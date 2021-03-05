JAPAN POST BANK : SoftBank strategy chief Sago to leave

Sago, a Goldman Sachs alumnus and former chief investment officer of Japan Post Bank Co, took the strategy job in 2018 and was viewed as a possible successor to Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

In a company statement Son credited Sago for helping to drive SoftBank's growth as an investment company, though no reason was given for his resignation.

SoftBank Group last month reported that third-quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times thanks to recovery at its Vision Fund.

Last year, after pressure to improve oversight at the group, it removed several high-profile executives from the board, including Sago, Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra and Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure.

