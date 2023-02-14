Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
Financial Highlights
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
February 14, 2023
Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Billions of yen)
Japan Post Holdings
Japan Post Co.
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Insurance
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Ordinary income
8,411.7
2,642.2
1,550.7
4,798.0
Year-on-year
(101.1)
(119.4)
(4.8)
(23.0)
(for the nine months ended
December 31, 2021)
(1.2)%
(4.3)%
(0.3)%
(0.5)%
Change
Net ordinary income
533.6
103.9
344.3
78.7
Year-on-year
(242.6)
(9.7)
(50.2)
(191.3)
(for the nine months ended
December 31, 2021)
(31.3)%
(8.5)%
(12.7)%
(70.8)%
Change
Net income
376.2
91.8
247.4
76.2
Year-on-year
(27.1)
+ 6.6
(40.1)
(43.3)
(for the nine months ended
December 31, 2021)
(6.7)%
+ 7.9%
(13.9)%
(36.2)%
Change
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023（Announced in May 2022)
Net ordinary income
700.0
95.0
445.0
160.0
[percentage achievement]
[76.2%]
[109.5%]
[77.3%]
[49.2%]
Net income
400.0
60.0
320.0
71.0
[percentage achievement]
[94.1%]
[153.0%]
[77.3%]
[107.3%]
Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.
3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Postal and Domestic Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
The volume of items handled decreased by 2.0% in total year-on-year. Mail decreased by 1.2% and Yu-Mail decreased by 5.9%. Yu-Pack(Note1) decreased by 1.0% year-on-year (including an increase of 0.4% in Yu-Packet), due mainly to the severe competitive environment.
Operating income decreased by ¥14.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 1.0% year-on-year) due partly to a decrease in income from New Year's postcards, in addition to a decrease in income from parcels.
Net operating income decreased by ¥25.9 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 36.5% year-on-year), with an increase in operating expenses of ¥11.2 billion year-on-year (an increase of 0.8% year-on-year) due to an increase in utilities expenses and expenses for new subsidiaries, (Note 2) despite continued cost control initiatives and other measures.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
Trends in Volume of Items Handled
Net operating
income
(Nine months
Decrease in
ended Dec. 31,
operating
2021)
income
71.2
(14.7)
Personnel
expenses
+4.1
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
(Billions of yen)
2020
2021
2022
86.7
71.2
45.3
(nine months ended December 31)
Other expenses +7.0
Collection,
transport
and delivery
Miscellaneous
Net operating
outsourcing
income
expenses
expenses
（Nine months
(1.1)
+8.2
ended Dec. 31,
2022)
45.3
14,000
13,593
( 1.2%)
13,436
(Volume of items handled in millions)
( 2.0 %)
13,163
846
(10.9 %)
754
( 1.0 %)
747
Yu-Pack(note1)
2,416
＋ 2.3 %
11,000
2,471
(5.9 %)
2,325
Yu-Mail
8,000
10,331
(1.2 %)
10,211
(1.2 %)
10,091
Mail
5,000
0
2020
2021
2022
(nine months ended December 31)
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
For the nine
(Billions of yen)
For the nine
Year-on-year
months ended
months ended
change
Parcels
(18.2)
(Yu-Pack(note1) and Yu-Mail)
Sales revenue of
(12.4)
Postage Stamps and Postcards
New Year's postcards
(7.7)
International mails
(1.6)
Optional services
＋ 10.9
Revenue from new subsidiaries
＋ 7.6
(note2)
Domestic collection,
Delivery outsourcing
(1.7)
expenses
Salaries and allowances,
＋ 2.1
etc.
Retirement benefit
＋ 1.6
expenses
Legal welfare expenses
＋ 0.2
Operating outsourcing
＋ 6.4
expenses
Utilities expenses
＋ 4.6
Depreciation and
(4.1)
amortization
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Operating income
1,508.7
1,523.4
(14.7)
Operating expenses
1,463.4
1,452.1
+ 11.2
Personnel expenses
919.0
914.9
+ 4.1
Other expenses
544.3
537.2
+ 7.0
Notes: 1. Yu-Pack includes Yu-Packet.
2. Operating income and operating expenses from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Post Office Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income decreased by ¥57.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 6.5% year-on-year), with a continuing decrease in insurance commissions and banking commissions.
