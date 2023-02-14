Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
1161.00 JPY   +0.26%
02:50aJapan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022

02/14/2023 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Highlights

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

February 14, 2023

Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Billions of yen)

Japan Post Holdings

Japan Post Co.

Japan Post Bank

Japan Post Insurance

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Ordinary income

8,411.7

2,642.2

1,550.7

4,798.0

Year-on-year

(101.1)

(119.4)

(4.8)

(23.0)

(for the nine months ended

December 31, 2021)

(1.2)%

(4.3)%

(0.3)%

(0.5)%

Change

Net ordinary income

533.6

103.9

344.3

78.7

Year-on-year

(242.6)

(9.7)

(50.2)

(191.3)

(for the nine months ended

December 31, 2021)

(31.3)%

(8.5)%

(12.7)%

(70.8)%

Change

Net income

376.2

91.8

247.4

76.2

Year-on-year

(27.1)

+ 6.6

(40.1)

(43.3)

(for the nine months ended

December 31, 2021)

(6.7)%

+ 7.9%

(13.9)%

(36.2)%

Change

  • Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 Announced in May 2022)

Net ordinary income

700.0

95.0

445.0

160.0

[percentage achievement]

[76.2%]

[109.5%]

[77.3%]

[49.2%]

Net income

400.0

60.0

320.0

71.0

[percentage achievement]

[94.1%]

[153.0%]

[77.3%]

[107.3%]

Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.

3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 1

Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Postal and Domestic Logistics Business]:

Financial Results

  • The volume of items handled decreased by 2.0% in total year-on-year. Mail decreased by 1.2% and Yu-Mail decreased by 5.9%. Yu-Pack(Note1) decreased by 1.0% year-on-year (including an increase of 0.4% in Yu-Packet), due mainly to the severe competitive environment.
  • Operating income decreased by ¥14.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 1.0% year-on-year) due partly to a decrease in income from New Year's postcards, in addition to a decrease in income from parcels.
  • Net operating income decreased by ¥25.9 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 36.5% year-on-year), with an increase in operating expenses of ¥11.2 billion year-on-year (an increase of 0.8% year-on-year) due to an increase in utilities expenses and expenses for new subsidiaries, (Note 2) despite continued cost control initiatives and other measures.

Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income

Trends in Volume of Items Handled

Net operating

income

(Nine months

Decrease in

ended Dec. 31,

operating

2021)

income

71.2

(14.7)

Personnel

expenses

+4.1

Trends in Net Operating Income

(Billions of yen)

2020

2021

2022

86.7

71.2

45.3

(nine months ended December 31)

Other expenses +7.0

Collection,

transport

and delivery

Miscellaneous

Net operating

outsourcing

income

expenses

expenses

Nine months

(1.1)

+8.2

ended Dec. 31,

2022)

45.3

14,000

13,593

( 1.2%)

13,436

(Volume of items handled in millions)

( 2.0 %)

13,163

846

(10.9 %)

754

( 1.0 %)

747

Yu-Pack(note1)

2,416

2.3 %

11,000

2,471

(5.9 %)

2,325

Yu-Mail

8,000

10,331

(1.2 %)

10,211

(1.2 %)

10,091

Mail

5,000

0

2020

2021

2022

(nine months ended December 31)

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

For the nine

(Billions of yen)

For the nine

Year-on-year

months ended

months ended

change

Parcels

(18.2)

(Yu-Pack(note1) and Yu-Mail)

Sales revenue of

(12.4)

Postage Stamps and Postcards

New Year's postcards

(7.7)

International mails

(1.6)

Optional services

10.9

Revenue from new subsidiaries

7.6

(note2)

Domestic collection,

Delivery outsourcing

(1.7)

expenses

Salaries and allowances,

2.1

etc.

Retirement benefit

1.6

expenses

Legal welfare expenses

0.2

Operating outsourcing

6.4

expenses

Utilities expenses

4.6

Depreciation and

(4.1)

amortization

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Operating income

1,508.7

1,523.4

(14.7)

Operating expenses

1,463.4

1,452.1

+ 11.2

Personnel expenses

919.0

914.9

+ 4.1

Other expenses

544.3

537.2

+ 7.0

Notes: 1. Yu-Pack includes Yu-Packet.

2. Operating income and operating expenses from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net operating income

45.3

71.2

(25.9)

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 2

Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Post Office Business]:

Financial Results

  • Operating income decreased by ¥57.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 6.5% year-on-year), with a continuing decrease in insurance commissions and banking commissions.
  • Net operating income increased by ¥28.5 billion year-on-year (an increase of 98.4% year-on-year), as operating expenses fell by ¥85.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 10.1% year-on-year), primarily as a result of a significant decrease in personnel expenses associated with the transition to the Japan Post Insurance's new sales system from April 2022.

Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income

Trends in the Earnings Structure

Trends in Net Operating Income

2020

2021

2022

41.6

29.0

57.5

(nine months ended December 31)

Personnel

expenses

Net operating

(81.8)

income

(Nine months

Commissions

ended Dec. 31,

for business

2021)

consignment

29.0(52.7)

Funds to

maintain post

Other

office network

operating

(7.6)

income

+3.2

(Billions of yen)

Net operating

income

(Nine months

Other

ended Dec. 31,

expenses

2022)

(3.8)

57.5

Depreciation and

(1.2)

amotization

Utilities expenses

2.8

(Billions of yen)

1,000.0

954.5

(81.1)

873.3

Other operating income

145.0

(57.1)

816.2

Of which:

800.0

(54.0)

90.9

3.2

Merchandising

32.0

94.2

business

151.5

(1.4)

150.1

Real estate

(1.0)

149.0

business

21.8

600.0

Third-party

279.2

financial product

(8.6)

270.5

(10.9)

259.6

agency services

5.7

400.0

Postal service

158.6

commissions

(15.2)

143.4

(40.7)

102.7

Banking commissions

200.0

Insurance commissions

Funds to maintain post

220.0

(1.8)

218.2

(7.6)

210.6

office network

0.0

2020

2021

2022

(nine months ended December 31)

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Billions of yen)

For the nine

For the nine

Year-on-year

months ended

months ended

change

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Operating income

816.2

873.3

(57.1)

Insurance

(40.7)

Revenue from new

4.5

Salaries and

(64.9)

commissions

subsidiaries (note)

allowances, etc.

Banking

(10.9)

Income from rental property

3.4

Legal welfare

(9.9)

commissions

Real estate business

(4.0)

expenses

Postal service

(1.0)

commissions

Merchandising business

(0.7)

Third-party financial product

(0.1)

agency services

Note: Revenue from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating expenses

758.6

844.3

(85.7)

Personnel expenses

544.2

626.1

(81.8)

Other expenses

214.4

218.2

(3.8)

Net operating income

57.5

29.0

+ 28.5

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 3

Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [International Logistics Business]:

Financial Results

  • Operating income decreased by A$1,316 million year-on-year (a decrease of 20.5% year-on-year), partly due to a fall in unit prices for cargo in the Global Forwarding business, in addition to the impact of a reduction in income associated with the transfer of the Global Express business in August 2021.
  • Operating expenses also decreased by A$1,155 million year-on-year (a decrease of 18.8%) due to the reduction in expenses related to the Global Express business, but this was not enough to offset the decline in operating income, and net operating income (EBIT) fell by A$160 million year-on-year (a decrease of 58.0% year-on-year).

Trends in Net Operating Income (Loss) (EBIT)

Total EBIT( )

(Millions of Australian dollars)

300

(10)

277

116

250

93

200

150

70

166

100

50

110

36

105

0

(7)

Note 4

(19)

(59)

(50)

(83)

(100)

(31)

(150)

2020

2021

2022

(nine months ended December 31)

Global Logistics Global Forwarding Global Express Corporate/Other

Results of Operations for the Nine Months

Ended December 31, 2022

(Millions of Australian dollars) [Billions of yen]

For the nine

For the nine

Year-on-year

months ended

months ended

change

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Operating income

5,096

6,412

(1,316)

(revenue)

[475.6]

[530.3]

[(54.6)]

Operating expenses

4,980

6,135

(1,155)

[464.7]

[507.3]

[(42.5)]

Personnel

1,219

1,558

(338)

expenses

[113.7]

[128.8]

[(15.0)]

Other

3,760

4,576

(816)

expenses

[350.9]

[378.5]

[(27.5)]

116

277

(160)

Net operating

income (EBIT

[10.8]

[22.9]

[(12.0)]

Notes: 1. Operating income (revenue), operating expenses and net operating income (loss) (EBIT) are the total amount of Toll, JP Toll Logistics and Toll Express Japan, respectively.

  1. Figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 in the above graph have been reclassified due to a partial reclassification of businesses between segments for each fiscal year (total amounts are unchanged).
  2. Figures in square brackets are presented in billions of yen (Average exchange rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥93.33 to A$1.00 and for the nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥82.70 to A$1.00).
  3. Depreciation and amortization that have been suspended based on IFRS are recorded in operating income (loss) (EBIT) for the Global Express business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (the effect of this is offset through Corporate/Other).

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:50aJapan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December ..
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Mon..
PU
02/10Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisitio..
PU
02/08JIP-led group makes final offer to buyout Toshiba-Nikkei
RE
02/03Japan Post Buys Back 2.3 Billion Yen Shares in January
MT
01/19Japan Sustains Trade Shortfall for 17th Consecutive Month in December; Full-Year Trade ..
MT
01/18Core Machinery Orders in Japan Post Large Contraction in November
MT
01/13Tranche Update on Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May ..
CI
2022Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 937 B 82 369 M 82 369 M
Net income 2023 397 B 2 987 M 2 987 M
Net Debt 2023 115 061 B 867 B 867 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 4 033 B 30 371 M 30 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 234 422
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 158,00 JPY
Average target price 1 126,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroya Masuda President, CEO & Director
Atsushi Iizuka Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Furusato Managing Executive Officer
Tsutomu Shomura Senior Manager-Information Technology
Masataka Hayakawa Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.37%30 371
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY12.39%141 402
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.86%127 555
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.69%118 652
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.10.64%34 910
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.5.68%27 542