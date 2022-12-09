Advanced search
News 
Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

12/09/2022 | 01:43am EST

12/09/2022 | 01:43am EST
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

December 9, 2022

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on May 13, 2022, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired

23,346,700 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired

23,882,541,420 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From Tuesday, November 1, 2022 through Wednesday, November 30,

2022 (contract basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction contract

with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

(Reference)

I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares to be acquired

278,000,000 shares (at maximum)

(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total

number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 7.6%)

3.

Total amount of shares to be acquired

200 billion yen (at maximum)

4.

Acquisition period

From Monday, May 16, 2022 through Friday, March 31, 2023

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction

contract with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

  1. Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022 (as of November 30, 2022)

1.

Total number of shares acquired

139,745,300 shares

2.

Total amount of shares acquired

135,899,036,440 yen

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
