Message from the President

Sustainability Management: Our approach to finding solutions to social issues as well as enhancing corporate value

Takayuki Kasama

Director, President and

Representative Executive Officer

This report summarizes the progress of Japan Post Bank's sustainability initiatives, primarily the progress made in FY2024/3. While we have been providing detailed and comprehensive information on our Sustainability Website and through various disclosures, this report is our first undertaking to present a focused overview of the background and recent progress of our initiatives to our institutional investors and other stakeholders.

As climate change remains a crisis issue that demands urgent action, with global temperatures continuously reaching all-time highs, we recognize we have an important role to play as a bank that provides services throughout Japan and as one of the country's largest institutional investors. Based on this recognition, we have set a new interim emissions target (FY2031/3) for the entire finance portfolio, and we have raised our target for the balance of ESG-themed investments and financing, to aim for 7 trillion yen by March 31, 2026. Moreover, we are committed to responding promptly in a manner required of us with respect to not only climate change but other social issues as well, as demonstrated by the publication of our first Human Rights Report in April 2024.

Since joining Japan Post Bank, I have been involved in market investment operations, mainly credit investments, and have conducted analyses of many companies. As such, I can say that we are pursuing these sustainability initiatives with the conviction that they will contribute to the enhancement of the Bank's corporate value over the long term. In the revision of the Medium-term Management Plan announced in May 2024, sustainability management is described as a management strategy itself, and is positioned as an approach for controlling the cost of shareholders' equity through stable and transparent business operations.

The Bank will continue to promote sustainability management with the concurrent objectives of finding solutions to social issues and enhancing corporate value, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable environment and society together with our stakeholders.