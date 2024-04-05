JAPAN POST BANK Themed Investors Meeting
March 21, 2024
Today's Theme
1 The Outline of Sustainability strategy
-
The Basic Approach to HR Strategies and Main Measures
3 The Organizational Culture and Climate Reforms
4 Japan Post Bank's Governance
1
The spirit since our founding
- The spirit of providing financial services equitably throughout the nation, this is the heart of Japan Post Bank since its founding.
- It has remained consistent with one of the central principles of the SDGs, "leave no one behind".
The point of "Postal savings service" established in 1875
(Provisional Translation) To provide a simple and reliable savings method to all citizens, ensuring stability in their economic lives and promoting their welfare.
- Article 1 of the Postal Savings Law
The definition of "Universal services in finance"
(Provisional Translation) Universal service means that postal services, simple savings, remittance, and settlement of debts and credits, and life insurance services that can be used easily should be integrally made available at post offices in a user-orientedand convenient manner, and should continue to be available nationwide and fairly in the future.
- Article 7-2 of the Postal Service Privatization Act and Article 5 of the Act on Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Main history
2015
1875
2007
Postal money orderand postal
JAPAN POST BANK
ShareslistedontheFirstSection
savings businessestablished
(Privatized)
oftheTokyoStockExchange
(2022TransitionedtothePrimeMarketof
～Contributing to the stabilization of
～Expanding products and services as a private
the TokyoStockExchange)
people's lives～
bank～
～ValueCreationasalistedcompany～
3
ESG Management
- Under the medium-term Management Plan(FY2022/3 toFY2026/3),we will reaffirm our purpose and clarify the Three Missions of JAPAN POST BANK, aiming for ESG management that combines corporate value enhancement and solutions for issues facing society.
Purpose of JAPAN POST BANK
We aim for the happiness of customers and employees, and will contribute to
the development of society and the region.
The Management Philosophy of JAPAN POST BANK
We aims to become "the most accessible and trustworthy bank in Japan,"
guided by the needs and expectation of our customers.
The Mission of JAPAN POST BANK
Providing "reliable and thorough" financial services "safely and securely" to anyone and everyone
throughout Japan.
Contributing to the development of regional community economies by enhancing funds flow
to ,and relationships with, communities using various frameworks.
As one of the largest institutional investors in Japan, Japan Post Bank will work to both realize sound and profitable operations, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.
Realizing both the enhancement of corporate value, and contributing to the
solution issues such as SDGs(ESG management)
4
Solutions for issues facing society through business activities
- From the two perspectives of importance to stakeholders and the impact of our business activities, we have established 4 Materiality to be addressed among those facing society.
4 Materiality
Providing "safe and secure "
Contributing to regional economic
financial services to anyone and
expansions
everyone throughout Japan
Reducing environmental
Advancement of work style reforms,
impact
and sophistication of
governance
5
The 5 key strategies in the Mid-term Plan
- Linking 4 Materiality to our 5 key strategies points in the Mid-term Plan, we are promoting ESG initiatives in unison with the management.
- In promoting ESG Management, while adhering to the spirit of "leave no one behind", we will challenge of financial innovations.
- Deepening trust, and taking on the challenge for financial innovations" ～Innovating our business model and enhancing business sustainability～
5 key strategies
- Innovating retail business into a new form by realizing complementarity between the physical and the digital
- Business reforms and productivity improvement through the active utilization of digital technology
- Enhancing funds flow to regional communities and the regional relationship functions through various frameworks
- Deepening market operational and risk management with an awareness of stress tolerance
- Strengthening the management base to become a more trusted bank
＜Relevance to Materiality＞
Advancing ESG management
Combining Management Strategies with Materiality
6
Providing"safeandsecure"financialservicestoanyoneandeveryonethroughoutJapan
- We are promoting the expansion of digital services that all customers can easily access and use by innovating the retail business into a new form through the realization the of complementarity between the physical and the digital. Making the most of our physical branch network, we are carefully informing customers of all ages about our "Yucho bankbook App", which incorporates basic banking functions.
- Starting with the Yucho Bankbook App, the bank is promoting its "Co-creation Platform" strategy to collaborate with various partner companies. The challenge is to build a new retail business model that provides customers with a variety of services beyond banking services by utilizing the app's notification and announcement functions to prompt customers to visit post offices(physical locations),and to advertise the products and services of our partner companies.
