit &
Decline in the prices of securities
Decline in the prices of securities
market
held due to deteriorating business
held due to deteriorating
Short to
performance of investees and
business performance of
long term
risk
borrowers resulting from their
investees and borrowers amid
inability to adapt to the
extreme weather conditions.
decarbonization of industry.
As an institutional investor
As a business enterprise
Liquidity risk
Deterioration in the Bank's
Increase in the outflow of funds
Short to
reputation and increase in funding
due to stronger demand for
long term
costs owing to delayed climate
funds from customers affected
change response.
by extreme weather events.
As a business enterprise
As a business enterprise
Operational
Losses result from the failure to
Extreme weather conditions
properly implement CO2 reduction
cause damage to the head office,
Short to
risk
measures in response to regulatory
sales branches, data centers,
long term
changes related to climate change,
and other facilities, resulting in
fluctuations in renewable energy
damage to assets held and
supply and demand, etc.
restoration costs.
As an institutional investor
As a business enterprise
Short to
Reputational
External stakeholders come to view the Bank's efforts and disclosures
long term
risk
on climate change response and mitigation as inadequate, and the
Bank's reputation deteriorates.
Enhancement of Management Framework
Roadmap
Initiatives Towards
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
and Solutions to Social Issues
In March 2022, the Bank announced the "Japan Post Bank Net Zero GHG Emissions Declaration" and has been working to reduce GHG emissions.
Previously, the Bank had set an interim target for the electric power sector to be achieved by FY2031/3, but it has now set a new interim FY2031/3 target for portfolio emissions covering all sectors. In addition, the end-FY2026/3 target for the balance of ESG-themed investments and financing has been raised from ¥4 trillion to ¥7 trillion.
Roadmap for achieving net zero emissions
Final year of
▼Net Zero
Medium-term
Interim
Management
Final target
Declaration
Plan
target
Fiscal Year
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 …
2025
…
2030
…
Net zero GHG emissions
Accelerate efforts to achieve net zero
Target raised
Japan Post Bank emissions (Scope 1＋2)
4.8
4.4
4.3
2.4
March 2023
Vs. FY2020/3
[10,000 t-CO2]
Switch to renewable
energy
Increasingly adopt EV/HV vehicles,
See P.10
-60％
for the Bank's facilities
renewable energy
Finance portfolio emissions*1
Boost reductions through engagement
(Scope 3, category 15)
Absolute volume*2 [Mt-CO2]
48
47
New target
set
All sectors
Per unit of investment*2
May 2024
120
99
85
81
Vs. FY2020/3
[t-CO2/¥100 million]
See P.11
-50％
Contribute to solving social issues through ESG-themed
Financing to boost decarbonization
investments and financing
Target
raised
Balance of ESG-themed investments
1.2
2.1
3.2
4.6
May 2024
¥7 trillion
and financing (¥ trillion)
See P.12
Investment and financing using green bonds, etc.
Balance of financing for coal-fired
Maintain balance of zero
Investment &
power plant construction projects
See P.15
financing policy
revised April 2024
2050
Net zero emissions
*1 Finance portfolio emissions may be revised retroactively in the future if there is a change in the vendor acquiring the emissions data or the calculation method is improved.
*2 The absolute figures for FY2022/3 have been changed from those disclosed in the past due to the refinement of calculation methods, such as the expansion of the scope of investee and borrower companies (e.g., from non-consolidated to consolidated). In addition, the attribution factor used to obtain the values in the table above is calculated using corporate value based on book value(see p. 11 for details). The emissions of the finance portfolio, for which corporate value is calculated on a market value basis, are shown on the Sustainability website (see p. 18).
Enhancement of Management Framework
Initiatives Towards
Activities as an Institutional Investor
Achieving Net Zero Emissions
Japan Post Bank Emissions (Scope 1+2)
Balancing Corporate Value Enhancement
and Solutions to Social Issues
Regarding emissions from the Bank's own business activities, we are striving to reduce emissions through the use of renewable energy at our independently owned facilities, etc., and succeeded in reducing emissions to approximately 24,000 t-CO2 in FY2023/3.
In March 2023, we raised our emissions reduction target from -46% to -60%, compared to the level in FY2020/3. We aim to achieve net zero emissions from our business activities by switching to EV/HV vehicles for our sales fleet and proactively pursuing other such initiatives.
Roadmap for Scope 1+2 emissions reductions
(10,000 tCO2) Scope 1 Scope 2
4.8
4.4
4.3
Target raised
March 2023
Interim target
4.2
2.4
-60％ compared to FY2020/3
3.9
3.9
1.9
1.9
Net zero
0.6
0.5
0.4
0.4
＋
－
2019
2020
2021
2022
2030
2050
Third-party certification acquired
Switching to renewable
energy for facilities
Planning to gradually switch from gasoline-powered vehicles
independently owned by
(four-wheeled vehicles) for sales activities to EVs and HVs
the Bank
