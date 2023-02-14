Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights

 Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Billions of yen) Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Co. Japan Post Bank Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Ordinary income 8,411.7 2,642.2 1,550.7 4,798.0 Year-on-year (101.1) (119.4) (4.8) (23.0) (for the nine months ended December 31, 2021) (1.2)% (4.3)% (0.3)% (0.5)% Change Net ordinary income 533.6 103.9 344.3 78.7 Year-on-year (242.6) (9.7) (50.2) (191.3) (for the nine months ended December 31, 2021) (31.3)% (8.5)% (12.7)% (70.8)% Change Net income 376.2 91.8 247.4 76.2 Year-on-year (27.1) + 6.6 (40.1) (43.3) (for the nine months ended December 31, 2021) (6.7)% + 7.9% (13.9)% (36.2)% Change

Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 （ Announced in May 2022)

Net ordinary income 700.0 95.0 445.0 160.0 [percentage achievement] [76.2%] [109.5%] [77.3%] [49.2%] Net income 400.0 60.0 320.0 71.0 [percentage achievement] [94.1%] [153.0%] [77.3%] [107.3%]

Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.

3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 1