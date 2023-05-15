Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023
Financial Highlights
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
May 15, 2023
Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights
Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(Billions of yen)
Japan Post Holdings
Japan Post Co.
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Insurance
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Ordinary income
11,138.5
3,461.2
2,064.2
6,379.5
Year-on-year
(126.1)
(201.7)
+ 86.6
(74.6)
(for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022)
(1.1)%
(5.5)%
+ 4.3%
(1.2)%
Change
Net ordinary income
657.4
79.4
455.5
117.5
Year-on-year
(333.9)
(64.0)
(35.3)
(238.5)
(for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022)
(33.7)%
(44.6)%
(7.1)%
(67.0)%
Change
Net income
431.0
62.1
325.0
97.6
Year-on-year
(70.6)
(31.1)
(30.0)
(60.4)
(for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022)
(14.1)%
(33.4)%
(8.4)%
(38.2)%
Change
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Net ordinary income
700.0
95.0
445.0
110.0
[percentage achievement]
[93.9%]
[83.7%]
[102.3%]
[106.9%]
Net income
400.0
60.0
320.0
97.0
[percentage achievement]
[107.8%]
[103.5%]
[101.5%]
[100.6%]
Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.
3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.
4.The forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 of Japan Post Insurance (consolidated) refers to the revised forecast announced in April 2023.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Postal and Domestic Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
The volume of items handled decreased by 3.4% in total year-on-year. Mail decreased by 2.8% and Yu-Mail decreased by 7.0%. Yu-Pack(Note1) decreased by 0.8% year-on-year (including an increase of 1.4% in Yu-Packet), due mainly to the severe competitive environment.
Operating income decreased by ¥43.3 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 2.1% year-on-year) due partly to a decrease in income from New Year's postcards, in addition to a decrease in income from parcels.
Net operating income decreased by ¥69.3 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 67.9% year-on-year), with an increase in operating expenses of ¥26.0 billion year-on-year (an increase of 1.3% year-on-year) due to the impact of special one-off payments, in addition to an increase in utilities expenses and expenses for new subsidiaries, (Note 2) despite continued cost control initiatives and other measures.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
Trends in Volume of Items Handled
Net operating
income
(Fiscal year
Decrease in
ended Mar.31,
operating
2022)
income
102.2
(43.3)
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
(Billions of yen)
2021
2022
2023
123.7
102.2
32.8
(years ended March 31)
(Volume of items handled in millions)
20,000
19,634
( 2.2%)
19,193
( 3.4 %)
1,091
(9.4 %)
18,538
989
( 0.8 %)
18,000
980
Yu-Pack(note1)
3,299
＋ 1.4 %
3,346
(7.0 %)
Other expenses +4.9
Personnel
Collection,
Net operating
transport
expenses
income
and delivery
+21.0
(Fiscal year
outsourcing
Miscellaneous
ended Mar.31,
expenses
expenses
2023)
(1.2)
+6.1
32.8
16,000
3,113
Yu-Mail
14,000
15,244
(2.5%)
14,858
(2.8 %)
14,445
Mail
12,000
10,0000
2021
2022
2023
(years ended March 31)
Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(Billions of yen)
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
Parcels
(27.2)
(Yu-Pack(note1) and Yu-Mail)
Sales revenue of
(16.7)
Postage Stamps and Postcards
New Year's postcards
(12.1)
Optional services
＋ 11.1
Revenue from new subsidiaries
＋ 8.1
(note2)
Domestic collection,
Delivery outsourcing
(2.4)
expenses
International mails
＋ 1.2
delivery expenses
Salaries and allowances,
＋ 16.5
etc.
Retirement benefit
＋ 2.2
expenses
Legal welfare expenses
＋ 2.2
Utilities expenses
＋ 6.1
Mechanization related
＋ 5.0
expenses
Depreciation and
(4.8)
amortization
year ended
year ended
Year-on-year
change
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Operating income
1,997.8
2,041.2
(43.3)
Operating expenses
1,964.9
1,938.9
+ 26.0
Personnel expenses
1,242.3
1,221.2
+ 21.0
Other expenses
722.6
717.6
+ 4.9
Notes: 1. Yu-Pack includes Yu-Packet.
2. Operating income and operating expenses from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Post Office Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income decreased by ¥77.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 6.8% year-on-year), with a continuing decrease in insurance commissions and banking commissions.
