The spirit since our founding

The spirit of providing financial services equitably throughout the nation, this is the heart of Japan Post Bank since its founding.

It has remained consistent with one of the central principles of the SDGs, "leave no one behind".

The point of "Postal savings service" established in 1875

(Provisional Translation) To provide a simple and reliable savings method to all citizens, ensuring stability in their economic lives and promoting their welfare.

- Article 1 of the Postal Savings Law

The definition of "Universal services in finance"

(Provisional Translation) Universal service means that postal services, simple savings, remittance, and settlement of debts and credits, and life insurance services that can be used easily should be integrally made available at post offices in a user-orientedand convenient manner, and should continue to be available nationwide and fairly in the future.

- Article 7-2 of the Postal Service Privatization Act and Article 5 of the Act on Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.