Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

May 15, 2023 Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation

Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved matters related to the acquisition of its treasury stock based on Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 15, 2023, as described below.

I. Reason of the acquisition of treasury stock

The Company will undertake the acquisition of treasury stock with an aim to improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns based on the capital strategy in the Group Medium- term Management Plan "JP Vision 2025."

II. Details of matters related to the acquisition

The acquisition period is undetermined, so the Company will resolve the acquisition period and disclose the decision.

Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company Total number of shares to be acquired: 346,000,000 shares (at maximum)

(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 10.0%) Total amount of shares to be acquired: 300 billion yen (at maximum) Acquisition period: Undetermined (The Company will resolve the acquisition period at another Board of Directors meeting and disclose the decision.) Method of acquisition: Purchases through the Off-auction Own Share Repurchase Trading system (ToSTNeT-3) and trading on the auction market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(Note). All or a part of the share repurchase may not be made depending on the market trends, etc.

III. Treatment of treasury stock held after the share repurchase

In order to eliminate investors' concerns over dilution, the Company has a policy to cancel the treasury stock held after the share repurchase after excluding the number of shares of common stock necessary to address demand for a sale of additional shares constituting less than one unit.