Net operating income increased by ¥28.5 billion year-on-year (an increase of 98.4% year-on-year), as operating expenses fell by ¥85.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 10.1% year-on-year), primarily as a result of a significant decrease in personnel expenses associated with the transition to the Japan Post Insurance's new sales system from April 2022.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
Trends in the Earnings Structure
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
2020
2021
2022
41.6
29.0
57.5
(nine months ended December 31)
Personnel
expenses
Net operating
(81.8)
income
(Nine months
Commissions
ended Dec. 31,
for business
2021)
consignment
29.0(52.7)
Funds to
maintain post
Other
office network
operating
(7.6)
income
+3.2
(Billions of yen)
Net operating
income
(Nine months
Other
ended Dec. 31,
expenses
2022)
(3.8)
57.5
Depreciation and
(1.2)
amotization
Utilities expenses
＋ 2.8
(Billions of yen)
1,000.0
954.5
(81.1)
873.3
Other operating income
145.0
(57.1)
816.2
Of which:
800.0
(54.0)
90.9
＋ 3.2
Merchandising
32.0
94.2
business
151.5
(1.4)
150.1
Real estate
(1.0)
149.0
business
21.8
600.0
Third-party
279.2
financial product
(8.6)
270.5
(10.9)
259.6
agency services
5.7
400.0
Postal service
158.6
commissions
(15.2)
143.4
(40.7)
102.7
Banking commissions
200.0
Insurance commissions
Funds to maintain post
220.0
(1.8)
218.2
(7.6)
210.6
office network
0.0
2020
2021
2022
(nine months ended December 31)
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Billions of yen)
For the nine
For the nine
Year-on-year
months ended
months ended
change
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Operating income
816.2
873.3
(57.1)
Insurance
(40.7)
Revenue from new
＋ 4.5
Salaries and
(64.9)
commissions
subsidiaries (note)
allowances, etc.
Banking
(10.9)
Income from rental property
＋ 3.4
Legal welfare
(9.9)
commissions
Real estate business
(4.0)
expenses
Postal service
(1.0)
commissions
Merchandising business
(0.7)
Third-party financial product
(0.1)
agency services
Note: Revenue from new subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation from the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [International Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income decreased by A$1,316 million year-on-year (a decrease of 20.5% year-on-year), partly due to a fall in unit prices for cargo in the Global Forwarding business, in addition to the impact of a reduction in income associated with the transfer of the Global Express business in August 2021.
Operating expenses also decreased by A$1,155 million year-on-year (a decrease of 18.8%) due to the reduction in expenses related to the Global Express business, but this was not enough to offset the decline in operating income, and net operating income (EBIT) fell by A$160 million year-on-year (a decrease of 58.0% year-on-year).
Trends in Net Operating Income (Loss) (EBIT)
Total EBIT( )
(Millions of Australian dollars)
300
(10)
277
116
250
93
200
150
70
166
100
50
110
36
105
0
(7)
Note 4
(19)
(59)
(50)
(83)
(100)
(31)
(150)
2020
2021
2022
(nine months ended December 31)
■ Global Logistics ■ Global Forwarding ■ Global Express ■ Corporate/Other
Results of Operations for the Nine Months
Ended December 31, 2022
(Millions of Australian dollars) [Billions of yen]
For the nine
For the nine
Year-on-year
months ended
months ended
change
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Operating income
5,096
6,412
(1,316)
(revenue)
[475.6]
[530.3]
[(54.6)]
Operating expenses
4,980
6,135
(1,155)
[464.7]
[507.3]
[(42.5)]
Personnel
1,219
1,558
(338)
expenses
[113.7]
[128.8]
[(15.0)]
Other
3,760
4,576
(816)
expenses
[350.9]
[378.5]
[(27.5)]
116
277
(160)
Net operating
income (EBIT）
[10.8]
[22.9]
[(12.0)]
Notes: 1. Operating income (revenue), operating expenses and net operating income (loss) (EBIT) are the total amount of Toll, JP Toll Logistics and Toll Express Japan, respectively.
Figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 in the above graph have been reclassified due to a partial reclassification of businesses between segments for each fiscal year (total amounts are unchanged).
Figures in square brackets are presented in billions of yen (Average exchange rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥93.33 to A$1.00 and for the nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥82.70 to A$1.00).
Depreciation and amortization that have been suspended based on IFRS are recorded in operating income (loss) (EBIT) for the Global Express business for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (the effect of this is offset through Corporate/Other).
