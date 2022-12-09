Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.
December 9, 2022
Company name:
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative:
MASUDA Hiroya
Director and Representative Executive Officer,
President & CEO
(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)
Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on May 13, 2022, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.
1.
Class of shares to be acquired
Common stock
2.
Total number of shares acquired
23,346,700 shares
3.
Total amount of shares acquired
23,882,541,420 yen
4.
Acquisition period
From Tuesday, November 1, 2022 through Wednesday, November 30,
2022 (contract basis)
5.
Method of acquisition
Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction contract
with respect to acquisition of treasury stock
(Reference)
I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022
1.
Class of shares to be acquired
Common stock
2.
Total number of shares to be acquired
278,000,000 shares (at maximum)
(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total
number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 7.6%)
3.
Total amount of shares to be acquired
200 billion yen (at maximum)
4.
Acquisition period
From Monday, May 16, 2022 through Friday, March 31, 2023
5.
Method of acquisition
Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction
contract with respect to acquisition of treasury stock
Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022 (as of November 30, 2022)
