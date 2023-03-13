Advanced search
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
2023-03-13
1178.50 JPY   -4.30%
04:27aJapan Post Bank prices its stock offering at 1,131 yen apiece
RE
03/09Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status and the Conclusion of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
PU
03/09Tranche Update on Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2022.
CI
Japan Post Bank prices its stock offering at 1,131 yen apiece

03/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan Post Bank Co's logo is seen on its ATM machine in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank has priced its secondary share offering at 1,131 yen ($8.41) apiece in a deal worth 1.23 trillion yen ($9.14 billion), it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Parent firm Japan Post Holdings Co plans to sell 975.4 million shares of the banking unit, with an overallotment of an additional 113.6 million shares in the domestic market.

The sale, the first since its 2015 listing, will reduce the parent's stake in Japan Post Bank to 60% from the current 89% to meet new rules requiring companies on the Tokyo bourse's prime section to keep a tradable share ratio of 35% or more.

Japan Post Bank shares closed at 1,155 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday.

($1 = 134.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST BANK CO., LTD. -3.51% 1155 Delayed Quote.6.12%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.30% 1178.5 Delayed Quote.11.00%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO., LTD. -4.90% 2310 Delayed Quote.4.65%
POST HOLDINGS, INC. -0.68% 87.21 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