Digital Channels
Dramatically expand
Convenience
accounts
Improvements
10mn
View
Learn
（Balance, cash deposit
(Notificatio
and withdrawal）
n)
8mn
Grow
accounts
Pay
(Investmen
(payment)
19年度末
23年度末
25年度末
28年度末
t trust)
2019
2023
2025
2028
Notify
Yucho In Hand
Use
（Change of
（ATM deposit and
Realize complementarity
address, etc.）
Remit
withdrawal）
Borrow
between the physical
(Account
(Remittan
overdraft)
ce)
and the digital
Co-creation Platform（Advertising Business）
Provide customers with services that extend beyond the banking sector; Develop new profit-earning opportunities by introducing/advertising the services of various partner companies
Public utility E-commerce bills
Guide
Attracting Visitors(Sending Customers to Physical Locations)
App notifications by region and customer segment ◇ Notifications regard
◇ Notifications regarding seminars and events ◇ Notifications regarding local products
(coordination with the advertising business),etc.
7
Contributing to regional economic expansions
- To stimulate the development of regional economies, we launched the "Σ(Sigma) Business" as a new corporate banking business to create futures for society and regional economies through equity investment.
- Leveraging the strengths of our nationwide network covering every corner of the country, our deposit base that is the most extensive and stable in Japan, and diverse fund management experience, including in private equity investment, we engage in the fund management business(GP Business) to provide equity capital to businesses nationwide that have the drive to pursue growth.
- In cooperation with regional financial institutions and other fund providers, we promote a uniquely Japan Post way of meticulously identifying local funding needs, providing investment funds from a medium-tolong-term perspective, and accompanying investee companies to support their growth.
Regional Financial Institutions, etc.
Equity
Debt
Return
Business
Operator
Information
Information
Business Operators with a Willingness to Grow in the Region
From Each
Financial
Collaboration
Institution
Equity
Management
Return
Support
Σ Business Investment Vehicles（
Screw ＋ESG ）
Directly-operated Branches/
Regional Headquarters
All Regions
Growth Investment/Business Succession/Business Revitalization
Venture Investment
ESG Investment
∑Data Platform
①
②
FRONTIER
③
PROSPER/
④
⑤
Trading
⑥
Spiral
⑦
Tokai Tokyo
ESG-related
Proposal
(ΣDP)
Japan Post Bank
J-Will Group
System
Capital Partners
CAPITAL INC.
Plan･Do･See
Company
Capital
Financial Group
Investment
Introduction
Venture
Company
Nationwide
(provisional Name)
Hands-on
Hands-on Support
Destination for
Trading Company
Venture
Renewable Energy
+
Support for
Centered in the
Function
Investment
Investment
Investment
Business
Japan Post
Regional
Company
Investigation
Investment
Core Region
the Tourism
Businesses
Hands-on
Company
Regional
Hydrogen Business
Results
Operator
Companies
Business
Support
CVC Fund
Collaboration
Investment
Information
Corporation
Investment
Business
Human Resources
Investment
Management
Information
Japan Post Bank
JAPAN POST
LocalFinancialInstitutionsandOtherInvestors
Co-Partners
Capital Partners
Collaboration
BANK
(Provisional name)
(Anchor Investors/Partners)
8
Reducing environmental impact
- We are working to reduce our environmental impact through the two pillars of "Net zero GHG emissions by 2050" and "Decarbonization through Financial Services".
- Regarding the reduction of emissions from the finance portfolio (Scope 3, Category 15), which accounts for the majority of our GHG emissions, given that the Bank's primary business is market investment and considering the social significance of its position as a bond investor, it is important for us to take on the challenge of improving the effectiveness of our engagement (divestment is a last resort).
- We are focusing on expanding the balance of ESG-themed investments and finances from the perspective of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through market investment operations.
Net zero GHG emissions
~ FY2023/3
FY2024/3
…
FY2026/3
…
FY2031/3
…
2050
FY2023/3results
vs.
Emissions from
approx. 24k t-CO2
Switching our car fleet to EV
vs. FY2020/3
FY2020/3
Own Operations
(51%)
Shifting to renewable electricity,
(60%)
(Scope1, 2)
Complete shift to
and more
renewable electricity
in all our sites
Emissions from the
Promote effective of our engagement based on the characteristics of
Finance Portfolio
our primary business, that is market investment operations
(Scope3 Category15)
Net Zero
Decarbonization through
Contribute to solve social issues through ESG investment and financing, including Green
Financial Services
bonds/loans and Transition finance
the Balance of ESG-
Result
Invest in financial
Target
themed investments and
as of Mar. 31 2023
instruments such as
asof Mar.312026
finances
JPY 3.2tn
green bonds
JPY4tn
ESG Investment and
do not invest in or finance activities that are contrary to the public or social good
invests or finances only after sufficient care is given in assessing how the funding from its
Financing Policy
investment or financing for securities or other financial instruments will be used
(ex. Zero-credit Balance for Coal-fired Power Generation(Project Finance))
9
