Japan Post : Commencement Date of Operations Aimed at Regaining Customers' Trust

09/24/2020 | 11:35pm EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

September 11, 2020

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive

Officer, President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, First Section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Commencement Date of Operations Aimed at Regaining Customers' Trust

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO), JAPAN POST Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; KINUGAWA Kazuhide, President and CEO), JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo; IKEDA Norito, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) and JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; SENDA Tetsuya, Director and President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer) (collectively, the "Companies") have been refraining from sales activities of financial instruments, including Japan Post Insurance products, investment trust and allied financial instruments (variable annuity, medical insurance with eased underwriting conditions and accident insurance) at post offices, etc. since the last fiscal year. On August 26, the Companies announced their plan to first commence operations aimed at regaining customers' trust in order to apologize to customers for inconveniences caused, and that the specific date on which such operations will commence will be announced separately.

The Companies hereby announce that the specific date the said operations are to commence has been set on October 5, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 03:34:06 UTC
