Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.    7182   JP3946750001

JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.

(7182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/05
1040 JPY   +0.19%
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : half-yearly earnings release
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : quaterly earnings release
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAPAN POST BANK : SoftBank strategy chief Sago to leave

03/05/2021 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's chief strategy officer, Katsunori Sago, will resign at the end of March, the company said on Friday.

Sago, a Goldman Sachs alumnus and former chief investment officer of Japan Post Bank Co, took the strategy job in 2018 and was viewed as a possible successor to Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

In a company statement Son credited Sago for helping to drive SoftBank's growth as an investment company, though no reason was given for his resignation.

SoftBank Group last month reported that third-quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times thanks to recovery at its Vision Fund.

Last year, after pressure to improve oversight at the group, it removed several high-profile executives from the board, including Sago, Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra and Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Sam Nussey; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD. 0.19% 1040 End-of-day quote.22.79%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.05% 10055 End-of-day quote.24.78%
All news about JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : half-yearly earnings release
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : quaterly earnings release
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : annual earnings release
2020SoftBank bolsters investment team with ex-Goldman hire
RE
2020Four of 'Seven Samurai' executives leave Japan Post Bank
RE
2020JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.  : quaterly earnings release
2020Japan Post Holdings unable to say when it will resume insurance policy sales
RE
2019Japan Post Insurance improper sales reach 12,836 cases - investigation commit..
RE
2019Japan Post probe finds 9,000 cases of mis-sold insurance - Yomiuri
RE
2019Japan Post Insurance says 1,400 improper-sales cases broke law
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 349 B 12 452 M 12 452 M
Net income 2021 274 B 2 533 M 2 533 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 3 891 B 36 176 M 35 931 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 517
Free-Float 8,78%
Chart JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 040,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norito Ikeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiharu Ono Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Masahiro Nishimori Managing Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Tomoyoshi Arita Independent Outside Director
Sawako Nohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.22.79%36 176
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.52%174 490
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.37.44%78 799
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.51%68 751
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%62 576
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.74%58 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