Net operating income increased by ¥24.7 billion year-on-year (an increase of 100.7% year-on-year), as operating expenses fell by ¥102.4 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 9.1% year-on-year), primarily as a result of a significant decrease in personnel expenses associated with the transition to the Japan Post Insurance's new sales system from April 2022.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
Trends in the Earnings Structure
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
2021
2022
2023
37.7
24.5
49.3
(Billions of yen)
Net operating
income
(Fiscal year1,250.0
(Billions of yen)
1,243.4
(91.6)
Other operating income
1,151.7
(77.7)
Of which:
Merchandising
(years ended March 31)
Net operating
income
Commissions
(Fiscal year
ended Mar.31,
for business
2022)
consignment
24.5(71.1)
Personnel Other
expenses expenses
(99.5) (2.9)
ended Mar.31,
2023)
49.31,000.0
750.0
500.0
250.0
0.0
176.0
(58.4)
117.5
＋ 3.5
1,074.0
business
36.9
200.5
121.0
Real estate
(1.9)
198.6
(1.3)
business
29.3
197.2
Third-party
financial product
366.3
(11.9)
354.3
(14.3)
agency services
7.5
340.0
Postal service
commissions
207.0
(16.8)
190.2
(55.4)
134.8
Banking commissions
Insurance commissions
293.4
(2.4)
290.9
(10.1)
280.8
Funds to maintain
post office network
Funds to
maintain post
office network
Other operating
(10.1)
income
+3.5
2021
2022
2023
(years ended March 31)
Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(Billions of yen)
Insurance
(55.4)
commissions
Banking
(14.3)
commissions
Postal service
(1.3)
commissions
Income from rental property
＋ 5.0
Revenue from new
＋ 3.7
subsidiaries (note)
Real estate business
(3.8)
Merchandising business
(1.0)
Third-party financial product
(0)
agency services
Depreciation and
(1.2)
amotization
Utilities expenses
＋ 3.4
Salaries and
(78.7)
allowances, etc.
Legal welfare
(11.6)
expenses
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
Year-on-year
year ended
year ended
change
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Operating income
1,074.0
1,151.7
(77.7)
Operating expenses
1,024.7
1,127.2
(102.4)
Personnel expenses
733.5
833.0
(99.5)
Other expenses
291.2
294.1
(2.9)
Net operating income
49.3
24.5
+ 24.7
Note: Revenue from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [International Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income decreased by A$1,809 million year-on-year (a decrease of 21.9% year-on-year), partly due to a fall in cargo rates in the Global Forwarding business, in addition to the impact of a reduction in income associated with the transfer of the Global Express business in August 2021.
Operating expenses also decreased by A$1,578 million year-on-year (a decrease of 19.9% year-on-year) due to the reduction in expenses related to the Global Express business, but this was not enough to offset the decline in operating income, and net operating income (EBIT) fell by A$230 million year-on-year (a decrease of 66.6% year-on-year).
Trends in Net Operating Income (EBIT)
Total EBIT( )
(Millions of Australian dollars)
400
46
346
115
350
300
136
250
200
150
212
100
100
162
50
17
93
0
4
(19)
Note 4
(78)
(50)
(78)
(100)
(42)
(150)
2021
2022
2023
(years ended March 31)
■ Global Logistics ■ Global Forwarding ■ Global Express ■ Corporate/Other
Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year
Ended March 31, 2023
(Millions of Australian dollars) [Billions of yen]
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
Year-on-year
year ended
year ended
change
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Operating income
6,469
8,279
(1,809)
(revenue)
[599.4]
[687.5]
[(88.0)]
Operating expenses
6,353
7,932
(1,578)
[588.7]
[658.7]
[(69.9)]
Personnel
1,631
1,970
(339)
expenses
[151.1]
[163.6]
[(12.4)]
Other
4,722
5,961
(1,239)
expenses
[437.5]
[495.0]
[(57.5)]
115
346
(230)
Net operating
income (EBIT)
[10.7]
[28.7]
[(18.0)]
Notes: 1. Operating income (revenue), operating expenses and net operating income ( EBIT) are the total amount of Toll, JP Toll Logistics and Toll Express Japan, respectively.
Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 in the above graph have been reclassified due to a partial reclassification of businesses between segments for each fiscal year (total amounts are unchanged).
Figures in square brackets are presented in billions of yen (Average exchange rate for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥92.66 to A$1.00 and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥83.04 to A$1.00).
Depreciation and amortization that have been suspended based on IFRS are recorded in operating income ( EBIT) for the Global Express business for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the effect of this is offset through Corporate/Other).
